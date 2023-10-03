John Stossel debunks ENDLESS climate crisis alarmism by interviewing ACTUAL climate scientist (watch)

John Stossel was pretty brave to take on the modern-day religion that IS climate change. This is not merely an agenda item or issue for many many many people, OH NO, it has definitely become a religion.

And if you speak out against it or try to disprove it you are the DEVIL ... or something.

A can of Aqua Net maybe? Something our pals in the climate change movement would consider evil. Fossil fuels maybe?

ANYWHO, Stossel interviewed an actual climate scientist about climate change alarmism and it's pretty damn good.

Watch:

There's ENDLESS alarmism from the media and politicians about climate change.



AOC shouts, "People are dying!!"



But in reality climate-related deaths are FALLING. Falling by a lot, because of better technology.



I cover that in my full interview with climate scientist @CurryJA: pic.twitter.com/SZ2HOwvCmG — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) October 3, 2023

Good stuff, eh?

See? Totally a religion.

Remember, high school grads can hardly read and make change. You expect them to understand charts and graphs? — Cocoa is a dog (@Cocoaisadog) October 3, 2023

And they've been told since they were very little that human beings are killing the planet.

Climate has always changed and always will! — Joan Blagg (@JoanBlagg1) October 3, 2023

Change is inevitable.

True story and one of the main reasons we decided to share the interview with you guys.

***

