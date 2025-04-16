MSNBC Analyst Questions Christianity of Rep. Who Toured El Salvador Prison

Brit Says Women Cheering UK Supreme Court Decision Aligning With ‘Self-Confessed Sex Offen...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 16, 2025
imgflip

Not every American politician who's visited El Salvador is there to plead for the return of an El Salvadoran man "illegally abducted" from his home state of Maryland. Rep. Riley M. Moore traveled to El Salvador to tour the CECOT prison, where planeloads of Venezuelan gang members were sent by the Trump administration in cooperation with El Salvador's government. 

… more determined to support President Trump’s efforts to secure our homeland.

Moore mentions in his X bio that he's a Roman Catholic, which is why we assume Bulwark podcast host and MSNBC analyst Tim Miller questioned the sincerity of Moore's Christianity.

Where did we leave that meme with the guy ridiculing Christianity while using it to hold Christians to a higher standard? Ah, here's one:

So we have a congressman who actually toured the prison and a "journalist" who calls it a torture prison that holds "refugees."

"Creepy fetish photos" … what's with the liberals' fetish for illegal alien gang members?

So Moore can't be a true Christian if he supports locking up murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and terrorists. Oh, sorry, "refugees."

***

