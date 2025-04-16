MSNBC Analyst Questions Christianity of Rep. Who Toured El Salvador Prison

Not every American politician who's visited El Salvador is there to plead for the return of an El Salvadoran man "illegally abducted" from his home state of Maryland. Rep. Riley M. Moore traveled to El Salvador to tour the CECOT prison, where planeloads of Venezuelan gang members were sent by the Trump administration in cooperation with El Salvador's government.
I just toured the CECOT prison in El Salvador. This maximum security facility houses the country’s most brutal criminals, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and terrorists. Several inmates were extremely violent criminals recently deported from the U.S.— Rep. Riley M. Moore (@RepRileyMoore) April 15, 2025
I leave now even… pic.twitter.com/zhO8i2IbOd
… more determined to support President Trump’s efforts to secure our homeland.
Moore mentions in his X bio that he's a Roman Catholic, which is why we assume Bulwark podcast host and MSNBC analyst Tim Miller questioned the sincerity of Moore's Christianity.
If you go to a torture prison that holds refugees who were granted no due process and rather than check on their welfare you post creepy fetish photos, I must question the sincerity of your Christianity. https://t.co/YGKtOSbmaX— Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 16, 2025
Where did we leave that meme with the guy ridiculing Christianity while using it to hold Christians to a higher standard? Ah, here's one:
April 16, 2025
So we have a congressman who actually toured the prison and a "journalist" who calls it a torture prison that holds "refugees."
He didn't mention his Christianity.— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 16, 2025
Why did you bring it up?
No one cares about your view of Christianity, anti-theist.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 16, 2025
These aren’t refugees 😂😂😂😂 stop your constant lying— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) April 16, 2025
Cope and seethe Timmy— just another Marine (@gphelpsIII) April 16, 2025
"Creepy fetish photos" … what's with the liberals' fetish for illegal alien gang members?
Well, you work for MSNBC so I question everything about your adult life.— Jim (@Jim_Oregon) April 16, 2025
True Scotsman fallacy. Get bent.— Bards of Antiquity (@BardsAntiquity) April 16, 2025
If you advocate for illegals yet not for their victims, I question your sincerity and motives— IowaGma1 (@Gma1Iowa) April 16, 2025
You can't be a Christian if you don't intervene to stop an gangbanger wife-beating illegal alien from going to jail in his own country? That's where you're at now? Pathetic.— The Deuce (@IBeBibby) April 16, 2025
What torture methods are they using specifically?— ☢️ (@chiguirii) April 16, 2025
Bruh. Look at whose side you're on.— Adam Hintz (@SojuConnoisseur) April 16, 2025
You've completely lost all semblance of the plot. pic.twitter.com/gzQqj7aPaJ
The insincerity of someone who defends a human trafficking illegal alien is not up for debate.— Mark Pfeifer (@markpfeifer999) April 16, 2025
You wouldn’t have that man in your own home. But you’ll grandstand all day.
Oooooh, Tim Miller is questioning the sincerity of someone's Christianity. Give me a break. Commies always pull this nonsense. I question Tim's patriotism.— Scories (@ScottRies7) April 16, 2025
So Moore can't be a true Christian if he supports locking up murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and terrorists. Oh, sorry, "refugees."
