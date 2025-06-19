Trump’s Border Fix FINALLY Frees NYC’s Roosevelt Hotel from Migrant Mayhem

Apparently, Trump getting the border locked down has taken the pressure off the NYC migrant crisis and they are ready to close up the Roosevelt Hotel housing center.
NYC’s notorious Roosevelt Hotel shelter will close next week as last migrant families relocate https://t.co/HykrtRIBdX pic.twitter.com/2xesIdoxkX— New York Post (@nypost) June 19, 2025
The Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter is set to close Tuesday – three years after it opened and quickly became a symbol of the city’s migrant crisis in the heart of Manhattan.
There were fewer than 10 families of asylum seekers still in the former hotel as of Thursday, as the spot spent its final days as a migrant intake center in a very visible and highly trafficked area of midtown packed with tourists and commuters, The Post has learned.
The historic hotel has been the first stop for many of more than 230,000 migrants that have come to the five boroughs since 2022. During the peak of the crisis, the shelter housed as many as 2,900 people on the taxpayers’ dime, according to officials. Mayor Eric Adams first announced the closure of the notorious shelter back in February, when he stopped just short of proclaiming that the migrant crisis was over.
The Post observed around a dozen or more workers or shelter residents leaving the building this week.
“I imagine that they are cleaning and making repairs now to give the building back to the owner,” said one female asylum seeker from Venezuela, who asked not to use her name.
She hadn’t landed a new place to stay since she left the shelter last week, she said.
What they've done to that amazing hotel full of history. Tragic. https://t.co/PcqPjNPr3l— Dr Ausberto Torres (@aussietorres) June 19, 2025
Less than 20 years ago I often stayed there when in New York City on business. Great location, classical Hotel lobby, and decent rooms. It’s a shame that it was reduced to housing migrants.— Keith Mattox (@KeithWMattox) June 19, 2025
It doesn't sound like the owners are set on restoring it to its former majesty. It sounds like it will be a tear down. Hopefully, that isn't the case.
Relocate them back to their home countries.— Writer Grl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) June 19, 2025
Pakistan owns that hotel and NYC paid them to ruin it.— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) June 19, 2025
What a shame they destroyed that place. It was probably the only 1950 art deco hotel left— ArmednReady (@ArmedNReady24) June 19, 2025
It's truly a shame.
Are they relocating to their home countries?— Hugo Saucedo (@HSaucedo83) June 19, 2025
GOOD RIDDANCE!— Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 19, 2025
It should have happened years ago.
federal taxpayer funds are running out— Toni Gering (@ToniGering) June 19, 2025
It went on for far too long.
Do NOT dump them into the new one in the Bronx!!The Bronx is in need of repair, better housing for residents; better education for children, cops that are allowed to police criminals… safety and a livelihood for the actual New Yorkers citizens.— Sacha (@Sacha_113) June 19, 2025
Hopefully, they are going back to their countries and not new parts of New York to terrorize.
ICE should have raided these hotels months ago…— Mike (@mikevb0284) June 19, 2025
What a concept!
