Trump’s Border Fix FINALLY Frees NYC’s Roosevelt Hotel from Migrant Mayhem

Apparently, Trump getting the border locked down has taken the pressure off the NYC migrant crisis and they are ready to close up the Roosevelt Hotel housing center.

The Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter is set to close Tuesday – three years after it opened and quickly became a symbol of the city’s migrant crisis in the heart of Manhattan.

There were fewer than 10 families of asylum seekers still in the former hotel as of Thursday, as the spot spent its final days as a migrant intake center in a very visible and highly trafficked area of midtown packed with tourists and commuters, The Post has learned.

The historic hotel has been the first stop for many of more than 230,000 migrants that have come to the five boroughs since 2022. During the peak of the crisis, the shelter housed as many as 2,900 people on the taxpayers’ dime, according to officials. Mayor Eric Adams first announced the closure of the notorious shelter back in February, when he stopped just short of proclaiming that the migrant crisis was over.

The Post observed around a dozen or more workers or shelter residents leaving the building this week.

“I imagine that they are cleaning and making repairs now to give the building back to the owner,” said one female asylum seeker from Venezuela, who asked not to use her name.

She hadn’t landed a new place to stay since she left the shelter last week, she said.