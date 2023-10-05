Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Bob Menendez wife BOMBSHELL drops and it's a doozy

Is it just this editor or does it seem like Democrats get away with EVERYTHING? We could totally be biased since we are very openly right-leaning however it's probably safe to say if this had been a Republican's girlfriend/wife we'd STILL be hearing about it.

And it wouldn't have just gone away legally either.

Miranda Devine reports ...

Incredible that Sen. Menendez’s girlfriend wasn’t given a blood alcohol testing after hitting a pedestrian with her car and killing him. It should be mandatory in fatal car accidents. And why did she refuse to give cops her phone? https://t.co/Ze8BbCYGx8 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 5, 2023

Incredible is one word for it.

And not in a good way.

A witness at the scene said cops seemed to know who Ms. Menendez was and treated her with striking deference. In police recordings a man who identifies himself as a retired police officer can be heard saying he came to the scene as “a favor” to a friend https://t.co/JPhtsyuILq? pic.twitter.com/DNBSSRc2DD — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 5, 2023

... can be heard saying he came to the scene as 'a favor' to a friend.

Hrm.

Which friend?

The New Jersey Record has more: a lawyer for the family of victim Richard Koop said a surveillance video shows that Arslanian (now Mrs Menendez) “moved her car around his body as he was lying in the road and did not come to his aid or to even check on him.”https://t.co/jJCw9UQfpU pic.twitter.com/cVIgOnPlaq — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 5, 2023

Like husband like wife?

Yikes.

And because the victim always gets forgotten in these stories, this is Richard Koop, 49, father of Jake, who was just 11 when he lost his doting dad. pic.twitter.com/CsdzFe6acF — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 5, 2023

Just heartbreaking.

How can you treat a human life as if it were worthless, and never even have to answer a single question? That’s a system that is rotten to the core. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 5, 2023

Because you can. Because you know you won't be held accountable.

Until you are.

What a horrible story ... think it's safe to say things are just getting worse for Bob Menendez.

***

***

