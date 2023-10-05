Journalist: My Interview With Biden Was 'the Saddest Thing'
Glenn Greenwald points to moment Dems' 'immigration views and rhetoric radically changed'
Just Stop Oil spokeswoman totally loses her s**t when journo DARES press her...
'Philosopher' posts HUGE self-own trying to dunk on Righties with pic proving groceries...
Biden & KJP's takes on border walls have changed a LOT in a...
'Expert in misinformation' learns the hard way you do NOT try and silence...
BEST thing to come out of BLM movement: WATCH white Lefty men learn...
Trans activist group SLAMMED for saying the quiet part OUT LOUD about leaving...
'Panic mode'! Biden waiving regs to do something Dems called racist when Trump...
Beto O'Rourke blasts Biden on border wall, 'harder for voters to distinguish between...
Letitia James playing the SUPER BRAVE victim on Twitter pisses people off who...
NY Mag TOOL accusing the Right of gloating over activist's death trips SPECTACULARLY...
VIP: No apologies given for the rape apologists
THANKS, TRUDEAU: Canadians forced to sacrifice food quality due to ever-increasing costs

EPIC Thread HUMILIATES Lefties/Dems who attacked Trump for building the wall Biden NOW wants built

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on October 05, 2023
Twitter

Now that Biden has gotten behind building the wall at the southern border, do you guys think the same people who called Trump a racist and xenophobe for wanting it built will call Sleepy Joe the same?

Advertisement

Or will they fall in line behind the Botox-filled puppet in the Oval Office?

It should be interesting to watch the mental and political gymnastics they'll need to get around this one. Especially when there are threads like this out on Twitter/X highlighting the many people on the Left who attacked Trump over the wall.

So Biden just wants to remind Latinos they're unwelcome?

Biden is pushing an anti-immigrant symbol.

Hey man, we're just playing by the rules.

Racist wall.

Can't wait to see all of these same people condemning Biden for his wall.

Recommended

'Philosopher' posts HUGE self-own trying to dunk on Righties with pic proving groceries aren't expensive
Sam J.
Advertisement

Awww yes, the senator best known for lying about her heritage to take advantage of programs meant for minorities.

Wouldn't hold your breath on this one.

We're guessing that's a big fat no.

Advertisement

Racist monument.

Heh.

What a bunch of melodramatic doorknobs - America is apparently the only country in the world that's not allowed to protect and care about its border.

Wonder of American Progressive will say he same about Biden's Border Wall.

Just kidding - we know they won't.

***

Related:

'Philosopher' posts HUGE self-own trying to dunk on Righties with pic proving groceries aren't expensive

'Expert in misinformation' learns the hard way you do NOT try and silence Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik

BEST thing to come out of BLM movement: WATCH white Lefty men learn THEY'RE really not allies and LOL

NY Mag TOOL accusing the Right of gloating over activist's death trips SPECTACULARLY over his own tweets

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN MEDIA RACISM RACIST TRUMP WALL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Philosopher' posts HUGE self-own trying to dunk on Righties with pic proving groceries aren't expensive
Sam J.
Just Stop Oil spokeswoman totally loses her s**t when journo DARES press her about their stunts (watch)
Sam J.
Glenn Greenwald points to moment Dems' 'immigration views and rhetoric radically changed'
Doug P.
'Expert in misinformation' learns the hard way you do NOT try and silence Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik
Sam J.
BEST thing to come out of BLM movement: WATCH white Lefty men learn THEY'RE really not allies and LOL
Sam J.
Letitia James playing the SUPER BRAVE victim on Twitter pisses people off who don't even LIKE Trump
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Philosopher' posts HUGE self-own trying to dunk on Righties with pic proving groceries aren't expensive Sam J.
Advertisement