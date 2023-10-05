EPIC Thread HUMILIATES Lefties/Dems who attacked Trump for building the wall Biden NOW wants built

Now that Biden has gotten behind building the wall at the southern border, do you guys think the same people who called Trump a racist and xenophobe for wanting it built will call Sleepy Joe the same?

Or will they fall in line behind the Botox-filled puppet in the Oval Office?

It should be interesting to watch the mental and political gymnastics they'll need to get around this one. Especially when there are threads like this out on Twitter/X highlighting the many people on the Left who attacked Trump over the wall.

Trump's border wall was never just about security. It's meant to remind all Latinos that we're unwelcome



From @julito77 .



Will there be the same article about biden? #BorderWall#BorderCrisishttps://t.co/X43JKpApqu — Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023

So Biden just wants to remind Latinos they're unwelcome?

Biden is pushing an anti-immigrant symbol.

Hey man, we're just playing by the rules.

@RepRaulGrijalva will come out with a new statement about @JoeBiden

Racist wall? #BorderWall#BorderCrisis

As Blasting Continues, Dems Highlight Cultural Destruction of Trump’s Racist Border Wall –https://t.co/zZ7qHjx4XS — Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023

Racist wall.

Can't wait to see all of these same people condemning Biden for his wall.

@theEricLutz

Will you be following up with @SenWarren and ask her if @JoeBiden

wall is also racist? #BorderWall #BorderCrisis



Warren Has A Plan For Coronavirus: Defund Trump’s “Racist Wall”https://t.co/rxinfcb1ht — Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023

Awww yes, the senator best known for lying about her heritage to take advantage of programs meant for minorities.

@GinoSpoc

Will you be doing a follow-up piece with these #texas officials and ask how @JoeBiden wall is racist #BorderWall#BorderCrisis



Texas officials launch legal challenge against Trump's 'racist' border wallhttps://t.co/jlLIA5QeHv — Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023

Wouldn't hold your breath on this one.

@FarrahTomazin

Will you be following up with the "passionate community" and report how @JoeBiden wall is racist? #borderwall #BorderCrisis

'A racist monument': Fresh battle looms over Trump's border wallhttps://t.co/6hKwomLbtj — Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023

We're guessing that's a big fat no.

Will @BusinessInsider

Do a follow-up piece asking Vicente Fox if @joebiden wall is racist?#BorderWall #BorderCrisis

Mexico's former president calls Trump's proposed border wall a 'racist monument'https://t.co/yhWcV5ZjJ1 — Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023

Racist monument.

Heh.

What a bunch of melodramatic doorknobs - America is apparently the only country in the world that's not allowed to protect and care about its border.

Trump’s Border Wall Is an Expensive, Ineffective Application of Eminent Domainhttps://t.co/KBFTJU6p57 — Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023

Wonder of American Progressive will say he same about Biden's Border Wall.

Just kidding - we know they won't.

