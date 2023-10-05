EPIC Thread HUMILIATES Lefties/Dems who attacked Trump for building the wall Biden NOW wants built

Now that Biden has gotten behind building the wall at the southern border, do you guys think the same people who called Trump a racist and xenophobe for wanting it built will call Sleepy Joe the same?
Or will they fall in line behind the Botox-filled puppet in the Oval Office?
It should be interesting to watch the mental and political gymnastics they'll need to get around this one. Especially when there are threads like this out on Twitter/X highlighting the many people on the Left who attacked Trump over the wall.
Trump's border wall was never just about security. It's meant to remind all Latinos that we're unwelcome— Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023
From @julito77 .
Will there be the same article about biden? #BorderWall#BorderCrisishttps://t.co/X43JKpApqu
So Biden just wants to remind Latinos they're unwelcome?
@repdeliaramirez is @JoeBiden— Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023
wall a "racist border wall was NEVER an immigration policy solution. It was an anti-immigrant symbol" too ? #BorderWall #BorderCrisishttps://t.co/oPxYx7UdPg
Biden is pushing an anti-immigrant symbol.
Hey man, we're just playing by the rules.
@RepRaulGrijalva will come out with a new statement about @JoeBiden— Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023
Racist wall? #BorderWall#BorderCrisis
As Blasting Continues, Dems Highlight Cultural Destruction of Trump’s Racist Border Wall –https://t.co/zZ7qHjx4XS
Racist wall.
Trump's border wall isn't about national security. It's about stoking racial resentment.@jasonsattler will you now do a piece on @JoeBiden#BorderCrisis#BorderWallhttps://t.co/YCYmTLAzyE— Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023
Can't wait to see all of these same people condemning Biden for his wall.
@theEricLutz— Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023
Will you be following up with @SenWarren and ask her if @JoeBiden
wall is also racist? #BorderWall #BorderCrisis
Warren Has A Plan For Coronavirus: Defund Trump’s “Racist Wall”https://t.co/rxinfcb1ht
Awww yes, the senator best known for lying about her heritage to take advantage of programs meant for minorities.
@GinoSpoc— Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023
Will you be doing a follow-up piece with these #texas officials and ask how @JoeBiden wall is racist #BorderWall#BorderCrisis
Texas officials launch legal challenge against Trump's 'racist' border wallhttps://t.co/jlLIA5QeHv
Wouldn't hold your breath on this one.
@GinoSpoc— Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023
Will you be doing a follow-up piece with these #texas officials and ask how @JoeBiden wall is racist #BorderWall#BorderCrisis
Texas officials launch legal challenge against Trump's 'racist' border wallhttps://t.co/jlLIA5QeHv
@FarrahTomazin— Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023
Will you be following up with the "passionate community" and report how @JoeBiden wall is racist? #borderwall #BorderCrisis
'A racist monument': Fresh battle looms over Trump's border wallhttps://t.co/6hKwomLbtj
We're guessing that's a big fat no.
Will @BusinessInsider— Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023
Do a follow-up piece asking Vicente Fox if @joebiden wall is racist?#BorderWall #BorderCrisis
Mexico's former president calls Trump's proposed border wall a 'racist monument'https://t.co/yhWcV5ZjJ1
Racist monument.
Heh.
What a bunch of melodramatic doorknobs - America is apparently the only country in the world that's not allowed to protect and care about its border.
Trump’s Border Wall Is an Expensive, Ineffective Application of Eminent Domainhttps://t.co/KBFTJU6p57— Kevin (@kevinpost) October 5, 2023
Wonder of American Progressive will say he same about Biden's Border Wall.
Just kidding - we know they won't.
***
***
