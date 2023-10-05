'Philosopher' posts HUGE self-own trying to dunk on Righties with pic proving groceries aren't expensive

Journalist: My Interview With Biden Was 'the Saddest Thing'
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on October 05, 2023
Twitter

According to Kyle J. Maxwell's own bio, he is a YouTuber and philosopher ... and a bunch of other stuff. Now, you'd think someone with that much brain power would know better than to post something like this trying to dunk on the Right claiming it's propaganda that groceries are expensive.



And then to double-down with a picture of what he bought and his receipt, this is a most impressive self-own. He should add that to his bio as well.

Take a look:

Ok, so when we look at that grocery cart the first thing that comes to our minds is that this guy must eat meals out a lot. There's some instant rice, vegetable oil, protein bars, a couple of green peppers maybe, bananas, and blackberries. Also, pretty sure you should never buy any printer that you can get with your groceries for under $200.

Just sayin'.

Looks like a bunch of numbers ... could be any receipt. 



See, that's what we thought as well.

Heh.

That is of course a possibility.

We noticed this as well. 

Hey, if this is enough for him to eat for three weeks more power to him. But using this as a way to snark on Americans who really are struggling at the grocery store (that's not propaganda, Sparky), is just obnoxious.

And turned into a most impressive self-own.



***



