'Philosopher' posts HUGE self-own trying to dunk on Righties with pic proving groceries aren't expensive

According to Kyle J. Maxwell's own bio, he is a YouTuber and philosopher ... and a bunch of other stuff. Now, you'd think someone with that much brain power would know better than to post something like this trying to dunk on the Right claiming it's propaganda that groceries are expensive.

And then to double-down with a picture of what he bought and his receipt, this is a most impressive self-own. He should add that to his bio as well.

Take a look:

Just bought three weeks worth of groceries, cat supplies, AND a wireless printer all for under $200… done believe the propaganda you’re seeing on Twitter… you people just don’t know how to shop… pic.twitter.com/itRxaBFayj — Kyle J. Maxwell (@khendriix_) October 4, 2023

Ok, so when we look at that grocery cart the first thing that comes to our minds is that this guy must eat meals out a lot. There's some instant rice, vegetable oil, protein bars, a couple of green peppers maybe, bananas, and blackberries. Also, pretty sure you should never buy any printer that you can get with your groceries for under $200.

I’m more concerned about the printer. If it doesn’t jam after 4 printing jobs can you update us on the brand and model? — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) October 5, 2023

Just sayin'.

Here’s proof for the tinfoil heads… pic.twitter.com/wzXgjb4uem — Kyle J. Maxwell (@khendriix_) October 4, 2023

Looks like a bunch of numbers ... could be any receipt.

Dude, if that’s you’re haul for three weeks then you must eat out a lot because no way. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) October 5, 2023

See, that's what we thought as well.

Protein bars. Vegetable oil. 90 second rice. Is all I can visibly identify in that picture



If that’s what you eat for three weeks, RIP to your toilet. — 50 ѕнα∂єѕ σƒ 2023 (@ShadesOfPunky) October 5, 2023

Heh.

That’s not a lot. I’m happy you’re happy but that doesn’t look like three weeks of cooking at home for 2 to 3 meals a day. You must have a very well stocked pantry. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 5, 2023

That is of course a possibility.

I notice his receipt doesn’t show the items he bought, only numbers with the costs. He’s intentionally hiding what his purchases actually were. Seems very fishy to me. pic.twitter.com/UCGP5brlZP — RaeSM (@RaeSM3) October 5, 2023

We noticed this as well.

Hey, if this is enough for him to eat for three weeks more power to him. But using this as a way to snark on Americans who really are struggling at the grocery store (that's not propaganda, Sparky), is just obnoxious.

And turned into a most impressive self-own.

***

***

