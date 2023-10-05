Just Stop Oil spokeswoman totally loses her s**t when journo DARES press her about their stunts (watch)

Yikes, this broad desperately needs a Snickers bar.

Holy cow.

If this is an act, it's a good one. Otherwise, hellooo Crazy-town.

Watch what happens when Just Stop Oil's spokeswoman is pressed on the ridiculous crap they've been pulling to somehow save the planet. Granted, it's rare for those on the Left to be held accountable for their crazy but MAYBE this level of crazy is finally even too much for the media.

NEW - Just Stop Oil spokeswoman: "How much longer are you gonna keep this journalistic objectivity up?"pic.twitter.com/6LCAW4JziS — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 5, 2023

Sorry, but all we hear when we watch this is REEEEEE (breathe, cry, weep) EEEEEEEE.

Once again we are reminded that climate change is not really an issue or an agenda, it is a religion and the people who believe in it are in a cult. Either this woman is a really good actress or she's completely convinced the world is ending if she and the nitwits in her organization don't superglue themselves to famous paintings and annoy TF out of people all over the world.

Some memes just never get old.

This is how leftists debate: Using emotion. — Liberty Nation (@libertynation) October 5, 2023

Feelings don't care about the facts.

We see that a lot on the Left.

Menopause is a real bitch. — 𝓜𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓮 𝓚𝓷𝓮𝓮𝔃𝓮™ - Rated Safe for *X* (@MinteeKneeze) October 5, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

We see what she did there.

If she continues to disrupt events, she should be arrested, and that's the end of it. — hrodrichrood (@hrodrichrood) October 5, 2023

In the real world pre-2020 ... yup.

Now? She's on a talk show complaining that people who aren't supergluing themselves to important pieces of art aren't doing enough to save the planet.

Ding ding ding.

***

