Just Stop Oil spokeswoman totally loses her s**t when journo DARES press her about their stunts (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on October 05, 2023
Twitchy

Yikes, this broad desperately needs a Snickers bar.

Holy cow.

If this is an act, it's a good one. Otherwise, hellooo Crazy-town.

Watch what happens when Just Stop Oil's spokeswoman is pressed on the ridiculous crap they've been pulling to somehow save the planet. Granted, it's rare for those on the Left to be held accountable for their crazy but MAYBE this level of crazy is finally even too much for the media.

Sorry, but all we hear when we watch this is REEEEEE (breathe, cry, weep) EEEEEEEE.

Once again we are reminded that climate change is not really an issue or an agenda, it is a religion and the people who believe in it are in a cult. Either this woman is a really good actress or she's completely convinced the world is ending if she and the nitwits in her organization don't superglue themselves to famous paintings and annoy TF out of people all over the world.

Some memes just never get old.

Feelings don't care about the facts.

We see that a lot on the Left.

HA HA HA HA HA

We see what she did there.

In the real world pre-2020 ... yup.

Now? She's on a talk show complaining that people who aren't supergluing themselves to important pieces of art aren't doing enough to save the planet.

Ding ding ding.

***

***

