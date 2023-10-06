SHOCKA! Murdered Leftist activist Ryan Carson had a NASTY habit of celebrating dead conservatives (pics)

Gosh, say it ain't so!
Ever since Leftist activist Ryan Carson was murdered by a young Black man, the Left has been wagging their waggy little fingers at the Right for daring to notice the irony in Carson's untimely death.
Apparently, even NOTICING it is gloating or something.
Hey, at least the Right hasn't 'celebrated' his death ... can't say the same for Carson when Rush Limbaugh passed away:
Unearthed social media posts from murdered Brooklyn BLM-Antifa activist Ryan Carson show he has a history of celebrating death & violence towards conservatives. Carson was stabbed in the heart in a black Brooklyn neighborhood by a black male suspect. Read:https://t.co/jcnHjzbMOV— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 6, 2023
What you learn as a Twitchy editor is that there is ALWAYS a tweet.
Always.
Or in this case, lots of tweets.
Murdered Brooklyn antifa activist Ryan Carson, who is celebrated by leftists & Democrats for his "kindness," had locked his two accounts @RyantCarson & @ArtSchoolJock. But posts have emerged showing him celebrating death & violence. https://t.co/R5lBwKzu8L pic.twitter.com/jX7rLJsWNj— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2023
Despite Ryan Carson dedicating his life to the abolishment of law enforcement, a sentiment shared by his BLM-activist girlfriend Claudia V. Morales, the NYPD worked in overdrive to arrest the black male suspect accused of murdering him on a Brooklyn street.… pic.twitter.com/kySe1eoXAN— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2023
She refused to help the police ... seriously. Her boyfriend was stabbed to death in front of her and she wouldn't give the man up who did it.
Hey, nobody ever accused these activists types of being sane.
Ryan Carson had an intense hatred for law enforcement, viewing them as "subhuman." He attended a violent BLM-Antifa riot in 2020, & made observations on how his comrades could better riot. When Antifa were described as "pussies," he responded he would be able to "whoop your lil… pic.twitter.com/cckMtiicYM— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2023
Yikes.
Double yikes even.
Well well well— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 5, 2023
Well well well indeed.
***
Related:
YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss the censors OFF
Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Bob Menendez wife BOMBSHELL drops and it's a doozy
'Philosopher' posts HUGE self-own trying to dunk on Righties with pic proving groceries aren't expensive
'Expert in misinformation' learns the hard way you do NOT try and silence Libs of TikTok's Chaya Raichik
Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member