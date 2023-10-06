OOF! Dems/Lefties stumble SPECTACULARLY taking victory lap over September jobs report
President Biden still insists that walls don't work

SHOCKA! Murdered Leftist activist Ryan Carson had a NASTY habit of celebrating dead conservatives (pics)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on October 06, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Gosh, say it ain't so!

Ever since Leftist activist Ryan Carson was murdered by a young Black man, the Left has been wagging their waggy little fingers at the Right for daring to notice the irony in Carson's untimely death.

Apparently, even NOTICING it is gloating or something.

Hey, at least the Right hasn't 'celebrated' his death ... can't say the same for Carson when Rush Limbaugh passed away:

What you learn as a Twitchy editor is that there is ALWAYS a tweet.

Always.

Or in this case, lots of tweets.

She refused to help the police ... seriously. Her boyfriend was stabbed to death in front of her and she wouldn't give the man up who did it.

Hey, nobody ever accused these activists types of being sane.

Yikes.

Double yikes even.

Well well well indeed.

***

