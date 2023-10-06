SHOCKA! Murdered Leftist activist Ryan Carson had a NASTY habit of celebrating dead conservatives (pics)

Gosh, say it ain't so!

Ever since Leftist activist Ryan Carson was murdered by a young Black man, the Left has been wagging their waggy little fingers at the Right for daring to notice the irony in Carson's untimely death.

Advertisement

Apparently, even NOTICING it is gloating or something.

Hey, at least the Right hasn't 'celebrated' his death ... can't say the same for Carson when Rush Limbaugh passed away:

Unearthed social media posts from murdered Brooklyn BLM-Antifa activist Ryan Carson show he has a history of celebrating death & violence towards conservatives. Carson was stabbed in the heart in a black Brooklyn neighborhood by a black male suspect. Read:https://t.co/jcnHjzbMOV — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 6, 2023

What you learn as a Twitchy editor is that there is ALWAYS a tweet.

Always.

Or in this case, lots of tweets.

Murdered Brooklyn antifa activist Ryan Carson, who is celebrated by leftists & Democrats for his "kindness," had locked his two accounts @RyantCarson & @ArtSchoolJock. But posts have emerged showing him celebrating death & violence. https://t.co/R5lBwKzu8L pic.twitter.com/jX7rLJsWNj — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2023

Despite Ryan Carson dedicating his life to the abolishment of law enforcement, a sentiment shared by his BLM-activist girlfriend Claudia V. Morales, the NYPD worked in overdrive to arrest the black male suspect accused of murdering him on a Brooklyn street.… pic.twitter.com/kySe1eoXAN — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2023

She refused to help the police ... seriously. Her boyfriend was stabbed to death in front of her and she wouldn't give the man up who did it.

Hey, nobody ever accused these activists types of being sane.

Ryan Carson had an intense hatred for law enforcement, viewing them as "subhuman." He attended a violent BLM-Antifa riot in 2020, & made observations on how his comrades could better riot. When Antifa were described as "pussies," he responded he would be able to "whoop your lil… pic.twitter.com/cckMtiicYM — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2023

Yikes.

Double yikes even.

Well well well — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 5, 2023

Well well well indeed.

***

Related:

YAAAS! James Woods' tweet about Biden, COVID and election interference will SURELY piss the censors OFF

Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Bob Menendez wife BOMBSHELL drops and it's a doozy