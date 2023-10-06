OOF! Dems/Lefties stumble SPECTACULARLY taking victory lap over September jobs report
Elon Musk DROPS 'psycho' troll Alejandra Caraballo for spreading nasty rumor about HIM and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on October 06, 2023
Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

Would you look at that? A Harvard Law instructor knowingly trying to spread a rumor he ... sorry ... she knows damn well isn't true about Elon Musk. Trans activists always show us who they really are, and it's never good.

What was he thinking?! 

Wait, our bad.

What was SHE thinking?!

Shocker.

Alejandro seems like such a nice fella too, right?

Elon himself chimed in:

Speaking truth to power or something. LOL.

It's not every day you see the richest man in the world call an annoying, toxic Twitter troll bats**t crazy but THIS is the content you've come to expect from Twitchy.

You're welcome.

Truth hurts. 

