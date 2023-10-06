Elon Musk DROPS 'psycho' troll Alejandra Caraballo for spreading nasty rumor about HIM and DAMN

Would you look at that? A Harvard Law instructor knowingly trying to spread a rumor he ... sorry ... she knows damn well isn't true about Elon Musk. Trans activists always show us who they really are, and it's never good.

What was he thinking?!

Wait, our bad.

What was SHE thinking?!

Oh, look, it's the Harvard Law instructor helping to spread a "elon musk is a pedophile" story. pic.twitter.com/dDYZtailMF — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 5, 2023

Shocker.

Alejandro seems like such a nice fella too, right?

This is the person that the media cites as an “online safety expert.”



He has also previously called to “accost” supreme court justices https://t.co/DA9i2TaPN0 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 6, 2023

Elon himself chimed in:

That person is 🦇 💩 crazy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2023

Speaking truth to power or something. LOL.

It's not every day you see the richest man in the world call an annoying, toxic Twitter troll bats**t crazy but THIS is the content you've come to expect from Twitchy.

You're welcome.

Arguably one of the most insane and dishonest people on this site — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 6, 2023

Truth hurts.

@elonmusk oh man, you have no idea 😂 Caraballo has been the leading voice trying to get our organization shut down and deplatformed, and is one of the most vocal child mutilation advocated on this platform. Thanks to you, we no longer have to worry about that on X! — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) October 6, 2023

Seems Caraballo has a hard time accepting reality so he doesn't want to be reminded of it.

Or something like that.

And accurate.

Yup.

***

