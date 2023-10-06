Bill Melugin torches Ed Krassenstein's attempt to credit Biden for something Gov. Abbott's...
You guys, about that 'spectacular' September jobs report ... the numbers and data...
Wanna see how much Virginia's teacher's associations SUCK? Look what they did to...
OOF! Dems/Lefties stumble SPECTACULARLY taking victory lap over September jobs report
WH spox explains why Biden's not doing a 'reversal' of border wall policy...
Elon Musk DROPS 'psycho' troll Alejandra Caraballo for spreading nasty rumor about HIM...
SHOCKA! Murdered Leftist activist Ryan Carson had a NASTY habit of celebrating dead...
Hell hath no fury like a pissed off parent: Scott Smith files Title...
Ex-ESPN host says interviewing Joe Biden was 'the saddest thing'
BREAKING: Games journalist goes Woodward and Bernstein on Nintendo for AI memes
Sunny Hostin recalls when Jim Jordan 'terrorized' the panel of 'The View'
White House spox says they're been no 'reversal' on the wall — 'We...
RIP: NFL great Dick Butkus dead at 80
Tough guy nukes X account after saying conservatives need to be put in...

Dr. Strangetweet uses Biden's dog situation to sum up his ENTIRE crap administration in BRUTAL thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:35 AM on October 06, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Full transparency, this editor can barely stand to read the stories about Commander Biden because there are so many rumors about Joe teasing and being mean to the dog ... and now it's somehow the dog's fault that he's biting people.

Advertisement

There are no bad dogs.

Just bad trainers.

Bad people

And horrible presidents.

Strangetweet's threads are always worth a Twitchy.

Keep going.

Biden's love of dogs does not extend to the point of actually loving them at all, it's about a persona, a brand. Good ol' Uncle Joe! Decency back on the ballot AND the guy loves dogs.

Fake, fake fake, fake.

It's gross, right?

Recommended

You guys, about that 'spectacular' September jobs report ... the numbers and data do NOT add up
Sam J.
Advertisement

Loving an animal is making sure they are trained well.

Absolutely.

It's all about perception versus reality with Joe. The guy has been a serious a-hole for a long, long time and no amount of marketing or spin can change that, Democrats.

It's about whoever is pulling Biden's strings as well.

We see what Doc did here.

Advertisement

In other words, Joe sucks.

Past time.

***

Related:

OOF! Dems/Lefties stumble SPECTACULARLY taking victory lap over September jobs report

Elon Musk DROPS 'psycho' troll Alejandra Caraballo for spreading nasty rumor about HIM and DAMN

SHOCKA! Murdered Leftist activist Ryan Carson had a NASTY habit of celebrating dead conservatives (pics)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN THREAD BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You guys, about that 'spectacular' September jobs report ... the numbers and data do NOT add up
Sam J.
OOF! Dems/Lefties stumble SPECTACULARLY taking victory lap over September jobs report
Sam J.
Elon Musk DROPS 'psycho' troll Alejandra Caraballo for spreading nasty rumor about HIM and DAMN
Sam J.
Bill Melugin torches Ed Krassenstein's attempt to credit Biden for something Gov. Abbott's doing
Doug P.
SHOCKA! Murdered Leftist activist Ryan Carson had a NASTY habit of celebrating dead conservatives (pics)
Sam J.
WH spox explains why Biden's not doing a 'reversal' of border wall policy as BS detectors explode
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You guys, about that 'spectacular' September jobs report ... the numbers and data do NOT add up Sam J.
Advertisement