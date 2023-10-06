Dr. Strangetweet uses Biden's dog situation to sum up his ENTIRE crap administration in BRUTAL thread

Full transparency, this editor can barely stand to read the stories about Commander Biden because there are so many rumors about Joe teasing and being mean to the dog ... and now it's somehow the dog's fault that he's biting people.

Advertisement

There are no bad dogs.

Just bad trainers.

Bad people

And horrible presidents.

The Commander Biden story is more than just a "dog bites man/multiple people" story.



It's a perfect encapsulation of the Biden administration and the multiple failures therein. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 6, 2023

Strangetweet's threads are always worth a Twitchy.

Keep going.

Back when he was running for president, there was a theme of "Biden is a decent man; he even loves dogs." This was in contrast to the Orange Man Bad, who does not love dogs.



But upon further examination, Biden's love for dogs does not extend to the point of training them well. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 6, 2023

Biden's love of dogs does not extend to the point of actually loving them at all, it's about a persona, a brand. Good ol' Uncle Joe! Decency back on the ballot AND the guy loves dogs.

Fake, fake fake, fake.

It's gross, right?

It's another "lip service rather than principled stance" policy.



If you really loved dogs, you'd take the time to teach them to not bite other people. At a minimum. Especially if they're going to be around a lot of other people. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 6, 2023

Loving an animal is making sure they are trained well.

Absolutely.

I don't think Biden actually loves dogs. I think he loves the thought of them. He loves the perception that he loves them.



The same can be said of Americans, LGBTQ, and immigrants.



He doesn't actually care. He just wants to make you think he does. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 6, 2023

It's all about perception versus reality with Joe. The guy has been a serious a-hole for a long, long time and no amount of marketing or spin can change that, Democrats.

It's not about the dogs, their wellbeing, or their unconditional love.



It's all about him.



That explains why he can say "I won't pass the blame" and then spends 3 years blaming Orange Man Bad and Republicans. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 6, 2023

It's about whoever is pulling Biden's strings as well.

It's a lot of talk with very little action to back it up.



Meanwhile, people are being bitten and nipped at by his policies. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 6, 2023

We see what Doc did here.

He's not actually a decent man. He's inappropriate with women and children, has a history of racist remarks, and is using the power of the federal government to punish his enemies, BUT hey, he likes dogs so it's all good. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 6, 2023

Advertisement

In other words, Joe sucks.

It's time to declare Joe Biden an unfit dog owners. In every area. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 6, 2023

Past time.

***

Related:

OOF! Dems/Lefties stumble SPECTACULARLY taking victory lap over September jobs report

Elon Musk DROPS 'psycho' troll Alejandra Caraballo for spreading nasty rumor about HIM and DAMN

SHOCKA! Murdered Leftist activist Ryan Carson had a NASTY habit of celebrating dead conservatives (pics)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.