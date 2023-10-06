Deet-filled thread takes DEEP DIVE into September jobs report and WOW it's so much worse than we thought

Target and Bud Light continue to crash and BURN after pandering to woke,...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on October 06, 2023
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

As Twitchy reported earlier, the details and stats in the September jobs report just aren't adding up. Luckily for us, E.J. Antoni (Ph.D!) was good enough to put a thread together taking a deep dive into what is really going on with jobs in the country right now under Biden.

And as you likely already guessed, it ain't good.

Take a look:

Plain English thread. We so rarely get those when it comes to anything Biden-related.

Those NOT in the labor force rose to roughly five million MORE than pre-pandemic levels

Gotta love all that magic math from the feds.

No, not really.

One in five were government jobs. Yikes.

Mainly part-time. Shocker.

Americans have never recovered.

Let that sink in.

Biden broke something.

The main people working want the people struggling to pay off their loans.

Pissed yet?

Inflation rising and wages falling.

It is the Democrat way.

In other words, people are struggling more in Biden's economy and even though he knows it, he's still calling it a win. 

Gotta love that decency on the ballot thing, eh? 

*** 

