Deet-filled thread takes DEEP DIVE into September jobs report and WOW it's so much worse than we thought

As Twitchy reported earlier, the details and stats in the September jobs report just aren't adding up. Luckily for us, E.J. Antoni (Ph.D!) was good enough to put a thread together taking a deep dive into what is really going on with jobs in the country right now under Biden.

And as you likely already guessed, it ain't good.

Take a look:

Latest Jobs Report looks good w/ headline numbers blowing away expectations, but the devil is in the details - here's a plain-English thread on why this is a very troubling report🧵... pic.twitter.com/D2LGpgFhpl — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) October 6, 2023

Plain English thread. We so rarely get those when it comes to anything Biden-related.

First the headlines:

Sep nonfarm payrolls jump 336k; Unemployment rate flat at 3.8%; Labor force participation rate remains depressed at 62.8%; Those not in the labor force rose to roughly 5 million more than pre-pandemic - this is artificially pushing down unemployment rate: pic.twitter.com/DOYyJyYCc3 — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) October 6, 2023

Those NOT in the labor force rose to roughly five million MORE than pre-pandemic levels.

There are various ways to account for the people missing from the labor force (4.5-5.4 million) and doing so yields an unemployment rate between 6.3 and 6.8% pic.twitter.com/6aE4lGoPfl — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) October 6, 2023

Gotta love all that magic math from the feds.

No, not really.

Where were the jobs added in Sep? 22% came from government - an unsustainable increase; remember that private sector workers have to support those public sector jobs: pic.twitter.com/Zgnoqbhz3a — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) October 6, 2023

One in five were government jobs. Yikes.

What kinds of jobs were added? Entirely part-time (+151k); in fact, we LOST full-time jobs (-22k); last 3 months have seen part-time jump 1.2 million while full-time fell 700k (most since lockdowns); double counting of multiple jobholders (123k) was 37% of job gains... pic.twitter.com/kNB68O8xkm — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) October 6, 2023

Mainly part-time. Shocker.

Who has the jobs? Let's break it down a few ways; first, foreign-born workers are already back to pre-pandemic trend while native-born workers have never recovered; since Mar '22, jobs disproportionately went to the foreign born, which brings up another important point... pic.twitter.com/WWhQxMOCbH — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) October 6, 2023

Americans have never recovered.

Let that sink in.

Something broke in the labor market in Mar '22; the household and establishment surveys began to diverge and full-time job gains slowed dramatically; this continues today as nonfarm payrolls (establishment) jumped 336k in Sep, employment level (household) only rose 86k: pic.twitter.com/qkHgjsgDGO — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) October 6, 2023

Biden broke something.

But back to who has the jobs, it's college grads, in spades: unemployment rate 2.1%, employment level 63 million (inline w/ pre-pandemic trend), emp-to-pop ratio 71.9%, and their earnings are outpacing inflation - why would you give this group a student loan bailout? pic.twitter.com/dTU2dJEcLW — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) October 6, 2023

The main people working want the people struggling to pay off their loans.

Pissed yet?

Lastly, the loss of full-time jobs and their replacement w/ part-time work is helping slow wage growth, which is then negative after adjusting for inflation - real weekly earnings fell dramatically until Jun '22 and have moved sideways since: pic.twitter.com/SVYhWuNkGf — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) October 6, 2023

Inflation rising and wages falling.

It is the Democrat way.

TLDR: people supplementing incomes w/ part-time jobs are goosing the headline numbers while underlying economic fundamentals remain weak; people absent from workforce pushing down unemployment rate; earnings not keeping up with inflation; don't expect the job gains to last... pic.twitter.com/ceAoWZ7IPc — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) October 6, 2023

In other words, people are struggling more in Biden's economy and even though he knows it, he's still calling it a win.

Gotta love that decency on the ballot thing, eh?

***

***

