Ex-ESPN host says interviewing Joe Biden was 'the saddest thing'

Target and Bud Light continue to crash and BURN after pandering to woke, virtue-signaling Gen Z

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on October 06, 2023
Sarah D.

What's that old saying? Well, it's not really all that 'old,' but it's something we're becoming all too familiar with in the year that is 2023.

Go woke.

Go broke.

And boy oh boy, are Target and Bud Light learning how this works in a painfully brutal firsthand way.

Advertisement

'It just won't end':

Wow.

Guess that whole 'men can be women too' marketing message didn't go over so hot. Gosh, we thought for sure all of those 'MANLY MEN' pushes they tried after they knew they screwed up would do the trick

Just kidding.

Oh, and Target is feeling it BIG TIME.

Down 60%.

Wow again.

Maybe don't hire a Satanist to design trans-friendly clothes for young children? Just spitballin'.

Corporations need to go back to being just corporations and until they do, they're going to continue to crash and burn. At this point, we're not sure if there is any saving Bud Light or Target.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BUD LIGHT TARGET WOKE

