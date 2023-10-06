Target and Bud Light continue to crash and BURN after pandering to woke, virtue-signaling Gen Z

What's that old saying? Well, it's not really all that 'old,' but it's something we're becoming all too familiar with in the year that is 2023.

Go woke.

Go broke.

And boy oh boy, are Target and Bud Light learning how this works in a painfully brutal firsthand way.

'It just won't end':

"ABInBev’s beer volumes fell -14.5% in the latest 4 weeks, notably worse than the market at -2.9%... Bud Light volumes fell -29.9% and Bud volumes fell -24.9%., compared to -29.7% and -24.9%"



Woke Gen Zers virtue signaling all the way to corporate suicide. pic.twitter.com/oXxl3rScX5 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 6, 2023

Wow.

Guess that whole 'men can be women too' marketing message didn't go over so hot. Gosh, we thought for sure all of those 'MANLY MEN' pushes they tried after they knew they screwed up would do the trick

Just kidding.

Oh, and Target is feeling it BIG TIME.

Speaking of, here is Target: down 60% from the highs and a 3 year low. https://t.co/itCtwli2BX pic.twitter.com/YCMt6VOdQN — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 6, 2023

Down 60%.

Wow again.

Maybe don't hire a Satanist to design trans-friendly clothes for young children? Just spitballin'.

Corporations need to go back to being just corporations and until they do, they're going to continue to crash and burn. At this point, we're not sure if there is any saving Bud Light or Target.

