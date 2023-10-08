Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran...
REPORT: Israel cabinet invokes Article 40 Aleph, officially declares war for the first time in 50 years

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:22 AM on October 08, 2023
AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Israel's cabinet has invoked Article 40 Aleph and officially declared war for the first time in 50 years.

Since the Yom Kippur War.

Trey Yingst from Fox News is on the ground in southern Israel and reporting live on his timeline ... 

'... a clear indication that a ground operation is imminent.

How right he was.

More footage of the tanks.

We're not sure 'horrible scenes' can adequately frame what we're looking at all across Israel but it's getting there.

No words, really.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as we hear and learn more.

