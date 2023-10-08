REPORT: Israel cabinet invokes Article 40 Aleph, officially declares war for the first time in 50 years

Israel's cabinet has invoked Article 40 Aleph and officially declared war for the first time in 50 years.

Since the Yom Kippur War.

JUST IN - Israel's cabinet invokes Article 40 Aleph, officially declaring war for the first time since the Yom Kippur War in 1973. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 8, 2023

Advertisement

Trey Yingst from Fox News is on the ground in southern Israel and reporting live on his timeline ...

Reporting from southern Israel pic.twitter.com/VRNqdCrSYx — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 8, 2023

'... a clear indication that a ground operation is imminent.

How right he was.

NOW: Dozens of Israeli tanks headed toward the Gaza border pic.twitter.com/Qtz9fh25jq — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 8, 2023

More footage of the tanks.

We’re in Sderot. Horrible scenes throughout the town. Blood stained sidewalks, cars in the middle of the road with blinkers still flashing. Bullet holes in the windshields. This is the police station where 10 officers were killed. It was destroyed overnight by the Israelis. pic.twitter.com/5q2zjM6flu — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 8, 2023

We're not sure 'horrible scenes' can adequately frame what we're looking at all across Israel but it's getting there.

No words, really.

Israeli units are picking up rockets that continue to rain down on Sderot. pic.twitter.com/wG0gUX1Pa4 — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 8, 2023

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as we hear and learn more.

###

Related:

HA! Liz Cheney doesn't realize it BUT she just totally endorsed Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House

Target and Bud Light continue to crash and BURN after pandering to woke, virtue-signaling Gen Z

Deet-filled thread takes DEEP DIVE into September jobs report and WOW it's so much worse than we thought

You guys, about that 'spectacular' September jobs report ... the numbers and data do NOT add up

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.