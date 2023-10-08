REPORT: Israel cabinet invokes Article 40 Aleph, officially declares war for the first...
WHOA NELLY: Latest Hunter Biden news drops and it's a doozy
Fake news about Riley Gaines and Whoopi Goldberg makes the rounds, and we...
Biden admin assures us 'not one penny' of that $6 billion released to...
London Mayor Sadiq Khan worried about a rise in hate crime after Hamas...
And the award for 'Most Vague Take About the Attack on Israel' GOES...
Report: Taliban asked Iran for passage to Israel to help Hamas terrorists
Daily Beast columnist deletes tweet promoting his hit piece on Christopher Rufo
That'll show 'em! Blinken called Palestine president and... spoke sternly to him
Here's video of an Israeli 'roof knock' on a building in Gaza
PJ Media's Stacey Lennox lays the smackdown on the Biden White House re...
'Every time. Like clockwork.' Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist attac...
Jennifer Rubin blames the GOP house for the Hamas attack on Israel and...
Eric Swalwell white knights for Biden, says MAGA Republicans 'can sit this one...

Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran and it ain't good for Biden

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:45 AM on October 08, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Keep in mind as you read this how hard Democrats, the Left, and Biden himself have been working to pretend Iran MAY NOT HAVE had anything to do with the horrific, surprise attacks on Israel.

Advertisement

There are six BILLION reasons they don't want us to know Iran was involved.

But womp womp, according to a Hamas spokesperson, Iran backed the militant group.

This administration is just an absolute s**t show.

From BBC.com:

Following Hezbollah’s limited artillery and missile strikes this morning on Israeli positions, the situation here on Lebanon’s southern border is for now, calm.

But the threat of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalating hangs heavy here in southern Lebanon and across the country.

The Iranian-backed group chose its target carefully, three positions in the disputed territory of Shebaa farms. But it is capable of much more.

Hezbollah, which like Iran, is committed to Israel’s destruction, yesterday congratulated Hamas on its attacks on Israeli territory and said it would “keep a close eye on developments”.

Today’s attacks were “in solidarity with the Palestinian people”, a fresh statement said.

As we've said before, we're certainly NOT experts but gosh, 'Iranian-backed group' sounds a lot like Iran was involved.

Recommended

WHOA NELLY: Latest Hunter Biden news drops and it's a doozy
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Get in line.

Funny how that works out.

All while our own pathetic administration insists Iran had nothing to do with it.

Pathetic.

***

Related:

REPORT: Israel cabinet invokes Article 40 Aleph, officially declares war for the first time in 50 years

HA! Liz Cheney doesn't realize it BUT she just totally endorsed Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House

Target and Bud Light continue to crash and BURN after pandering to woke, virtue-signaling Gen Z

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN GAZA HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA NELLY: Latest Hunter Biden news drops and it's a doozy
Grateful Calvin
REPORT: Israel cabinet invokes Article 40 Aleph, officially declares war for the first time in 50 years
Sam J.
Biden admin assures us 'not one penny' of that $6 billion released to Iran has been spent
Brett T.
And the award for 'Most Vague Take About the Attack on Israel' GOES TO...
Doug P.
Jennifer Rubin blames the GOP house for the Hamas attack on Israel and we feel DUMBER for having read it
ArtistAngie
Fake news about Riley Gaines and Whoopi Goldberg makes the rounds, and we WISH it were true
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA NELLY: Latest Hunter Biden news drops and it's a doozy Grateful Calvin
Advertisement