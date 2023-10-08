Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran and it ain't good for Biden

Keep in mind as you read this how hard Democrats, the Left, and Biden himself have been working to pretend Iran MAY NOT HAVE had anything to do with the horrific, surprise attacks on Israel.

There are six BILLION reasons they don't want us to know Iran was involved.

But womp womp, according to a Hamas spokesperson, Iran backed the militant group.

“A Hamas spokesperson told the BBC that the militant group had backing from its ally, Iran, for its surprise attacks on Israel” https://t.co/HsP4xBw6Nn — John Ashbrook (@JohnAshbrook) October 8, 2023

This administration is just an absolute s**t show.

From BBC.com:

Following Hezbollah’s limited artillery and missile strikes this morning on Israeli positions, the situation here on Lebanon’s southern border is for now, calm. But the threat of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalating hangs heavy here in southern Lebanon and across the country. The Iranian-backed group chose its target carefully, three positions in the disputed territory of Shebaa farms. But it is capable of much more. Hezbollah, which like Iran, is committed to Israel’s destruction, yesterday congratulated Hamas on its attacks on Israeli territory and said it would “keep a close eye on developments”. Today’s attacks were “in solidarity with the Palestinian people”, a fresh statement said.

As we've said before, we're certainly NOT experts but gosh, 'Iranian-backed group' sounds a lot like Iran was involved.

All funded by Biden, Obama, and Kerry. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) October 8, 2023

Which, in turn, was funded by the Biden administration.

There, fixed it — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) October 8, 2023

I despise the Biden administration. — Sam R 🇺🇸✝️👨🏼‍❤️‍👨🏼 (@flickr2754) October 8, 2023

Get in line.

Biden Admin: "We don't know if Iran was involved."



Hamas: "They were involved."



Biden Admin: "We just don't know."



Hamas: "No really, they were involved."



Biden Admin: "We may never know." https://t.co/cUJsAaQzy0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 8, 2023

Funny how that works out.

Iran, the terrorist regime Joe Biden just gave $6B https://t.co/APej7XlKnc — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 8, 2023

And Iran is basically bragging about it. https://t.co/qedXLSHtpI — RBe (@RBPundit) October 8, 2023

All while our own pathetic administration insists Iran had nothing to do with it.

Pathetic.

***

