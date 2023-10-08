'Pure EVIL': Rep. Cori Bush releases the most REPUGNANT statement on Israel attacks...
REPORT: Antony Blinken confirms Americans killed by Hamas attacks and several possibly kidnapped

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on October 08, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

According to U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Americans have been killed by Hamas in Israel over the last 48 hours and several are missing and could have possibly been kidnapped.

Wonder if Biden will walk away when he's asked questions about this as well.

This just gets worse and worse you guys.

Pretty sure Hamas doesn't give a single damn about world peace.

What's another $6 billion? 

If only we had a real president right now.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

