REPORT: Antony Blinken confirms Americans killed by Hamas attacks and several possibly kidnapped

According to U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, Americans have been killed by Hamas in Israel over the last 48 hours and several are missing and could have possibly been kidnapped.

Wonder if Biden will walk away when he's asked questions about this as well.

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken had Confirmed that Americans have been Killed by Hamas Attacks in Israel over the last 48 Hours and that there are still a number of Americans who are Missing that were possibly Kidnapped by Terrorist into the Gaza Strip. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 8, 2023

This just gets worse and worse you guys.

US won't be able to stay aside much longer, unfortunately 😪 . This is escalating rapidly. My prays to the Israel's soldiers out there 🇮🇱♥️ — Surfing.Crypto (@LucianoCrypto) October 8, 2023

That means American entry is very much possible in this War ! — Renu K 🌺 (@Talk2Rinki) October 8, 2023

It's so painful. Wishing the world peace. Let's stop the wars. — The_River (@The_River2010) October 8, 2023

Pretty sure Hamas doesn't give a single damn about world peace.

The US HAS to respond swiftly and severely or place all Americans abroad in danger due to weak leadership.



If US politicians roll over on this, international travel will NOT be safe. https://t.co/unUzK1TuU3 — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) October 8, 2023

I'm sure we'll just give Hamas a few Billion to get them back... https://t.co/jxTTtedmYI — Unindicted AI (Not that) Dennis🏴‍☠️🦜 (@Buzzsaws1990) October 8, 2023

What's another $6 billion?

If only we had a real president right now.

