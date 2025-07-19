Elizabeth Warren Cosplays As Columbo to 'Investigate' Paramount/CBS Over Colbert Firing

Jamie Lee Curtis on Colbert Cancellation: ‘We Will Just Get Louder’
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on July 19, 2025
X

Elizabeth Warren's sense of self-importance is outweighed only by her incompetence.

She's demanding to know if Late Show host Stephen Colbert was fired for 'political' reasons, and now she's going full Columbo on us by 'investigating' the cancellation.

Here's what else we know, Lizzie:

  • The Late Show was losing $40 million a year
  • It's going to be on the air until May, 2026
  • It only gets 200,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic, and its nightly ratings are only 2.4 million
  • This isn't political

But we suppose the more time she spends sleuthing on this, the less time she'll spend endorsing harmful policies.

She'll be 1/1024th accurate in this investigation, too.

Every defendant in a lawsuit says the suit is 'meritless.'

They're leaving him on for another ten months.

You'd think the 'investigation' would've discovered this.

Because they're using this as 'proof' that President Trump is a tyrant shutting down his critics.

He's not.

We see what you did there.

Oh, look: an investigation based on facts.

Heh.

He'd fit right in.

They don't want it to be funny.

They want it to be propaganda.

