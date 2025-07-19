Elizabeth Warren Cosplays As Columbo to 'Investigate' Paramount/CBS Over Colbert Firing

Elizabeth Warren's sense of self-importance is outweighed only by her incompetence.

She's demanding to know if Late Show host Stephen Colbert was fired for 'political' reasons, and now she's going full Columbo on us by 'investigating' the cancellation.

Advertisement

I’ve been investigating Paramount’s deal with Trump. Here’s what we know:



- Trump sued CBS

- CBS called the lawsuit “meritless”

- Paramount (owner of CBS) still settled, handing $16 MILLION+ to Trump’s library

- Paramount has a billion-dollar deal that needs Trump’s approval https://t.co/GRxxKFzkII — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2025

Here's what else we know, Lizzie:

The Late Show was losing $40 million a year

It's going to be on the air until May, 2026

It only gets 200,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic, and its nightly ratings are only 2.4 million

This isn't political

But we suppose the more time she spends sleuthing on this, the less time she'll spend endorsing harmful policies.

You also "investigated" your family tree, and we know how that worked out. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 18, 2025

She'll be 1/1024th accurate in this investigation, too.

What we actually KNOW is that "CBS called Trump's suit 'meritless'" in their motion to dismiss.



The Court said "You are wrong!" and denied their motion.



CBS said "Oh F#ck we better settle!"



You are such a disingenuous piece of maggot excrement. — Good Lawgic (@TheFollowingPro) July 18, 2025

Every defendant in a lawsuit says the suit is 'meritless.'

Or… no one likes Colbert and he’s been bleeding CBS cash for years. — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 19, 2025

They're leaving him on for another ten months.

Oh STFU. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was renewed in June 2023 for a three-year extension, with his contract expiring in May 2026. This predates the Paramount-Trump settlement (announced in July 2025) by over two years. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 18, 2025

You'd think the 'investigation' would've discovered this.

Why do you care? I sure don't. — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) July 18, 2025

Because they're using this as 'proof' that President Trump is a tyrant shutting down his critics.

He's not.

We see what you did there.

I’ve been investigating Elizabeth Warren’s claim about being a Native American:



- She lied.

- She used money/programs meant only for Native Americans.

- She got caught.

- She pulled an embarrassing DNA stunt.

- She lied some more. https://t.co/bmHkfjN3Rw — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 19, 2025

Advertisement

Oh, look: an investigation based on facts.

Hey guys, close up your legal books and head on home, CBS called the lawsuit “meritless”… I don’t need to hear anymore… case closed. https://t.co/4sbd56p8WN — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) July 19, 2025

Heh.

If the US government cares so much about Colbert's having a show they should give him one on NPR. https://t.co/FKSkaBP5JU — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 18, 2025

He'd fit right in.

Your tribe tries to ruin and cancel anyone that thinks the wrong way. Have you considered that his show is simply not funny? https://t.co/EJcaQMYwMF — J.D. (@Williams_J_D) July 19, 2025

They don't want it to be funny.

They want it to be propaganda.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.