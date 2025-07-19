Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure From South Park

Long-time fans of South Park remember that early on the kids could rely on a character just called ‘Chef…’

…to give them advice. Although he had his quirks, he was one of the few sane and good characters in the middle of the chaos that often reigned in each episode. And Chef was voiced Isaac Hayes—technically, Isaac Hayes Jr. And we would be absolutely remiss if we didn’t mention that Hayes was also a huge soul singer, musician and songwriter. Probably his most famous was the theme from Shaft…

…but that is really scratching the surface of his music career. It is very much worth taking the time to dig into his back catalogue to see how great he was. Yes, Mr. Hayes was one bad mother…

[Ed: Shut yo mouth!]

[Aaron: I'm talking about Isaac Hayes.]

Terrible jokes aside, Hayes stayed with South Park for many years until they mercilessly mocked Scientology and allegedly exposed the very odd beliefs at the core of their religion in an episode called ‘Trapped in the Closet.’ Hayes, who was a scientologist, quit allegedly over that episode.

After that, in the beginning of season 10, South Park addressed the controversy with an episode called ‘The Return of Chef.’ In it, Chef is very obviously ‘voiced’ by crudely put-together sound clips from previous episodes and at the end he died in an over-the-top gruesome way. But they also left open the door for him to return if he ever came back to his senses by resurrecting him as ‘Darth Chef’ in a direct parody of the closing scenes in Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

And as an additional wrinkle, this is the statement allegedly put out by Hayes when he quit:

There is a place in this world for satire, but there is a time when satire ends, and intolerance and bigotry towards religious beliefs of others begins. As a civil rights activist of the past 40 years I cannot support a show that disrespects those beliefs and practices.

If you watch the show, you know that statement is at best inconsistent. South Park had been mercilessly mocking everyone. Indeed, on some level, Chef was himself a stereotype, although viewers understood that the fact he was a stereotype was part of the joke.

And now his son, Isaac Hayes III is coming out to tell us his side of the story of why his father quit, and it’s kind of hearbreaking:

For over 14 years, people have speculated about why my father @isaachayes left South Park. I’m here to set the record straight.



My dad did not quit South Park. Scientology did.



After the episode “Trapped in the Closet” aired in 2005, my father suffered a stroke just a few… pic.twitter.com/C2wGvT7kcx — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) July 18, 2025

The cut off text:

After the episode ‘Trapped in the Closet’ aired in 2005, my father suffered a stroke just a few months later that left him unable to speak or make decisions on his own. He was not in any condition to resign from anything. The truth is, someone else within his Scientology circle made that decision and quit the show for him. He loved being the voice of Chef. He loved the character. He loved connecting with fans. He would joke with people who recognized his voice and he truly enjoyed being part of the show. The narrative that he quit because he was offended by the satire is not true. That was a cover story created by others. My father never got to speak for himself because his health robbed him of that chance. So now I am speaking for him. He did not leave South Park willingly. He was forced out by illness and by people who did not have his best interest at heart. This is for anyone who loved Chef. This is for anyone who admired my father’s work. This is the truth about what really happened.

The rest of the post says that you can learn more from the website Cracked, and includes a few hashtags. When someone responded to him that they couldn’t find the Cracked link, he provided it:

And if you follow the link, he absolutely savages scientology:

Getting to your dad’s departure from the show, what was his reaction to ‘Trapped in the Closet?’ So, initially, the episode came out in November, and there was no reaction. There wasn’t any upswell about that episode at all. It really wasn’t a big deal at the time. That January, in 2006, my dad had a stroke, and during the course of his recovery, I think that March, they re-aired the episode. When it re-aired, that’s when Scientology got upset. At that time, my father was recovering from a stroke — literally learning how to talk, learning how to function. I visited my father. He was really struggling sometimes to even speak and say words. At the time, the people that were around him were largely Scientologists — his publicists and management. Those decisions about his involvement in the show, his leaving the show, were made by those people and not him. He would have never quit that show. He loved that show, and he was making a lot of money doing that show. So, I take issue with the way those decisions were made on his behalf because it put him in a position to actually have to go on the road and tour before he was ready to tour. When did he start touring again? Probably less than a year afterwards. Because South Park was such a breadwinner. It was a great show, and he was making money. So now that you don’t have this income stream anymore, you have to find other ways to make income. Touring is a way to do that.

We are going to jump ahead a bit to this damning part:

He died in August 2008. Do you think him getting back on the road so quickly is what accelerated— Yes. 100 percent. And part of what I recall from Scientology is, they weren’t big on modern medicine. They were more into holistic things. So even the medication that he was probably supposed to be taking, he probably wasn’t taking. All of those factors, you know what I’m saying? Which is why you have to be the biggest advocate for your health. My father was very big on holistic medicine and things like that, but at the same time, you have to be real and understand the science of what’s going on — whether it could be your blood pressure, your heart, your kidneys. To this day, I think this had a major effect on me and how I view my health.

So, to hear Isaac Hayes III say it, scientology killed his dad’s career on South Park which was paying the bills. Therefore, Isaac Hayes (Jr.) had to tour again, and that—and Scientology’s attitude towards modern medicine—contributed to his ultimate death. All of which is a pretty brutal indictment if you believe Isaac Hayes III.

To be fair to scientology, later in the interview the younger Hayes does say that he didn’t talk to his dad about the departure. But to be fair to the younger Hayes, you can know a person well enough to know how they feel about something without asking. So, we aren’t saying Hayes III is right, we aren’t saying he is wrong. That’s for you to decide, as it always is.

He also comments on the episode where they killed off Chef:

Emotions were high at the time, and I think the way they handled it had to do more with Scientology than my dad. That was more of a big ‘F you’ to those guys as opposed to my father. But he was caught in that, and it wasn’t a great way to end the character. You could tell a lot of thought wasn’t put into it. It didn’t really make sense. Even if the character was going to exit, it didn’t make sense how the character exited.

On to reactions:

I didn’t even know black people got into Scientology. — A Guy in Carmel (@kelleyiub01) July 19, 2025

Okay, we almost spat out our drinks at that one. Yes, we are pretty sure they take all comers. Indeed, allegedly the main color they cared about was green.

Thank you for clearing this up! I love Chef! — gotochelle 🇺🇸 (@gotochelle) July 19, 2025

would your family be OK if @SouthPark re-introduced the character and used AI to voice if you all were paid? — Andrew Rulnick | Formerly Rule 11 (@MickeySteamboat) July 19, 2025

No. Please, no. Cracked themselves suggested that Isaac Hayes III voice the son of Chef in at least one episode, and he was open to that, but please, none of that AI stuff. That would be creepy and gross.

If he lost the ability to speak, how could he continue to be a voice actor? — realFilthyJesus (@realFilthyJesus) July 19, 2025

He apparently recovered his voice soon enough to tour. We tend to think that if someone representing the elder Hayes explained the situation to Stone and Parker, they would give him as long a leave as he needed and then welcomed him back with open arms. They might have even written the stroke into the show, somehow—just as they wrote Nana Visitor’s actual pregnancy into Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

So Chef’s death was an inside job? Release the Chef files damnit! — Ragi Yaser Burhum (@rburhum) July 19, 2025

I know I shouldn't be surprised that the man best know for singing sexy songs had a son but here I am. https://t.co/BgDPtK2IHX — The Iron Fjord (@theironfjord) July 19, 2025

I always felt the way they wrote Chef off the show was pointlessly mean-spirited and stupid https://t.co/VyDg2CyT2Y — MAX COOL (@VitoComedy) July 19, 2025

Finally, we will end with a slightly more positive note. In the same Cracked interview, the younger Hayes as was asked:

Chef had a lot of songs on South Park. Did your dad have a favorite?

Anyone want to guess? This is his answer:

‘Chocolate Salty Balls’ was the hit.

That was a song referring to a snack his character made with absolutely no double meaning attached. Nope. None at all. Really.

The younger Hayes goes on:

He was doing that in concert. He’d do that on the road. During a concert, out of nowhere he’d go, ‘Hey everybody, have you seen my balls? They’re big and salty and brown!’

*Stifles immature laughter.*

