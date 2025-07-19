BioMedCentral Removes Surgeon From Editorial Board After He Questioned Unqualified DEI Hire (THREAD)

Jamie Lee Curtis on Colbert Cancellation: ‘We Will Just Get Louder’
Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father's Departure...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 19, 2025
Twitchy

This writer has told you quite a bit about wokeness in healthcare and how it's deadly. The most glaring example was the removal of racial differences in kidney function, a decision that messed up transplant lists.

The Left operates under the asinine notion that healthcare providers must have the same race as their patients, regardless of whether or not they're competent or qualified.

And now a dual-board certified OB-GYN has been ousted from his position on the BioMedCentral (BMC) editorial board for questioning BMC's hiring of an unqualified 'Lead Editor' and he shares this information in an eye-opening thread:

Wow.

Here are some screenshots from the conversation:

Dr. Marchand points out that Asiyah Franklin has never had clinical experience but she 'specializes maternal health equity, reproductive justice, and community-based perinatal care.'

She got her degree from an online school.

This will harm research, as well as women and babies.

Amazing.

Simply amazing.

As we've seen with Ketanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court, the Left doesn't care about competency or qualifications; they care about checking off the intersectionality boxes.

They are.

She has no grasp of the actual medicine required to be an OB-GYN.

That's what this is.

The Left will sacrifice your life for their political agenda.

If you look at UCLA, it is.

Or will be soon.

'Health equity' is a term that should scare us all.

But at least the people who drown will do so in the name of diversity.

