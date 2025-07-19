BioMedCentral Removes Surgeon From Editorial Board After He Questioned Unqualified DEI Hire (THREAD)

This writer has told you quite a bit about wokeness in healthcare and how it's deadly. The most glaring example was the removal of racial differences in kidney function, a decision that messed up transplant lists.

The Left operates under the asinine notion that healthcare providers must have the same race as their patients, regardless of whether or not they're competent or qualified.

And now a dual-board certified OB-GYN has been ousted from his position on the BioMedCentral (BMC) editorial board for questioning BMC's hiring of an unqualified 'Lead Editor' and he shares this information in an eye-opening thread:

It's true - I've been canceled!@BioMedCentral just kicked me off their editorial board for pointing out their newly hired "Lead Editor" is a DEI figure that’s NEVER PUBLISHED A PAPER - and received her Phd from an internet school last year! pic.twitter.com/7onqrL2BzC — Greg J. Marchand MD (@MarchandSurgery) July 19, 2025

Wow.

Here are some screenshots from the conversation:

Here was my original discussion on the chat board that ultimately requested an investigation into how a woefully unqualified DEI figure was placed as chief editor. pic.twitter.com/Fj3KGvD9wc — Greg J. Marchand MD (@MarchandSurgery) July 19, 2025

Dr. Marchand points out that Asiyah Franklin has never had clinical experience but she 'specializes maternal health equity, reproductive justice, and community-based perinatal care.'

She got her degree from an online school.

I'm sure the thread has been since deleted, but all of the other editors who commented on the message board agreed that it was ridiculous that we did not have an OBGYN for lead editor of an OBGYN journal. Instead we had a DEI figure who has never published a paper. pic.twitter.com/dqYjLrwPl9 — Greg J. Marchand MD (@MarchandSurgery) July 19, 2025

This will harm research, as well as women and babies.

Ultimately, I received this letter from Katie Ridd Phd, formally kicking me off the editorial board. pic.twitter.com/Qgbboof3oM — Greg J. Marchand MD (@MarchandSurgery) July 19, 2025

Amazing.

Simply amazing.

That’s terrible news. The DEI hire should have never been hired. Not qualified at all. — ThesePretzelsAreMakingMeThirsty (@pretzels_me) July 19, 2025

As we've seen with Ketanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court, the Left doesn't care about competency or qualifications; they care about checking off the intersectionality boxes.

Her PhD is from an online for-profit focused on DEI recruitment. (41% of its clients are black; 77% female.) That editor also earned her undergraduate degree from an online-only program. In my opinion, those are degree mill credentials. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 19, 2025

They are.

She has no grasp of the actual medicine required to be an OB-GYN.

Their Lead Editor NEVER PUBLISHED a PAPER?!?



The soft bigotry of low expectations. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) July 19, 2025

That's what this is.

The non-equivalence of qualifications obtained in “developed” and “developing” countries will result in loss of life, all for the sake of wanting to appear woke. Expect professional institutions in every area of life to be sued over this. https://t.co/Vcjj8krQok — Overton Window Repairs (@ahumble_opinion) July 19, 2025

The Left will sacrifice your life for their political agenda.

I hope this is not indicative of the current state of healthcare in America. https://t.co/4grXogim0d — 𝕏avier 𝕆nasis (@HuntKevinlhunt) July 19, 2025

If you look at UCLA, it is.

Or will be soon.

DEI in medicine is already well on the way to killing people with "health equity." The below is another reason why. Absolutely insane. https://t.co/8R72ZdE5WO — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) July 19, 2025

'Health equity' is a term that should scare us all.

“Like hiring a lifeguard who can’t swim” https://t.co/yo7gcqOeBb — Carroll Walls (@CaroleWalls16) July 19, 2025

But at least the people who drown will do so in the name of diversity.

