DEI Kills: Woke Doctors Remove Very Real Racial Differences in Kidney Function, Mess Up Transplant List

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on March 20, 2024
Meme

Back at the end of February, we told you about Ben Shapiro exposing DEI programs and policies in medical schools across the nation. We, and Shapiro, came to the same conclusion: woke is going to injure and kill people.

And now this, from Not The Bee:

Here are the details:

Modern medicine has known for years that there are some basic physiological differences between ethnicities that require different types of healthcare.

One of those differences is that black people tend to have higher serum creatinine concentrations than white people: up to six times higher. What is normal for a black person might be end-stage kidney disease in a white person.

When determining the advancement of kidney disease, doctors use an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) to determine how fast the kidneys are removing excess creatinine from the body, and the kidney transplant list uses the eGFR to determine the order in which patients would receive kidneys.

Rationally, the eGFR included an ethnicity-based calculation to account for the different normal levels of creatinine, so that really sick people would get transplants first, and people who were not sick would not get a transplant that they did not need.

‘I've Done Everything I Can To Keep My Children Out of the Public Eye:’ J.K. Rowling Threatens a Lawsuit
Aaron Walker
This is incredible. Years of medical research and science done away with in the name of woke, and now people are going to die.

And specifically white people, for whom higher serum creatinine concentration means more advanced kidney disease.

Maybe. But not on Twitter.

Watch this:

Oof.

Only the Left.

Yes it is.

No, you really can't. It's surreal.

Not a single person.

Of course it.

We hope they are. That's the only way this nonsense goes away.

All the malpractice lawsuits.

Absolutely horrifying.

Yes he did.

They are the real racists.

It's very sad.

Indeed.

The Left doesn't care. Their ideology is more important to them than your life.

We'd hear nothing but 'SYSTEMIC RACISM' for years.

Remember how the Left always chided us to 'follow the science' during COVID? Well, here they are, not following the science, and getting people killed.

***

