DEI Kills: Woke Doctors Remove Very Real Racial Differences in Kidney Function, Mess Up Transplant List

Back at the end of February, we told you about Ben Shapiro exposing DEI programs and policies in medical schools across the nation. We, and Shapiro, came to the same conclusion: woke is going to injure and kill people.

And now this, from Not The Bee:

Woke doctors thought a tool that accounts for ethnic differences in kidney function was racist, so they removed it and screwed up the entire kidney transplant database 😑https://t.co/hRcl7rJzR1https://t.co/hRcl7rJzR1 — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 20, 2024

Here are the details:

Modern medicine has known for years that there are some basic physiological differences between ethnicities that require different types of healthcare. One of those differences is that black people tend to have higher serum creatinine concentrations than white people: up to six times higher. What is normal for a black person might be end-stage kidney disease in a white person. When determining the advancement of kidney disease, doctors use an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) to determine how fast the kidneys are removing excess creatinine from the body, and the kidney transplant list uses the eGFR to determine the order in which patients would receive kidneys. Rationally, the eGFR included an ethnicity-based calculation to account for the different normal levels of creatinine, so that really sick people would get transplants first, and people who were not sick would not get a transplant that they did not need.

This is incredible. Years of medical research and science done away with in the name of woke, and now people are going to die.

And specifically white people, for whom higher serum creatinine concentration means more advanced kidney disease.

Maybe Don LeMon can explain to us how this is better for us all now that Doctors are finally making medical decisions without accounting for discriminatory kidney data. — David Karim (@davidkarim) March 20, 2024

Maybe. But not on Twitter.

Watch this:

Oof.

Who would have thought that kidneys are racist? — Axel (@Akira_Insider) March 20, 2024

Only the Left.

Woke DEI is placing lives at risk. — Sara Browning (@sararen21) March 20, 2024

Yes it is.

You can't make this stuff up 😄 — Jack Salmon (@seamonkey10) March 20, 2024

No, you really can't. It's surreal.

and of course, no one will be punished for this, right? even though it probably cost people's lives in the future? — Tibasu (@Tibasu_) March 20, 2024

Not a single person.

This will also end up costing tax payers a ton of money as these people will be on dialysis much longer without a transplant. — Mr. Payne🇺🇲 (@mr_badmnky) March 20, 2024

Of course it.

I assume medical malpractice lawyers are seeing dollar signs right now. https://t.co/L9s22xU6jX — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 20, 2024

We hope they are. That's the only way this nonsense goes away.

My prior med mal background means I have this response to this information https://t.co/L3o2z6Sjng pic.twitter.com/ZRNWVPK3wp — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) March 20, 2024

All the malpractice lawsuits.

Absolutely horrifying.

Didn't don lemon try to claim woke medicine hadn't killed anyone yet https://t.co/tptZRKYdCw — Perpetuities (@perpetuities) March 20, 2024

Yes he did.

The real racists are the ones getting people KILLED for by putting ideology over biology. https://t.co/4oqlULZtv7 — Wild Horse Fantasy (@starhorsepax) March 20, 2024

They are the real racists.

Neglect for patients and detriment to society.

Sadly, the medical world has fostered this bs. https://t.co/ID4k8Q4JBu — Phil (@MrBPRut) March 20, 2024

It's very sad.

Indeed.

When you’re so hung up on race that you destroy the lives and well-being of everyone. We’ll continue to reap what we’ve sown. https://t.co/nVUP69bHLl — Mansplainer (@Virawasp4080) March 20, 2024

The Left doesn't care. Their ideology is more important to them than your life.

Imagine the screaming about racism and eugenics if the racial differences were reversed. I know, it's hard to imagine because they'd be right to scream and they absolutely never are, but just try. https://t.co/4KNt3lqtd1 — TotallyFerSureNotMacLaneKey (@AZetaPsi) March 20, 2024

We'd hear nothing but 'SYSTEMIC RACISM' for years.

Remember how the Left always chided us to 'follow the science' during COVID? Well, here they are, not following the science, and getting people killed.

***

