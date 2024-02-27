The New Yorker is Trying to Make Polyamory a Thing, Claiming 'Polycules' are...
WATCH: Joy Reid Asks Why We Need More Kids, Twitter Happily Answers
Let's Get Ready to RUMBLLLLLLLLLE! Vote Now (Yes, Right NOW) in the Townhall...
You Will Never Be Woke Enough for the Left
Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over...
Charles C.W. Cooke's Thread MOCKING Mouth-Breathers Claiming It's Normal to Hijack Planes...
Bodycam Footage Dismantles LGBTQ Narrative on Nonbinary Teen's Death
Slate Writer DROPS Pro-Palestine Peeps Calling Aaron Bushnell's Suicide Heroic and Wajahat...
And Here We GO: Gavin Newsom to Face His FIFTH Recall Attempt Launched...
Women, Minorities, and Gays DROP Rachel Bitecofer for Claiming Republicans Are COMING FOR...
We KNOW Pro-Aborts Aren't the Brightest Bulbs but HOLY LOL This Post Trolling...
WTF? We Can't Decide WHICH Katie Porter Piece Is Worse, Her Groomer Take...
Media Working Overtime to Bury Details of Laken Hope Riley’s Murder
Can't Even Hijack PLANES! Writer's List Of Things They Can't Do Anymore to...

Ben Shapiro's ALARMING Thread Shows How DEI in Health Care Puts Lives, Safety at Risk

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 27, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

DEI in medicine is insidious, and dangerous. Basing health care decisions, including potential life-saving treatments under the guise of 'equity' and 'anti-racist' policies means people will get hurt, and die. Medical error is already the third leading cause of death in the United States, behind cancer and heart disease, causing some 250,000 deaths annually.

Advertisement

But the Left doesn't care. Their agenda, their narrative, is more important than health and safety.

Read this thread from Ben Shapiro and tell us we're wrong:

'Abandoning key metrics' in hiring surgeons. What could possibly go wrong?

Absolutely unacceptable.

They gave her awards.

Recommended

Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Illegal Immigrants Voting and OUCH
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's intentional. And evil.

Absolutely awful and unprofessional.

What does hiring qualified candidates in health care have to do with George Floyd? Nothing.

Not a thing.

Wow.

Advertisement

There is no way this doesn't impact the care white patients get. None whatsoever.

No, they do better when they have a competent doctor.

There is no other group towards which this blatant racism would be accepted or allowed.

So it doesn't matter if the surgeon can't perform the job competently, just that quotas are met.

This is so, so bad.

Advertisement

We're gonna need a minute because this is breathtakingly scary.

Governing boards and licensing committees -- probably even the government -- will go to great lengths to protect these woke, incompetent hospitals, though. Bank on it. 

Watch DEI be factored into whether or not a patient can file a malpractice suit (hint: it'll be 'racist' to sue a minority surgeon, even if they injure or kill you).

Advertisement

Massive lawsuits will help. If they're allowed.

Yes, it does. In a big, big way.

The Left doesn't care if you die, so long as they can feel morally superior.

This, whether intentionally or not, can only help to break the system and push a single-payer one down our throats.

The entire reason the Left has pushed for health care as a 'right' is so they can openly discriminate against their political opponents.

They let the mask slip during COVID; remember how they were so eager to deny the unvaccinated health care? 

Advertisement

They'll do the same thing because you voted the wrong way, are a Christian, or a white man.

It should not be allowed, or tolerated, in any way, shape, or form.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BEN SHAPIRO COLLEGE DANGEROUS DOCTORS HEALTHCARE HOSPITAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Illegal Immigrants Voting and OUCH
Sam J.
WATCH: Joy Reid Asks Why We Need More Kids, Twitter Happily Answers
Amy Curtis
The New Yorker is Trying to Make Polyamory a Thing, Claiming 'Polycules' are 'Seemingly EVERYWHERE'
Coucy
Charles C.W. Cooke's Thread MOCKING Mouth-Breathers Claiming It's Normal to Hijack Planes is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Here Are the Best, Most Unhinged MELTDOWNS Over Winsome Sears Calling a Man 'Sir' in the Senate and LOL
Sam J.
Slate Writer DROPS Pro-Palestine Peeps Calling Aaron Bushnell's Suicide Heroic and Wajahat Ali Can't DEAL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bro, Walk AWAY! Dan Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Illegal Immigrants Voting and OUCH Sam J.
Advertisement