Ben Shapiro's ALARMING Thread Shows How DEI in Health Care Puts Lives, Safety at Risk

DEI in medicine is insidious, and dangerous. Basing health care decisions, including potential life-saving treatments under the guise of 'equity' and 'anti-racist' policies means people will get hurt, and die. Medical error is already the third leading cause of death in the United States, behind cancer and heart disease, causing some 250,000 deaths annually.

But the Left doesn't care. Their agenda, their narrative, is more important than health and safety.

Read this thread from Ben Shapiro and tell us we're wrong:

1/ DEI in medicine means that even if doctors injure patients, they might still be protected (even promoted). It means that top hospitals are abandoning key metrics when hiring surgeons. And it means research by whites may be disregarded. Here’s what I've found… 🧵 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

'Abandoning key metrics' in hiring surgeons. What could possibly go wrong?

2/ Sources tell me Wake Forest Medical School is about to graduate Kychelle Del Rosario – the med student who injured a conservative patient and bragged about it. Wake Forest allowed Rosario to lay low and take a voluntary leave of absence when this scandal broke. pic.twitter.com/baTT9YNP6o — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

Absolutely unacceptable.

3/ I’m also told that UPenn Health has hired Ewen Liu, Del Rosario’s classmate who said it “seemed ‘karma-tic’” when she injured the patient who mocked her pronoun pin. Wake Forest showered Liu with awards for excellence in patient care, and she now focuses on “LGBTQ+ Health.” pic.twitter.com/gWWjWO3a9c — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

They gave her awards.

4/ Both UPenn and Liu’s medical school, Wake Forest, have attempted to hide Liu’s hiring. Wake Forest didn’t list Liu’s hospital in graduation materials, and UPenn doesn’t list Liu’s medical school on its website. pic.twitter.com/NfjbsaAavS — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

It's intentional. And evil.

5/ This is the norm in medicine. Meet award-winning Duke surgical resident Vignesh Raman. At an internal DEI lecture, Raman says his "heart sinks" when he has patients who watch Fox News or wear MAGA hats. Then he celebrates having a majority "non-white" population to treat: pic.twitter.com/Ti58CbxMgB — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

Absolutely awful and unprofessional.

6/ Raman adds that post-George Floyd, Duke made a concerted effort to stop hiring so many “walls of white men.” He says the team is now "abandoning ... all sort[s] of metrics" and adopting a "completely holistic" application practice in order to recruit more women and non-white… pic.twitter.com/Jxo93giLoQ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

What does hiring qualified candidates in health care have to do with George Floyd? Nothing.

Not a thing.

7/ Raman also tweeted that he won’t “amplify” medical literature involving only white men – because it’s not as if white men have ever advanced medicine or anything. pic.twitter.com/9OEg7dlIqs — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

Wow.

8/ Vignesh Raman is just one example of a much larger trend. The American College of Surgeons, or ACS, recently gave its 88,000 members a definition of “racism” that implies it’s impossible to be racist against white people. pic.twitter.com/sKOM3UvNEV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

There is no way this doesn't impact the care white patients get. None whatsoever.

9/ The ACS also invited Madeline B. Torres to explain to its members that "when patients see physicians who look like them, they tend to do better." She also says grants and awards are being distributed to surgeons on the basis of minority status. pic.twitter.com/5PD36rxPw0 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

No, they do better when they have a competent doctor.

10/ This is now the prevailing view in surgical medicine. At a recent conference on DEI at UPenn, where Ewen Liu now works, one surgeon says that it's "off putting" that so many surgeons are white men. pic.twitter.com/S1wIdWLfmF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

There is no other group towards which this blatant racism would be accepted or allowed.

11 / The doctors also state that surgery needs something like the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires that teams interview minority candidates. But the doctors say surgery needs an expanded version that goes further and ensures that minority candidates are selected. pic.twitter.com/hyJubgML6Y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

So it doesn't matter if the surgeon can't perform the job competently, just that quotas are met.

This is so, so bad.

12/ It’s bad enough when teachers or government bureaucrats talk like this, but valuing intersectionality over merit can literally mean life or death in surgery. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

13/ According to a recent Johns Hopkins study, medical error is the third leading cause of death in the United States. The only thing physicians should care about is competence. Anything else will get people killed. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

Hear my full thoughts here: https://t.co/phTwSX5CJT — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 26, 2024

We're gonna need a minute because this is breathtakingly scary.

DEI in medicine means doctors and hospitals that practice it will simply go out of business.



Most people aren’t going to want to risk their lives getting treated by a practice that doesn’t hire based on merit.



Capitalism will eventually deal with the woke mind virus. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 26, 2024

Governing boards and licensing committees -- probably even the government -- will go to great lengths to protect these woke, incompetent hospitals, though. Bank on it.

Watch DEI be factored into whether or not a patient can file a malpractice suit (hint: it'll be 'racist' to sue a minority surgeon, even if they injure or kill you).

Looks like some litigation in the making. Perhaps being sued vigorously, and having insurers drop your coverage, will inspire better behaviors.



State AGs, in States where they have not succumbed to Soros-like dereliction of duty, might help correct this foolishness as well. — Steve R. (@steverosen1235) February 26, 2024

Massive lawsuits will help. If they're allowed.

DEI puts the lives of your loved ones at risk https://t.co/dV6l3MCOPd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2024

Yes, it does. In a big, big way.

The last sentence in the final tweet of this must-read thread should scare all of us:



"Medical error is the third leading cause of death in the US"



...yet these universities & hospitals are more concerned about DEI than hiring the most qualified person for the job??!! https://t.co/R9CI5vz11V — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) February 26, 2024

The Left doesn't care if you die, so long as they can feel morally superior.

As if health care wasn't a big enough problem in this country... https://t.co/sSvQnLxqqz — Ed Latimore (@EdLatimore) February 27, 2024

This, whether intentionally or not, can only help to break the system and push a single-payer one down our throats.

Hospitals are hiring people who are willing to violate their oaths if you dare be a conservative. This should terrify EVERYONE, because if they harm you for being conservative, they may very well hurt you just because they simply had a bad day. https://t.co/OfrkKCsI4b — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) February 27, 2024

The entire reason the Left has pushed for health care as a 'right' is so they can openly discriminate against their political opponents.

They let the mask slip during COVID; remember how they were so eager to deny the unvaccinated health care?

They'll do the same thing because you voted the wrong way, are a Christian, or a white man.

It should not be allowed, or tolerated, in any way, shape, or form.

***

