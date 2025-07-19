Sen. Alex Padilla Thought a Judge Had Ordered an End to ICE’s Racial Profiling

When asked why he robbed banks, Willie Sutton famously replied, “Because that's where the money is.”

We've heard plenty of nonsense about ICE targeting brown people by conducting raids in Los Angeles. Here's Rep. Maxwell Frost saying when he visited the "internment camp" in Florida, all he saw were Latino men and Haitian men — he claims that ICE is targeting people who look like him. He doesn't look Latino. And "ethnic cleansing" … c'mon, man.

Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost is doing what racist Democrats do best.



Play the race card, "No white people are in Alligator Alcatraz, only people that look like me."



What do you say to @MaxwellFrostFL as he's tagged? pic.twitter.com/YBJ1szrBW8 — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) July 15, 2025

When President Joe Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of finding out the "root causes" of mass migration to the United States, he sent her to Central America, where there happen to be a whole lot of Latinos. Maybe, just maybe, it looks like ICE is targeting Latinos because most of the illegal immigrants in the United States are Latino. Trust us: we'd be happy to see ICE track down some of those Chinese nationals who arrived at the border.

Sen. Alex "José" Padilla reminds us that a judge ordered the Trump administration to stop racially profiling in its ICE raids.

Be serious. A judge literally ordered the Trump administration to stop racially profiling in a ruling last week.



These raids are happening in predominantly Latino communities. pic.twitter.com/RhI0A8bmlF — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) July 19, 2025

It's a mystery, especially with all the attention paid to the raids in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles.

Hispanics and Latinos make up 70-75% of all illegal immigrants. Stop gaslighting Senator. — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCooperTX) July 19, 2025

The entirety of Los Angeles it’s a predominantly Latino community…



Stop gaslighting, Jose — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 19, 2025

No way Jose! Back to acting classes? pic.twitter.com/ydLi7WxWhj — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) July 19, 2025

One does not go deer hunting downtown. — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) July 19, 2025

Jose,



California is predominantly Hispanic now. — Shelley (@ProudArmymom66) July 19, 2025

"Be serious". It's not Scandinavians entering the country illegally en masse. — The Sentinel (@sentinelpatrol) July 19, 2025

How many Polish and Australian illegal aliens are there? — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) July 19, 2025

That only means that there are more illegals in Latino communities, which everyone already knew.



Thanks for pointing out the obvious. — Craft Vories (@VoriesCraft) July 19, 2025

The raids are happening in predominantly Latino communities because the illegal aliens are predominantly Latino.



Imagine that. — Scott C. Robertson (@ohiointel) July 19, 2025

Be serious. It was a far left activist judge who issued that ridiculous ruling and it was restricted to Los Angeles. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) July 19, 2025

It's almost as if 79% of illegal aliens are Latino so any enforcement of the law is going to happen predominately wherever the illegal aliens are. — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) July 19, 2025

Be serious is right.

***