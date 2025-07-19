Sen. Alex Padilla Thought a Judge Had Ordered an End to ICE’s Racial Profiling

Flashback: Mark Cuban Calls Trump a Ham Sandwich When Comparing Intelligence
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jae Hong

When asked why he robbed banks, Willie Sutton famously replied, “Because that's where the money is.”

We've heard plenty of nonsense about ICE targeting brown people by conducting raids in Los Angeles. Here's Rep. Maxwell Frost saying when he visited the "internment camp" in Florida, all he saw were Latino men and Haitian men — he claims that ICE is targeting people who look like him. He doesn't look Latino. And "ethnic cleansing" … c'mon, man.

Advertisement

When President Joe Biden put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of finding out the "root causes" of mass migration to the United States, he sent her to Central America, where there happen to be a whole lot of Latinos. Maybe, just maybe, it looks like ICE is targeting Latinos because most of the illegal immigrants in the United States are Latino. Trust us: we'd be happy to see ICE track down some of those Chinese nationals who arrived at the border.

Sen. Alex "José" Padilla reminds us that a judge ordered the Trump administration to stop racially profiling in its ICE raids. 

It's a mystery, especially with all the attention paid to the raids in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Be serious is right.

***

ALEX PADILLA ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES

