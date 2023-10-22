'It's an Immoral Position.' Abigail Shrier Explains the FATAL Flaw in the Left's 'Ceasefire' Craze

A 'Rare' Moment of Fun? Twitter Shares Its Favorite Ribeye Recipes And There...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:00 PM on October 22, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Once the left latches onto a catchphrase, they never let go, no matter how irrational it might be. This is certainly true for the, 'Ceasefire,' craze. Although leftwing activists seem to think it is a moral call for peace, Abigail Shrier provides a much more logical consequence to their relentless chanting.

Always the same pattern.

Hamas commits unprovoked atrocities on the citizens of Israel, Israel responds and the left cries, CEASEFIRE.

Exactly.

Hamas isn't viewed as doing anything wrong. They are 'resisting,' and Israel is the 'oppressor.' Therefore, Israel's response is just MORE oppression, right?

Israel is expected to stop fighting back, but Hamas still has hostages.

More meaningless slogans from the left used for the sole purpose of making THEM feel better about THEMSELVES.

A ceasefire would just give Hamas more time to regroup and attack again with even more horrible brutality and destruction.

The slogan, 'ceasefire = peace' is just typical liberal fantasy.

Fortunately, lots of people are simply not buying it.

***

