'It's an Immoral Position.' Abigail Shrier Explains the FATAL Flaw in the Left's 'Ceasefire' Craze

Once the left latches onto a catchphrase, they never let go, no matter how irrational it might be. This is certainly true for the, 'Ceasefire,' craze. Although leftwing activists seem to think it is a moral call for peace, Abigail Shrier provides a much more logical consequence to their relentless chanting.
When people call for “ceasefire now,”they are saying Hamas should remain in power, holding 200 hostages, and capable of carrying out another massacre of Israel’s civilian population.— Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) October 22, 2023
It is an immoral position.
And worse: "ceasefire" locks in not only Hamas power but also idea Israel can't keep public safe, leading eventually to mass emigration. How this became "nuanced" centrist US take is bizarre — EU, UN, Arab 'moderates' always knew they were linking hands with Arab rejectionists. https://t.co/kpJAvpbx1e— Lee Smith (@LeeSmithDC) October 22, 2023
Agree completely.— BundlebranchblockMD🍂🎃 (@Bleedinheart2MD) October 22, 2023
And the fact that those same people are not calling for the release of all hostages tells you everything you need to know about their real goals. https://t.co/4rDfuzxpao
The only ceasefire can come after Hamas unconditionally surrenders and returns the hostages.— Dr. This Little Piggy BsD 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@woodyspigroasts) October 22, 2023
Not before.
No negotiations.
If Hamas wants it to end, they need to make it end. https://t.co/4tNvzoJPr6
Always the same pattern.
Hamas commits unprovoked atrocities on the citizens of Israel, Israel responds and the left cries, CEASEFIRE.
What they're actually saying is that Hamas should be able to invade Israel, pick off as many Israeli children, women, and men as they want, cry "Ceasefire!" and get away with mass murder.— Christopher Joseph (@cjeagle7) October 22, 2023
And Israel just has to shut up and take it.
That's what they're actually saying. https://t.co/pGysR61pEl
#CeasefireNOW is not calling for peace. It is calling for the strenghtening of Hamas through the hostages. https://t.co/2Rk6yKhoai— lakeloon (@loonlake55) October 22, 2023
Abigail Shrier getting things right again. https://t.co/014EZYuxnU— P. T. Taylor (@PublicReasonLib) October 22, 2023
Immoral, and directly only at Jews and their state. https://t.co/0jomFLc6BM— Black Eagle (@rob79753405) October 22, 2023
This should be obvious but sadly it isn’t https://t.co/NKt8pCWZKF— Mark G (@MarkG313929) October 22, 2023
Exactly.
Hamas isn't viewed as doing anything wrong. They are 'resisting,' and Israel is the 'oppressor.' Therefore, Israel's response is just MORE oppression, right?
That is Leftism today.— StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) October 22, 2023
They view criminals as "oppressed" and therefore their behavior is justified.
Israel is expected to stop fighting back, but Hamas still has hostages.
Exactly, ceasefire conditional on releasing every hostages is the bare minimum, other than that Israel should keep going— ThePolymath 📚 (@LesPolymathes) October 22, 2023
Nobody is asking Hamas to release the 200+ hostages they took.— Bram Adam 🇮🇱 (@RayMegah) October 22, 2023
Nobody is asking Hamas to stop firing missiles into Israel.
More meaningless slogans from the left used for the sole purpose of making THEM feel better about THEMSELVES.
A ceasefire would just give Hamas more time to regroup and attack again with even more horrible brutality and destruction.
The slogan, 'ceasefire = peace' is just typical liberal fantasy.
Fortunately, lots of people are simply not buying it.
***
