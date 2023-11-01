Kirby: White House Won’t Classify Antisemitic Threats As Domestic Terrorism

It's been two years since the National School Boards Association asked the Biden administration to classify angry parents as 'domestic terrorists' who were committing 'hate crimes.' The FBI even conducted surveillance on school board meetings. And why? Because parents objected to the leftwing, overly sexualized nonsense being taught in schools.

They've made their priorities very clear.

And while Jewish students on college campuses are being harassed, threatened, and scared by pro-Hamas protesters, the Biden administration won't classify the antisemitic threats as domestic terrorism.

This is insane. But wholly unsurprising.

Corey DeAngelis has more:

"The comments, made by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby during the White House press briefing, ran in stark contrast to parents concerned about their children's education previously being described as 'domestic terrorists'"https://t.co/RXIJfdaj81 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 1, 2023

Fox News reports:

The White House indicated Tuesday that people in the U.S. making "violent antisemitic threats" were not going to be classified as "domestic terrorists." The comments, made by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby during the White House press briefing, ran in stark contrast to parents concerned about their children's education previously being described as "domestic terrorists" in a letter that prompted a directive from the Biden administration for the FBI to investigate. "The people in this country making violent antisemitic threats. Are they domestic terrorists?" Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Kirby. "I don't know that we're classifying people as domestic terrorists for that. I mean, that's really a question better left to law enforcement. I'm not aware that there's been such a characterization of that," Kirby responded.

We're not the only ones who notice the glaring hypocrisy on this:

Grandma with a Maga sign in her yard, tho… pic.twitter.com/d28zFSwxZx — Charlie X (@CharlieX____) November 1, 2023

Exactly.

Huh. Weird Kirby didn't get the memo.

We forgot about Catholics.

That designation is reserved for Soccer Moms. — Paul in Texas (@PaulMac_in_TX) November 1, 2023

Those dangerous, sneaky soccer moms.

Parents are a threat to the Regime, not the antisemitic leftists. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) November 1, 2023

Ding! Ding! Ding! We have a winner, ladies and gentlemen.

Parents, veterans, TEA Party advocates, but not ANTIFA. https://t.co/p29cNEnwfs — Mary Harmon (@KentuckyW0man) November 1, 2023

Just amazing, isn't it?

This administration hates Americans — Will🇺🇸🙏🏾✝️ (@BJones37147) November 1, 2023

Hard to argue with this.

we know how they view parents who care about their kids, it's despicable — November Shutdown Bill (@ZeroTBill) November 1, 2023

They've shown us exactly how they view parents who care about their kids.

Despicable is too kind.

If it were right wingers who were making antisemitic threats -- including death threats -- against Jews in America, the media and the administration would be tripping over themselves to decry this 'domestic terrorism.' But because the perpetrators are left wing academics and the Democrat base (but we repeat ourselves), they get a pass.

And in case you forgot, Jesse Kelly reminds us who they consider a 'terrorist':

Just a reminder of what kind of “terrorists” the FBI is on the lookout for: pic.twitter.com/USziRNKE7B — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 31, 2023

Despicable is far too kind.

