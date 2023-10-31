Dana Loesch Shares Terrifying Story of Jewish Student at UW-Madison

Since the Hamas terror attacks in Israel on October 7, there have been an alarming, and increasing, number of antisemitic demonstrations, attacks, and threats in major cities and on college campuses around the globe. It's scary.

At Cornell, threats caused the kosher dining hall to go on lockdown and Jewish students were too scared to leave their rooms. A post called for Jewish students to be killed.

I'll lay even odds that at least one of these posts is from faculty or administration https://t.co/2GeF6ogaVd — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 30, 2023

At Cooper Union, Jewish students were locked in the library after a pro-Hamas rally targeted the students.

Jewish students at Cooper Union are in the library as protestors pound on the door.



Listen with sound on. pic.twitter.com/pwYRo5KA9X — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 25, 2023

And now, Dana Loesch shares a story out of the University of Wisconsin - Madison about a Jewish student who needed to be escorted into Hillel because pro-Hamas demonstrators were screaming threats through a megaphone:

The daughter of friends texted her folks sharing how her best friend at the @uwmadison had to be escorted into Hillel because pro-Hamas supporters were rallying outside screaming threats through a mega phone. Campuses have taught and spread this heinousness. From the best friend: https://t.co/JcEwPmOiiM pic.twitter.com/8KvOGb40lO — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 30, 2023

After years of colleges making accommodations for students over 'microaggressions' and the need for 'safe spaces', they've suddenly decided Jews on campus don't need to feel safe in the face of real, actual threats:

Jewish Columbia students slam university’s ‘inaction’ against antisemitism: ‘I don’t feel safe’ https://t.co/mQwiUsXJ9C pic.twitter.com/v9pqiBx1ZO — New York Post (@nypost) October 30, 2023

But it's not like someone misgendered them, right? (We say this with tongue firmly planted in cheek).

U of Wisconsin Madison is like UMich. If you think this just suddenly started October 7, you haven’t been paying attention for the last decade. https://t.co/XG8LKvM3eb — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) October 31, 2023

Exactly. Madison is so left wing it flies in circles.

On the contrary, it's working exactly as planned.

Everything the social justice crowd told us was a lie https://t.co/wSvgC2F9Vs — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 31, 2023

From Becket Adams at The Washington Examiner:

The past three weeks, however, have served as definitive proof that the benevolent emperor is a naked tyrant. The warriors for the oppressed are not so noble and selfless as they claim. Neither are they singularly motivated by the ideals of "inclusivity," "equity," and "diversity." They’re as greedy, vicious, prejudiced, and hateful as the oppressors they accuse. The “social justice” crowd has only ever cared about acquiring power and influence, creeping toward this goal via emotional blackmail, intimidation campaigns, and even occasional violence. Theirs is not a cause for justice, but for self-enrichment; a relatively bloodless conquest for power and treasure. They simply disguise their self-interest in the language of “justice” and altruism, all the while plotting new ways to seize for themselves the “privilege” and “power” they envy in others.

It was, in other words, a bait and switch. Demand an end to 'microaggressions' and demand 'safe spaces' in order to stifle out any dissent or contrary thought. Then, when the political moment is right, all the people who scream words are 'violence' decide to be very, very vocal about killing Jews and annihilating Israel.

Universities have spent decades shielding kids from having to hear anything upsetting with safe spaces, and now sit by and watch the child tyrants they have created threaten the physical safety of disfavored groups. https://t.co/NXL76o4Pzq — Boo (@IzaBooboo) October 31, 2023

Nailed it.

I'm just so worried that if these kids are named and their future employees find out that I'll be participating in cancel culture, y'know. FOH. https://t.co/sUkbGfVSVZ — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 31, 2023

That would be a shame. Not.

Universities have an obligation to protect Jewish students. Period. https://t.co/iRha9mSSQ5 — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) October 31, 2023

They do. But they won't.

Another famously progressive college campus, another crazed antisemitic mob. https://t.co/uVar41FT9p — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) October 31, 2023

absolutely wild how the same universities that spent years policing halloween costumes bc if the wrong person wears a sombrero it might make someone feel “unsafe” now with students chanting death threats at Jews are like “hey we’d love to stop it but free speech ya know?” https://t.co/xg4bLsy3j7 — blighter (@blightersort) October 31, 2023

Bingo. In fact, UW Madison removed a rock from campus because it was -- wait for it -- racist.

This is disgusting. There needs to be a reckoning for this...and it starts with the Universities.



Defund. Tax Endowments. Remove accreditation for every one that doesn't actively respond to this vile hatred. https://t.co/TXxRr8KaKJ — IamJACKSventedSPLEEN (@IamSvented) October 31, 2023

Yes. All of this.

Will it happen? Doubtful.

