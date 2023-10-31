Dana Loesch Shares Terrifying Story of Jewish Student at UW-Madison

What Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Might Say About the October 7 Massacre
Amy Curtis  |  1:30 PM on October 31, 2023
Twitter

Since the Hamas terror attacks in Israel on October 7, there have been an alarming, and increasing, number of antisemitic demonstrations, attacks, and threats in major cities and on college campuses around the globe. It's scary.

At Cornell, threats caused the kosher dining hall to go on lockdown and Jewish students were too scared to leave their rooms. A post called for Jewish students to be killed.

At Cooper Union, Jewish students were locked in the library after a pro-Hamas rally targeted the students.

And now, Dana Loesch shares a story out of the University of Wisconsin - Madison about a Jewish student who needed to be escorted into Hillel because pro-Hamas demonstrators were screaming threats through a megaphone:

A screenshot of the text:


After years of colleges making accommodations for students over 'microaggressions' and the need for 'safe spaces', they've suddenly decided Jews on campus don't need to feel safe in the face of real, actual threats:

But it's not like someone misgendered them, right? (We say this with tongue firmly planted in cheek).

Exactly. Madison is so left wing it flies in circles.

On the contrary, it's working exactly as planned.

From Becket Adams at The Washington Examiner:

The past three weeks, however, have served as definitive proof that the benevolent emperor is a naked tyrant. The warriors for the oppressed are not so noble and selfless as they claim. Neither are they singularly motivated by the ideals of "inclusivity," "equity," and "diversity." They’re as greedy, vicious, prejudiced, and hateful as the oppressors they accuse.

The “social justice” crowd has only ever cared about acquiring power and influence, creeping toward this goal via emotional blackmail, intimidation campaigns, and even occasional violence. Theirs is not a cause for justice, but for self-enrichment; a relatively bloodless conquest for power and treasure. They simply disguise their self-interest in the language of “justice” and altruism, all the while plotting new ways to seize for themselves the “privilege” and “power” they envy in others.

It was, in other words, a bait and switch. Demand an end to 'microaggressions' and demand 'safe spaces' in order to stifle out any dissent or contrary thought. Then, when the political moment is right, all the people who scream words are 'violence' decide to be very, very vocal about killing Jews and annihilating Israel.

Nailed it.

That would be a shame. Not.

They do. But they won't.

Bingo. In fact, UW Madison removed a rock from campus because it was -- wait for it -- racist

Yes. All of this.

Will it happen? Doubtful.

