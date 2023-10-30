ABSOLUTELY VILE. Anti-Jewish Posts Against Cornell Students Raise Alarms

On Sunday evening, October 29, a series of “horrendous, antisemitic” threats were made against 104 West, the home of the Center of Jewish Living on the campus of Cornell University. Cornell Police are investigating and have informed the FBI of a potential hate crime.

Screenshots of the threats were taken and posted by a Cornell alumni named Annie Vail:

Currently on a @Cornell discussion forum, the kosher dining hall (104 west) is now on lockdown and Jewish students are scared to leave their rooms. @GovKathyHochul @HenMazzig pic.twitter.com/MsK4y34zf6 — Annie Vail (@AnnieSun16) October 29, 2023

The posts were allegedly made on a website unaffiliated with the university and Cornell President Martha Pollack released the following statement:

Threats of violence are absolutely intolerable, and we will work to ensure that the person or people who posted them are punished to the full extent of the law. Our immediate focus is on keeping the community safe; we will continue to prioritize that.

Her entire statement can be found on the Cornell University website.

Due to the increasing conflict in Israel with Hamas terrorists and affiliated terrorist organizations, the U.S. has seen an uptick in anti-Jewish rhetoric both among private citizens and even elected leaders. You can read those stories here, here, and here just for starters.

Then there's my absolute favorite, which you just have to read in a Jeff Foxworthy voice, 'You Might be an Antisemite If ... '. This is a must-read!

X users naturally had some strong feelings about this.

This is the United States of America, for the love of God. These aren't microaggressions, these are literal threats to kill Jews on the same campus where a professor said the death of Jews was "exhilarating." God help us, this cannot stand. https://t.co/qqY6701Y3u — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) October 30, 2023

To the people pretending like what's going on in Israel is not our problem: it is 100% our problem. https://t.co/W4zVg9tgQx — Boo (@IzaBooboo) October 29, 2023

This is not merely something happening exclusively in some far away country, this is affecting our lives right here in America. Particularly the lives of our Jewish citizens. We cannot distance ourselves from this as some prominent libertarian commentators wish we could do. This is having a huge ripple effect right here on our own soil.

Jews need to get armed now. Now. Now. Now. https://t.co/hwVibjIbZF — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) October 29, 2023

It is true that armed minorities are harder to oppress and commit atrocities against. It's much more difficult to subjugate people when they can fight back.

A few days ago a Cornell Prof told a crowd of students how exhilarating the Hamas attack was. https://t.co/GKcLKg5WtJ — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) October 30, 2023

We're old enough to remember this.

If you want to see the intense double standard on campus, just imagine the response if students openly and publicly called for the extermination of African-Americans, immigrants, LGBT people, or Islamic worshippers.



Administrators, faculty, and students would lose their minds. https://t.co/oPkEdY6FFe — Brian Riedl 🧀 🇺🇦 (@Brian_Riedl) October 30, 2023

This writer has a saying: colleges/universities can educate the intelligence right out of a person. These institutions exist to tell people WHAT to think rather than HOW to think.

These posts are beyond vile.

This is beyond sickening. My heart goes out to Jewish students living in fear of their own classmates, and to all Jewish people who are suffering right now. https://t.co/aWy8GqlE8p — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) October 30, 2023

What makes it all the more terrifying is that Jewish students at Cornell don't know which of their classmates and/or staff have made these posts, so there's no way for them to look out for whomever may be a threat to them.

Gad is an incredible man, and we recently covered his taking on of the X troll horde and their hatred of Jewish people.

This isn't hate speech [i.e., speech I find repulsive]. It's the making of terroristic threats and incitement to riot, both of which are criminal offenses under New York law. Find these thugs. Expel them. And vigorously prosecute them. There's no "contextualizing" out of this. https://t.co/B27b9UxxW5 — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) October 30, 2023

BUT BUT BUT we were told by certain conservatives that kids are kids and say/do stupid things all the time and shouldn't have to face any long-term consequences for their actions!

Look, regardless of where you land on the political spectrum, this kind of violent rhetoric should be widely condemned. Period. But we all know that for some, that's simply not going to happen.

***

