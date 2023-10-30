German-Israeli Shandi Louk, Whose Kidnapping by Hamas Was Subject of Viral Video, Reported...
Nice Try, But No: NYU Professor Asks for 'Grace and Forgiveness' Over Draconian...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
People BLAST Cori Bush for Accusing Israel of 'Ethnic Cleansing'
CNN: Maine Shooter's Colleagues Told Police They Were Worried He'd 'Snap and Commit...
LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke
You'll Never Guess Who Is Funding Many of the Pro-Hamas Protests in America...
Tik Tok Creators Are Making Money Playing 'Palestine vs Israel' In lieu of...
Black Hebrew Israelites Fight Pro-Palestinian Protestors in Chicago Streets
Vivek Reacts To Pence Dropping Out By Suggesting Others Follow Suit and Twitter...
Priorities: Biden FAA Pushes Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control Falls Into Chaos
Democratic Activist Account Tries to Insult 'Homophobic' House Speaker Mike Johnson By Imp...
Study Reveals Real Cost of Charging Electric Vehicles Equals a $17.33 Gallon of...
'Mostly Women and Minors.' AP quotes Gaza Health Ministry on Gaza Deaths and...

ABSOLUTELY VILE. Anti-Jewish Posts Against Cornell Students Raise Alarms

Laura W.  |  8:20 AM on October 30, 2023
Cornell University

On Sunday evening, October 29, a series of “horrendous, antisemitic” threats were made against 104 West, the home of the Center of Jewish Living on the campus of Cornell University. Cornell Police are investigating and have informed the FBI of a potential hate crime.

Advertisement

Screenshots of the threats were taken and posted by a Cornell alumni named Annie Vail:

The posts were allegedly made on a website unaffiliated with the university and Cornell President Martha Pollack released the following statement:

Threats of violence are absolutely intolerable, and we will work to ensure that the person or people who posted them are punished to the full extent of the law. Our immediate focus is on keeping the community safe; we will continue to prioritize that.

Her entire statement can be found on the Cornell University website.

Due to the increasing conflict in Israel with Hamas terrorists and affiliated terrorist organizations, the U.S. has seen an uptick in anti-Jewish rhetoric both among private citizens and even elected leaders. You can read those stories here, here, and here just for starters.

Then there's my absolute favorite, which you just have to read in a Jeff Foxworthy voice, 'You Might be an Antisemite If ... '. This is a must-read!

X users naturally had some strong feelings about this.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This is not merely something happening exclusively in some far away country, this is affecting our lives right here in America. Particularly the lives of our Jewish citizens. We cannot distance ourselves from this as some prominent libertarian commentators wish we could do. This is having a huge ripple effect right here on our own soil.

It is true that armed minorities are harder to oppress and commit atrocities against. It's much more difficult to subjugate people when they can fight back.

We're old enough to remember this.

Advertisement

This writer has a saying: colleges/universities can educate the intelligence right out of a person. These institutions exist to tell people WHAT to think rather than HOW to think.

These posts are beyond vile.

What makes it all the more terrifying is that Jewish students at Cornell don't know which of their classmates and/or staff have made these posts, so there's no way for them to look out for whomever may be a threat to them.

Gad is an incredible man, and we recently covered his taking on of the X troll horde and their hatred of Jewish people.

Advertisement

BUT BUT BUT we were told by certain conservatives that kids are kids and say/do stupid things all the time and shouldn't have to face any long-term consequences for their actions!

Look, regardless of where you land on the political spectrum, this kind of violent rhetoric should be widely condemned. Period. But we all know that for some, that's simply not going to happen.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Nice Try, But No: NYU Professor Asks for 'Grace and Forgiveness' Over Draconian COVID Stance
Grateful Calvin
German-Israeli Shandi Louk, Whose Kidnapping by Hamas Was Subject of Viral Video, Reported Dead
Coucy
LOL: Pro Gun Control Account Looks Foolish After Being Duped by a Joke
FuzzyChimp
People BLAST Cori Bush for Accusing Israel of 'Ethnic Cleansing'
FuzzyChimp
Black Hebrew Israelites Fight Pro-Palestinian Protestors in Chicago Streets
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement