You Might Be an Antisemite: Yael Bar tur Offers Extensive List of What It Means To Hate Jews

Since America and the world started seeing the disturbing rise of open antisemitism in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, followed by Israel's justified military response, we've heard a couple of common refrains from people saying they are not antisemites. These come mostly from the left but, disturbingly, from some on the right too. These protestations usually come in two forms:

Advertisement

'I'm not an antisemite, I just hate Zionism.' or 'I don't hate Jews, just a lot of the things Israel does.'

They both sound pretty hollow. Fortunately, Yael Bar tur took to Twitter today to give people a handy -- and lengthy -- list of how to tell if you are an antisemite or not. Bar tur was born in Israel and served in the Israeli Defense Forces (as all do), but she has also been critical of Israel at times. She also is the former director of social media for the New York Police Department, so not exactly a random account.

Here is her list:

I’ve heard a lot of people complain recently that they can’t criticize Israel without being accused of being an antisemite. In fact, it’s very easy to criticize Israel without being called an antisemite, I do it all the time.



Here's a helpful guide:



🔷 If you advocate for an… — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) October 27, 2023

The list is quite long, but it is worth reading in its entirety. We'll provide some of the highlights here:

If you advocate for an 'Intifada,' which means a violent uprising against the Jews in their homeland – you’re an antisemite.

If you say Israel is 'Occupying Gaza' without knowing that Israel forcefully removed all 9,000 of its residents from Gaza in 2005, and since then the only Jews living in Gaza have been 229 hostages that Hamas kidnapped - you’re an antisemite.

Funny how that detail gets left out of so much of the talk about 'occupation,' even from American media.

If you chant from the 'River to the Sea,' meaning the elimination of the sovereign state of Israel and home to its 9 million residents – you’re an antisemite.

If you say there is 'genocide' without saying that if Hamas lay down it’s weapons today there would be peace, but if Israel does the same it will be eliminated - you’re an antisemite.

The population in Gaza has increased dramatically over the past two decades. That's a pretty crummy 'genocide,' if you ask us. And no one in 'The Squad' is calling for Hamas to lay down its arms. Not a single one of them. It's impossible not to notice.

If you say Israel is a 'white supremacist' country despite more than half of Israeli jews being from Arab and north African countries – you’re an antisemite.

'White supremacy' is just the left's way of saying, 'You don't bend the knee to us the way we want you to.' They called Larry Elder a 'white supremacist' too.

If you call Israel an Apartheid country without acknowledging that Arab-Israelis have equal rights and freedom of religion in Israel, and are freer here than in any other Mid East country – you’re an antisemite.

If you say you oppose Israel because you stand with Muslims, but never made a peep about hundreds of thousands killed in Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Iran etc. – you’re an antisemite.

It's not all that dissimilar to America where the left will decry any instance of white-on-black crime, but turn a blind eye to the daily (and rampant) black-on-black violence in blue cities.

If you believe everything Hamas says, except their charter where they say they want to kill all Jews - you’re an antisemite.

If you refuse to believe the IDF, but think Hamas is a legitimate source of information – you’re an antisemite.

Advertisement

Are you paying attention, CNN, NBC, New York Times, Washington Post, and so many more in the corporate media?

If you say Israel attacks indiscriminately, and not in precise airstrikes against Hamas targets that happen to be purposly placed in schools, hospitals, and mosques – you’re an antisemite.

Isn't it strange how there have been almost zero media stories about Hamas' tactics, which are war crimes?

If you say you oppose 'victim blaming' but feel the need to put horrors of October 7th 'in context' whenever they are mentioned – you’re an antisemite.

If you say you're an LGBTQ+ ally…I can’t even do this one, it’s too stupid.

LOL, yes. Yes, it is.

If you’re more concerned with exactly how many babies were beheaded instead of why the babies lost their heads – you’re an antisemite.

Don't even get us started on 'pink blood.'

If you say Israel cuts off electricity to Gaza, without acknowledging that Israel itself provides the electricity in the first place, and that Hamas repurposes virtually all the electricity and fuel for terrorism – you’re an antisemite.



If you blame Israel for Gaza running out water, but not Hamas who ruins the water infastructure and takes the water pipes and repurposes them as rocket launchers – you’re an antisemite.

They don't ever blame Hamas ... for anything. That alone is incredibly telling.

If you say you’re not an antisemite but merely an antizionist, meaning you oppose the mere existence of a safe haven for the Jews in their ancestral homeland alongside it’s neighbors - well, you get the idea.

Advertisement

We get the idea indeed. As we said, her list is extensive, so go read all of her points. But here is a quick summation:

Bookmark this. Absolutely bookmark this.



This is THE comprehensive post post to send to simply incinerate every bullshit argument made by those who stand the terrorists— and especially those who claim they only oppose Israel out of their supposedly deep concern for the… https://t.co/PCGXq1ycbS — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) October 27, 2023

We've certainly bookmarked Bar tur's tweet. We hope everyone else does too.





***