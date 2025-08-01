AMERICA FIRST! Job Growth Numbers Are GREAT News for Americans, Not So Much for Illegals



When President Jill ... err ... Joe Biden was in office, one of the things his administration loved to crow about was low unemployment. Of course, they usually lied about the numbers -- for instance, counting jobs recovered from COVID as 'new jobs' -- and ignored the downward corrections that came months later. More importantly, when they talked about job growth, they conveniently omitted who was getting those jobs. Most of the growth came either from government jobs or from illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

American workers got hosed for four years.

Now that President Trump is in office again, Democrats have screamed nonstop since Inauguration Day that the economy was going to collapse. They blamed tariffs, they blamed immigration policy, and they LOVED to whine about who was going to clean our toilets and pick our oranges if Trump deported the illegals.

Except none of that has happened. The stock market has set new record highs, the rate of inflation has leveled off after four years of Biden blowing it up (much to the Democrats' eternal humiliation), and unemployment remains low ... except maybe in the bluest of states like California.

But the news is even better than that when it comes to jobs.

Not only is America back, the American worker is SO BACK.

Holy. S***.



I thought this was a typo…



In the last 4 months, native-born Americans have gained 1.8 MILLION jobs. Meanwhile, 1.5 Million foreign-born workers (legal and illegal) lost a job.



A sharp reversal of the last few years. pic.twitter.com/UOKhcJYXtP — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 1, 2025

Those charts are nothing short of amazing.

For an even more illustrative and dramatic view of the resurgence of the American worker, Benny Johnson shared two charts that focused on just the months since Trump took office.

MASSIVE: Native-born jobs are skyrocketing, foreign-born jobs are plummeting.



In the last few months:

NATIVE: +1.8 Million 📈

FOREIGN: -1.5 Million 📉



The lost jobs belonged to criminal aliens who shouldn’t have had them.



I voted for this. pic.twitter.com/t2N3rHd4th — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 1, 2025

WOW.

So much for all the fearmongering.

Vice President JD Vance was quick to spot the trend and call out all the doomsayers who are being proven wrong ... again.

I was told 6 months ago that Americans losing jobs and the foreign-born gaining jobs was an irreversible demographic fact.



Turns out you just needed a new president and a new immigration policy. https://t.co/i6R4tLgusi — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 1, 2025

If Trump ever gets a statue (which we don't necessarily support, but would be worth it just to watch the left shriek about it), the words 'All we needed was a new President' should be inscribed at its base.

An astonishing achievement of President Trump and nail in the coffin of the "illegal migrants do jobs Americans won't do" myth. They won't do them for the wages corporations got away with paying an illegal serf caste. Close the border, limit the supply of labor, and voila: https://t.co/0iK7k3Mwip — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 1, 2025

But who will cut Nancy Pelosi's lawn?

Advertisement

Looks like America doesn't need the slave class that Democrats have been demanding that we keep in place.

Winning BIGLY!

Geiger Capital was also quick to point out that even though the government does not differentiate between legal and illegal immigrants (begging the question, 'Why not?'), the data support the conclusion that most of the job losses have been among illegals.

I specifically note “legal + illegal” immigrants because the Government does not seperate the two groups in their data for foreign-born workers.



However, based on the numbers, a large percentage are certainly illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/N2vjR2eSmr — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) August 1, 2025

There's no way Tom Homan has deported that many illegals in such a short period of time. However, as we reported this spring, data also support the conclusion that illegals are self-deporting at a record rate.

Which is what the Trump administration ALSO said would happen, and the left laughed at them for that, too.

Oops.

This is what it looks like when you put the interests of American citizens ahead of foreigners!!! https://t.co/6Tii2LQVfr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

What did they think 'America First' meant? Vibes? Essays? Papers?

American Jobs are for Americans🇺🇸



"In the last 4 months, native-born Americans have gained 1.8 MILLION jobs.



Meanwhile, 1.5 Million foreign-born workers (legal and illegal) lost a job." https://t.co/1N7EuzFh6A pic.twitter.com/YK453jCbtL — 🇺🇸 The American Culturist 🇺🇸 (@MericaCulture) August 1, 2025

Not only that, but with the investments the administration is securing from other countries, most recently in the trade deal with the EU, American jobs -- for Americans -- should continue to grow, and more rapidly.

Oh these are the graphs Glenn Kessler linked to that cleanly validated Trump's claims, yet Kessler called the claims false. I just wrote it up today. https://t.co/6FE4ynxPfU — Joe Duarte 🏜️ (@ValidScience) August 1, 2025

There's a reason that Glenn Kessler doesn't have a job anymore.

But we'll welcome his unemployment because job growth for the rest of America is doing quite well.

This is what we voted for. Trump’s policies are putting actual Americans first. This is the way. https://t.co/Kskp4jxDtZ — Bo French (@BoFrenchTX) August 1, 2025

The country is healing… ❤️‍🩹 — SharrellAnne (@SharrellAnne2) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

Yes. Yes, we are.

As many rightfully pointed out, the problem is not solved, and the tech industry in particular is still abusing the H-1B system to hire foreign workers at lower wages.

However, this is absolutely a great step in the right direction for Americans.

It also explains why the most recent overall jobs report was a little less robust than expected. We're weeding out the chaff.

Slowly, but surely, however, America is course correcting under the Trump administration, and that is something we should all celebrate.

Well, except the left, obviously. They'll just find another way to throw a temper tantrum about it.

But they are all welcome to self-depart as well anytime they want to.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.