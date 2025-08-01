AMERICA FIRST! Job Growth Numbers Are GREAT News for Americans, Not So Much for Illegals

Oklahoma’s New ‘America First’ Teacher Test for Blue State Refugees: A Bold Move...


Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 PM on August 01, 2025
Meme


When President Jill ... err ... Joe Biden was in office, one of the things his administration loved to crow about was low unemployment. Of course, they usually lied about the numbers -- for instance, counting jobs recovered from COVID as 'new jobs' -- and ignored the downward corrections that came months later. More importantly, when they talked about job growth, they conveniently omitted who was getting those jobs. Most of the growth came either from government jobs or from illegal immigrants. 

American workers got hosed for four years. 

Now that President Trump is in office again, Democrats have screamed nonstop since Inauguration Day that the economy was going to collapse. They blamed tariffs, they blamed immigration policy, and they LOVED to whine about who was going to clean our toilets and pick our oranges if Trump deported the illegals. 

Except none of that has happened. The stock market has set new record highs, the rate of inflation has leveled off after four years of Biden blowing it up (much to the Democrats' eternal humiliation), and unemployment remains low ... except maybe in the bluest of states like California

But the news is even better than that when it comes to jobs. 

Not only is America back, the American worker is SO BACK. 

Those charts are nothing short of amazing. 

For an even more illustrative and dramatic view of the resurgence of the American worker, Benny Johnson shared two charts that focused on just the months since Trump took office. 

WOW. 

So much for all the fearmongering.

Vice President JD Vance was quick to spot the trend and call out all the doomsayers who are being proven wrong ... again.

If Trump ever gets a statue (which we don't necessarily support, but would be worth it just to watch the left shriek about it), the words 'All we needed was a new President' should be inscribed at its base.

But who will cut Nancy Pelosi's lawn? 

Looks like America doesn't need the slave class that Democrats have been demanding that we keep in place. 

Winning BIGLY! 

Geiger Capital was also quick to point out that even though the government does not differentiate between legal and illegal immigrants (begging the question, 'Why not?'), the data support the conclusion that most of the job losses have been among illegals. 

There's no way Tom Homan has deported that many illegals in such a short period of time. However, as we reported this spring, data also support the conclusion that illegals are self-deporting at a record rate

Which is what the Trump administration ALSO said would happen, and the left laughed at them for that, too. 

Oops. 

What did they think 'America First' meant? Vibes? Essays? Papers? 

Not only that, but with the investments the administration is securing from other countries, most recently in the trade deal with the EU, American jobs -- for Americans -- should continue to grow, and more rapidly. 

There's a reason that Glenn Kessler doesn't have a job anymore

But we'll welcome his unemployment because job growth for the rest of America is doing quite well. 

Yes. Yes, we are. 

As many rightfully pointed out, the problem is not solved, and the tech industry in particular is still abusing the H-1B system to hire foreign workers at lower wages. 

However, this is absolutely a great step in the right direction for Americans. 

It also explains why the most recent overall jobs report was a little less robust than expected. We're weeding out the chaff.

Slowly, but surely, however, America is course correcting under the Trump administration, and that is something we should all celebrate. 

Well, except the left, obviously. They'll just find another way to throw a temper tantrum about it.

But they are all welcome to self-depart as well anytime they want to.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

