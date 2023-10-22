Wait WHAT?! NYC Pro-Palestinian Cardiologist Claims He Sedated Pro-Israel Patient to 'Quie...
Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED
David Hogg Comes to Alabama to Try and Help Elect Transgender State Legislator
Crybaby Adam Kinzinger Gets OWNED by Jenna Ellis After He Sends Unreal Tweet...
'This is Worse Than Saying Nothing.' Rashida Tlaib's FB Acknowledgment of Jewish Murder...
I'm Sorry, What?! NY Mag and Vox Writer Blames Zionists for ... the...
Ron DeSantis Promises to Send Foreign Students Celebrating Terrorism Packing
Yikes! Dave Chappelle Went On Strange Anti-Israel Rant at Thursday Night Comedy Show
Chaya Raichik MOCKS ADL For Being Slapped With BRUTAL Community Note on Their...
'Gonna Tell My Kids This Was Shaun King' Trends as He Insists He...
Déjà Vu: The Babylon Bee Names Their Man of the Year … Without...
Receipt-Filled Thread Takes October 7th Truthers Claiming Israel Lied About Hamas' HORRIFI...
RedSteeze and Others DROP NYT Claiming 'It's Impossible to Know What to Believe...
Shaun King Doubles Down in Thread Trying to Prove he TOTALLY Freed Those...

Gad Saad Takes on Horde of Anti-Semitic A-holes TRIGGERED by His Reminder to Speak Out Against Jew Hate

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:17 PM on October 22, 2023
Twitchy

Gad Saad is good people.

Wait, sorry ... let's try that again.

Gad Saad is GREAT people. You may be familiar with Saad as we have covered his posts here and there in the past, but this one is especially powerful with all of the anti-Semitism and hatred for Jews so unbelievably prevalent across the country and the world. Not to mention his words ticked off a bunch of really horrible people who he quickly took apart as only he could.

Advertisement

First, his tweet:

And cue the loser, mouth-breathing, a-holes who for whatever reason don't want people speaking out about Jew hatred.

Case in point:

Ummm, what?

What's tiresome, exactly?

Saad for the win:

Then a bunch of dummy haters showed up.

Oh FFS.

Recommended

Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED
Sam J.
Advertisement

We honestly don't know how he has the patience to deal with so much stupid.

And hate.

Because that's what bullies do - they make threats. This bully actually deleted but we were able to find the threat.

Keep in mind that all Saad really did was tell people not to be silent about hate.

Haters hate being called out, as evident by their reaction to his tweet.

Because of course, they did.

Bullies are usually cowards. Oh, and they're not very bright, either.

He's the one being threatened, ya' dingus.

Honestly, we're going through Saad's timeline and it's just a mess of hate and threats ... 

Advertisement

That he's not backing down from.

Right?

Eleven followers.

Heh.

We're hardly surprised ... unfortunately.

Advertisement

What he said. And the more they try and shut you down, the louder you should get.

***

Related:

Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED

Chaya Raichik MOCKS ADL For Being Slapped With BRUTAL Community Note on Their Claim About White Supremacy

'Gonna Tell My Kids This Was Shaun King' Trends as He Insists He DID SO Free Those Hostages and ROFL

Receipt-Filled Thread Takes October 7th Truthers Claiming Israel Lied About Hamas' HORRIFIC Acts APART

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL BIGOT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED
Sam J.
Crybaby Adam Kinzinger Gets OWNED by Jenna Ellis After He Sends Unreal Tweet About Jesus
justmindy
David Hogg Comes to Alabama to Try and Help Elect Transgender State Legislator
Laura W.
I'm Sorry, What?! NY Mag and Vox Writer Blames Zionists for ... the HOLOCAUST. People Have Thoughts
Chad Felix Greene
Chaya Raichik MOCKS ADL For Being Slapped With BRUTAL Community Note on Their Claim About White Supremacy
Sam J.
'This is Worse Than Saying Nothing.' Rashida Tlaib's FB Acknowledgment of Jewish Murder Not So Convincing
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED Sam J.
Advertisement