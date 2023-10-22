Gad Saad Takes on Horde of Anti-Semitic A-holes TRIGGERED by His Reminder to Speak Out Against Jew Hate

Gad Saad is good people.

Wait, sorry ... let's try that again.

Gad Saad is GREAT people. You may be familiar with Saad as we have covered his posts here and there in the past, but this one is especially powerful with all of the anti-Semitism and hatred for Jews so unbelievably prevalent across the country and the world. Not to mention his words ticked off a bunch of really horrible people who he quickly took apart as only he could.

First, his tweet:

Good morning everyone. Here is your reminder that you cannot sit idly; you cannot diffuse the responsibility onto others to fight for your liberties; you cannot be meek and cowardly. Find your voice. Activate your inner honey badger. Trust your gut. Believe in your instincts.… — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 22, 2023

And cue the loser, mouth-breathing, a-holes who for whatever reason don't want people speaking out about Jew hatred.

Case in point:

i was with you until you had to make it all about your fellow Js. so tiresome. — Gandalf TheWhitesOnly (@Gandalf_DaWh1te) October 22, 2023

Ummm, what?

What's tiresome, exactly?

Saad for the win:

Open Jew-hatred is the proverbial canaries in the coal mine. It is an indicator of the collective health of a society. https://t.co/6ehbTqLyIs — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 22, 2023

Then a bunch of dummy haters showed up.

Jewish narcissism. Over a decade ago we found about about the mass rape of English school children by foreign men — Sotonmush2 (@sotonmush2) October 22, 2023

Who was committing those rapes? State so clearly. https://t.co/WDm4pa6Ipe — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 22, 2023

And who imported them. State so clearly 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0AUXMKbObF — Sotonmush2 (@sotonmush2) October 22, 2023

Oh FFS.

It’s unbelievable. Jews are apparently responsible for industrial-scale rapes in England committed by people of the Noble Faith. Ahmad rapes. Moshe is the real culprit. We are doomed. https://t.co/TX2VEYaIGn — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 22, 2023

We honestly don't know how he has the patience to deal with so much stupid.

And hate.

And here come the threats. https://t.co/qjASXrgC9Z — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 22, 2023

Because that's what bullies do - they make threats. This bully actually deleted but we were able to find the threat.

Thank you for taking the threatening screenshot. I’ve lost count of the number of vile stuff that I’ve received since you know Hamas slaughtered 1,400+ Israelis. https://t.co/y2h3eXtjA4 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 22, 2023

Keep in mind that all Saad really did was tell people not to be silent about hate.

Haters hate being called out, as evident by their reaction to his tweet.

Plz look out for yourself. That awful pathetic excuse, antisemite, compused a hitlist. Plz take care pic.twitter.com/77iYs6Uc2c — Ohad Cohen (@Ohad79) October 22, 2023

Because of course, they did.

Threatens me and then deletes account. https://t.co/g4BuOnyEeS — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 22, 2023

Bullies are usually cowards. Oh, and they're not very bright, either.

@Concordia your prof making threats on twitter? — Danny (@zubid00) October 22, 2023

He's the one being threatened, ya' dingus.

I post a screenshot of my receiving threats. This individual turns it into my issuing the threat and tags my university @concordia. That’s what we are dealing with. https://t.co/OUrg6Qr1IK — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 22, 2023

Honestly, we're going through Saad's timeline and it's just a mess of hate and threats ...

Israel has murdered that many children in “response”.



You Zionists are rational until you discuss your Zionist desires.



Then you become blood hungry murderers.



Go to hell, Gad the Nazi. — Permanent Suspension (@PermSus4Pres) October 22, 2023

That he's not backing down from.

Right?

It’s not Jew hatred, you play the victim card far too often. Your are the bully, the enforcer, the financier. It’s no secret that the Jews control the media and the banks. Saying this is not anti semetic and does not mean I hate the Jews, it’s just a fact that gets overlooked. — John Harfoush (@jhhghost) October 22, 2023

Eleven followers.

Heh.

I’m getting many such threats. This is what we have created in the West. A professor who fights for classical liberal enlightened values is being threatened repeatedly. @francoislegault @JustinTrudeau @PierrePoilievre @SPVM pic.twitter.com/d55wGGcR5n — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 22, 2023

I posted a threat that I received today (that sounded quite ominous) and I had Noble People demean me for playing the "Jew-victim card." A civil society cannot be maintained with this level of existential hatred. It is a form of existential mind f**k that seeks to eradicate not… — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 22, 2023

We're hardly surprised ... unfortunately.

Nearly 15 million views of my tweets today alone. I'm trying to do my small part. Please get engaged. Diffuse the risk. Diffuse the effort. Get involved. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 22, 2023

What he said. And the more they try and shut you down, the louder you should get.

***

