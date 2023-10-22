'Gonna Tell My Kids This Was Shaun King' Trends as He Insists He DID SO Free Those Hostages and ROFL

As Twitchy readers know, Shaun King claimed he helped free the hostages in Gaza and then doubled down on the claim with a thread of 'receipts' that did not go so hot for the white guy claiming to be a Black activist.

And he wonders why we make fun of him.

Welp, as it often the case on Twitter, once the story went viral a new hilarious trend started up ... at Shaun's expense --> Gonna tell my kids this was Shaun King:

Gonna tell my kids the was Sean King pic.twitter.com/iOlzH3Ylgg — Tandy (@dantypo) October 21, 2023

Yeah yeah, they spelled Shaun wrong, but it's still funny.

We'll overlook it especially since it was corrected pretty quickly.

Gonna tell my kids this was Shaun King https://t.co/eJp9l5u5T1 pic.twitter.com/c9BJXtvTL0 — Gingerbread Florida Man (@Junebagio) October 21, 2023

Heh.

Gonna tell my kids this was Shaun King. https://t.co/o9hQBbUJok pic.twitter.com/xNdsbi1fj7 — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) October 21, 2023

Gonna tell my kids this was Shaun King https://t.co/TXzRt5aIS6 pic.twitter.com/1PTRc5Xij1 — UltiMatt (@mattkg) October 21, 2023

Gonna tell my kids this was Shaun King https://t.co/jS4gyLPorx pic.twitter.com/6zdU06y1MZ — SmokedPorkShoulder,Man! (@ThatFellaDanny) October 21, 2023

Gonna tell my kids this was Shaun King https://t.co/x2ldxpzKBO pic.twitter.com/iYo4ClyQ3c — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 21, 2023

Gonna tell my kids this was Shaun King https://t.co/z2FTKKpiE3 pic.twitter.com/mWbPWt9hGp — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) October 22, 2023

Gonna tell my kids this was Shaun King https://t.co/5m81z5yIVc pic.twitter.com/uRtX0kef7w — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 22, 2023

This one ...

Gonna tell my kids this was Shaun King... pic.twitter.com/A1C3jGMbTL — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) October 22, 2023

Hey now, she's totally a Native American.

Gonna tell my kids this was Shaun King https://t.co/7ncxfiJkVE pic.twitter.com/5J7WYsGYpc — Calamity Jen (@realCalamityJen) October 22, 2023

Gonna tell my kids this was Shaun King. https://t.co/LDzMQ1XjQD pic.twitter.com/PwD8JoAXqy — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 22, 2023

Creepy.

Gonna tell my kids this was Shaun King https://t.co/MxnqNLheY3 pic.twitter.com/nOFhF15QPn — BH (@bradyjholt) October 22, 2023

This one MAY be our favorite.

