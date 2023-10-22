Déjà Vu: The Babylon Bee Names Their Man of the Year … Without...
'Gonna Tell My Kids This Was Shaun King' Trends as He Insists He DID SO Free Those Hostages and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on October 22, 2023
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Shaun King claimed he helped free the hostages in Gaza and then doubled down on the claim with a thread of 'receipts' that did not go so hot for the white guy claiming to be a Black activist.

And he wonders why we make fun of him.

Welp, as it often the case on Twitter, once the story went viral a new hilarious trend started up ... at Shaun's expense --> Gonna tell my kids this was Shaun King:

Yeah yeah, they spelled Shaun wrong, but it's still funny.

We'll overlook it especially since it was corrected pretty quickly.

Heh.

This one ...

Shaun King Doubles Down in Thread Trying to Prove he TOTALLY Freed Those Hostages, Makes Things WORSE
Sam J.
Hey now, she's totally a Native American.

Creepy.

This one MAY be our favorite.

***

Receipt-Filled Thread Takes October 7th Truthers Claiming Israel Lied About Hamas' HORRIFIC Acts APART

RedSteeze and Others DROP NYT Claiming 'It's Impossible to Know What to Believe in This Hideous War'

Shaun King doubles down in thread trying to prove he TOTALLY freed those hostages, makes things WORSE

HA! Carol Roth Uses Greta Thunberg's Anti-Semitic Pic She Tried Deleting for Hilarious Twitter/X 'Game'

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

