HA! Carol Roth Uses Greta Thunberg's Anti-Semitic Pic She Tried Deleting for Hilarious Twitter/X 'Game'

It's Friday ... and we could all use a laugh.

Especially when it comes at the expense of a gaslighting, self-centered, self-righteous, annoying little gnome who thought she would stand in solidarity with the anti-Semites and terrorists.

And then tried deleting a pic of herself with an anti-Semitic symbol.

We wrote about this earlier, of course.

Carol Roth has of course, taken it to the next level:

The one on the bottom right was in Hanson. — Bruh (@lunchpail420) October 20, 2023

Ya' know, she does sort of look like a Hanson brother.

The No-Go's! — Jim 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 (@jimkaldem) October 20, 2023

The Pretenders — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) October 20, 2023

Oooh, good one.

Stockholm’s Syndrome — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) October 20, 2023

Doom Goblin and the Goblinettes — Damn it Janet ♥️ (@JanetSYoung1) October 20, 2023

That works.

The Useful Idiots. — Jeffrey A. Setaro (@jasetaro) October 20, 2023

Ain't THAT the truth?

The Anti-Semites — orWell (@jen_henkel) October 20, 2023

Short. Simple. It works.

Brainwashed — Brandon Webb (@WebbBh) October 20, 2023

Greta and the Morons — Checkers999 (@checkers_999) October 20, 2023

The Blue Octopus. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) October 20, 2023

We see what she did there.

The Losers — Steve Bills (@sbills15) October 20, 2023

No Mind of our Own — 💟 Laurie A. 💟 (@UltraLorie) October 20, 2023

The Degenerates — Orpheus (@Antoine01686702) October 20, 2023

4 Non Hot Blondes — Jimmy Dore's Two-Hitter (@two_hitter) October 20, 2023

Nickleback — Nate W. Ewing (@realNateEwing) October 20, 2023

Now THAT'S a low blow.

***

***

