HA! Carol Roth Uses Greta Thunberg's Anti-Semitic Pic She Tried Deleting for Hilarious Twitter/X 'Game'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on October 20, 2023
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

It's Friday ... and we could all use a laugh.

Especially when it comes at the expense of a gaslighting, self-centered, self-righteous, annoying little gnome who thought she would stand in solidarity with the anti-Semites and terrorists.

And then tried deleting a pic of herself with an anti-Semitic symbol.

We wrote about this earlier, of course.

Carol Roth has of course, taken it to the next level:

Ya' know, she does sort of look like a Hanson brother.

Oooh, good one.

That works.

Ain't THAT the truth?

Short. Simple. It works.

We see what she did there.

Now THAT'S a low blow.

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL CAROL ROTH GRETA THUNBERG

