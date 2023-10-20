Rob Schneider Shares INFURIATING Thread About Woke Teacher that Totally Makes the Case for Homeschooling

Rob Schneider has been front and center pushing back against wokeness and cancel culture so when he shared this thread from a parent whose son had gone through a pretty awful 'self-esteem day,' you know we had to share it.

This thread is beyond worry some…

Home school, anyone?! https://t.co/sgDeOHIFmM — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 20, 2023

Take a look:

I’m so furious with my eldest’s school. Yesterday they had a “self esteem” day where they did various workshops rather than normal lessons. My son has long hair, is painfully shy and bookish, is very unsporty and the shortened version of his name is quite feminine/androgynous — Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) October 19, 2023

This is not going to end well.

Just reading this first tweet, you can tell.

One of the workshops was about respecting pronouns and they went round the class and said what their pronouns were. Son very much thinks preferred pronouns are bollocks so simply answered that he was a boy, which for him was really brave as he never steps out of line. — Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) October 19, 2023

Uh oh.

This wasn’t good enough for teacher who kept pushing him to not be shy, that it was a supportive environment and that not wanting to use pronouns that relate to his sex is absolutely fine. Basically making it very clear that she thought he wanted to use they/them or she/her, — Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) October 19, 2023

Just. Awful.

presumably because of his appearance and personality traits. Son kept saying “I’m a boy and I’m fine with that” but after the lessons loads of the girls made a huge fuss of him, despite normally ignoring him, telling him that he was really pretty and saying how nice his hair… — Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) October 19, 2023

*sigh*

look in various different styles. I had to spend most of last night assuring him that he’s great as he is and he barely slept because he was so worried about it. He’s now convinced everyone thinks he’s trans and doesn’t know how to stop people thinking it. — Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) October 19, 2023

We are living in the dumbest time maybe ever.

So much for self esteem day. Bunch of dickheads. — Slarty Bartfast (@Poppy_yyyyyyyy) October 19, 2023

Bunch of d**kheads sums these teachers up quite nicely.

My sons primary school (he left years ago) introduced the vocabulary of anxiety about moving up to secondary school. Rather than talk about how quickly they will learn to get around the school, they promoted the idea that feeling anxious (not worried or concerned) was expected.… — Kellie-Jay Keen (@ThePosieParker) October 20, 2023

Homeschool your kids, folks.

It's just really that simple.

***

***

