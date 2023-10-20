AOC Concern-Trolls Republicans Getting Death Threats, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Stupid Tweets

Oh Hell NO: Ilhan Omar Calling for SOLIDARITY, Love, and Peace (With Hamas?!)...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on October 20, 2023
Meme

Sounds like some House Republicans have been claiming they're receiving death threats for not voting along with Jim Jordan for Speaker. While we can neither confirm nor deny these claims, and we most certainly wouldn't condone threats if they're legit, maybe Republicans should just get it together and vote Jordon in so Congress can get back to work.

Just sayin'.

Anywho, the threats are being reported ... 

And AOC couldn't wait to jump in with some serious concern-trolling. For those of you who do not spend time on Twitter (we get it), concern-trolling is when a troll, like Sandy, pretends to care about something so they can actually dunk on those involved.

That's what she's doing here:

Was it?

Gosh, we seem to remember AOC not feeling all that sorry for other Republicans who were receiving threats ... heck, even when one SCOTUS justice had a man with a gun at his home.

Oh Hell NO: Ilhan Omar Calling for SOLIDARITY, Love, and Peace (With Hamas?!) Goes REALLY Really Wrong
Sam J.
Oops.

And yup, that's DEFINITELY her.

Aww yes, how quickly they've forgotten the Bernie Sanders supporter who tried to kill Steve Scalise.

Something like that.

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS?!

*cough cough*

Yeah, that works too.

***

Cornell History Prof Who Was EXHILARATED by Hamas Attacks on Israel TRIES Backpedaling and Hello BACKFIRE

Marjorie Taylor Greene's HONESTY About Those Pushing a Ceasefire Triggers TF Out of Ilhan Omar and WAAANH

WOW: University of CA, Davis Prof Openly Threatens to Kill Jewish Journos and Their Kids (Screenshot)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

