AOC Concern-Trolls Republicans Getting Death Threats, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Stupid Tweets

Sounds like some House Republicans have been claiming they're receiving death threats for not voting along with Jim Jordan for Speaker. While we can neither confirm nor deny these claims, and we most certainly wouldn't condone threats if they're legit, maybe Republicans should just get it together and vote Jordon in so Congress can get back to work.

Just sayin'.

Anywho, the threats are being reported ...

More threats



Rep Drew Ferguson (R-GA), who defected from Jim Jordan yesterday, “Shortly after casting that vote, my family and I started receiving death-threats. That is simply unacceptable, unforgivable, and will never be tolerated.” — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 19, 2023

And AOC couldn't wait to jump in with some serious concern-trolling. For those of you who do not spend time on Twitter (we get it), concern-trolling is when a troll, like Sandy, pretends to care about something so they can actually dunk on those involved.

That's what she's doing here:

It is honestly sad how after GOP downplayed colleagues’ warnings about the volume of death threats from their base, mocked ppl assigned details, & voted to defend GOP who depicted himself killing a member, they are now experiencing what we have for years.



This was preventable. https://t.co/k5ZrBEU262 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2023

Was it?

Gosh, we seem to remember AOC not feeling all that sorry for other Republicans who were receiving threats ... heck, even when one SCOTUS justice had a man with a gun at his home.

Oops.

And yup, that's DEFINITELY her.

Everyone knows that commies and socialists are feral animals. Indeed, no surprise. You had one shoot up a softball practice. — Airborne (@abnheel) October 19, 2023

Aww yes, how quickly they've forgotten the Bernie Sanders supporter who tried to kill Steve Scalise.

Something like that.

"experiencing what we have for years" 🙄 — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) October 20, 2023

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE SOCIALIST DEMOCRATS?!

What's sad is @RepDrewFerguson whining he is a victim. About 30 GOP members have discovered woke victimology. Sad! Maybe they form a GOP Sensitivity Caucus. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 19, 2023

*cough cough*

Yeah, that works too.

***

***

