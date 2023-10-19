WOW: University of CA, Davis Prof Openly Threatens to Kill Jewish Journos and Their Kids (Screenshot)

Gosh, you know, it feels like we're making more and more horrible people famous these days. To be fair, we don't typically like sharing information that could put someone's job at risk because in the end we really and truly aren't fans of cancel culture HOWEVER ... some of these are special.

And not in a good way.

Like this broad, Jemma Decristo.

Ok, we think she's a broad but you know, we shouldn't misgender her or him or it and stuff.

Hey @ucdavis, do you think it’s appropriate that one of your faculty advisors, @jemmaisOKeh, is publicly threatening to murder Jews at their homes and their children at their schools? pic.twitter.com/xAx97LHYbr — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) October 19, 2023

And we wonder why these institutions are churning our so many nasty, brainwashed little monsters.

Holy cow.

Decristo has since locked her account down BUT we went to look at her bio and she is quite open about her sexuality and being an anarchist.

The post has been deleted and DeCristo’s X account is now protected. https://t.co/TfgpNAyj8G — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) October 19, 2023

Keep in mind, that she's teaching young people AMERICAN STUDIES. Yikes, right?

Looks like @ucdavis took down DeCristo’s faculty page, but still hasn’t publicly acknowledged that one of their professors was threatening to murder Jews. pic.twitter.com/EP4uYayIUd — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) October 19, 2023

Because of COURSE, they did.

Those 'protests' pretending Hamas is somehow the victim make more and more sense, eh? Imagine being so hate-filled and feeling so entitled that you openly talk about murdering Jewish journalists and their children.

The Left is garbage. They just are.

And we're not even sorry for saying so.

