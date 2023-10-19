Sarah Silverman Comes Out AGAINST Hamas, Learns the Hard Way What Her Party REALLY Thinks of Jews

Gosh, do you guys think Sarah Silverman finally figured out who the bad guys REALLY are? Seems we were just dragging her for taking time out of her busy schedule of not doing much to crap all over Israel ...

Looks like she's changed her tune.

Huh, wonder why that is.

Whoa.

It is actually funny to watch these people waking up and seeing their bedfellows for who they are. Like they’ve been sleeping next to a troll for years and finally the spell has worn off. — Chad (@ChadsRcool) October 19, 2023

They are literally that 'are we the baddies' meme coming to fruition in real time.

And yes, Sarah, you are.

Sarah Silverman about to learn how peaceful, loving and tolerant her communist pals actually are — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 19, 2023

Yup.

Sarah Silverman casually calling for genocide on social media.



These people are the information arm of war criminals, making them war criminals themselves. pic.twitter.com/wRhxZEBwTw — Danny Haiphong (@SpiritofHo) October 19, 2023

She did no such thing.

Yeah, we know, we're defending Silverman ... we never thought that would happen. Quick, someone go check to see if Hell froze over a little.

Remember when we used to like her? https://t.co/N2D9I8dZke — formly burningmama420 (@burninglefty420) October 19, 2023

Why would you ever pander to such horrible people, Sarah?

I never liked Sarah Silverman. I only tolerated her because people told me she was funny. But just like Amy Schumer, she really isn't. And just like Amy, I have now more of a reason to hate her. 😒#GazaHospital #IsraelAttack #IsraeliNewNazism #Gaza #فلسطين_الان #غزة_تستغيث pic.twitter.com/WcoWFS4jEJ — Animationeer (단 원) ✴️☮️🇵🇸🕊🇮🇱 (@QuakerProgress) October 19, 2023

OHHHH, so now she's not funny.

Ok.

I could never stomach her. — Sharon Krieg✝️☮️🍞&🌹🥀🟦sherrykrieg (@krieg_sharon) October 19, 2023

The memories are growing dimmer and dimmer. To think that she said WE were the ridiculous ones. #IStandWithPalestine — Spoiler Alert (@Gladwad1) October 19, 2023

You are the ridiculous ones.

Sorry, you didn't figure it out until now.

We're hoping Sarah does not bend the knee and stands fast in her support of Israel ... stay tuned.

