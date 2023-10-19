Our Minds Are BLOWN. Did Mitt Romney Accidentally Endorse Trump While Trying to...
DHS Officer Who Assesses Asylum Claims Was Really Jazzed About the Hamas Invasion

Sarah Silverman Comes Out AGAINST Hamas, Learns the Hard Way What Her Party REALLY Thinks of Jews

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on October 19, 2023
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Gosh, do you guys think Sarah Silverman finally figured out who the bad guys REALLY are? Seems we were just dragging her for taking time out of her busy schedule of not doing much to crap all over Israel ...

Looks like she's changed her tune.

Huh, wonder why that is. 

Whoa.

They are literally that 'are we the baddies' meme coming to fruition in real time.

And yes, Sarah, you are.

Yup. 

She did no such thing. 

Yeah, we know, we're defending Silverman ... we never thought that would happen. Quick, someone go check to see if Hell froze over a little.

Why would you ever pander to such horrible people, Sarah?

OHHHH, so now she's not funny.

Ok.

You are the ridiculous ones.

Sorry, you didn't figure it out until now.

We're hoping Sarah does not bend the knee and stands fast in her support of Israel ... stay tuned.

***

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL SARAH SILVERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

