SUCKAGE: CBS News Reminds Us We Don't Hate the Media ENOUGH With Gaza 'Hospital Explosion' Headline

It wasn't just Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib who were pushing misinformation about the Gazan Hospital being 'hit' by Israel, it was of course our good friends in the media as well. Hardly surprising from the same people who insisted there was a Trump pee tape AND called the Hunter Biden laptop story Russian misinformation but still.

Advertisement

Considering the riots that have broken out AROUND THE WORLD (and sorry, CNN, they are not 'mostly peaceful), there really should be consequences for this last bit where they're blaming Israel for something Hamas did.

Heck, they're still not really telling the truth - while focusing on how they can make Gaza the victim in all of this.

No, we're not even kidding.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to grow following a hospital explosion that killed hundreds. CBS News spoke to a doctor who says Israel's army had previously warned the facility to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/QhJhOomDG1 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 18, 2023

... following a hospital explosion ...

Are they effing kidding us right now?

There's a lovely Community Note on the post reminding them that even Biden has said it was not Israel.

Hacks.

Why are you still pushing a story that was discredited this morning? You are stirring a pot that is already boiled over, stop it. — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) October 19, 2023

Holy hell CBS. When did you become Al Jazeera? — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) October 19, 2023

What he said.

Did Hamas write this tweet? — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 19, 2023

Gaza Ministry of Not Lying or something ... yeah, that's it.

You’re a propaganda network for Hamas. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 19, 2023

Hamas needs to stop killing civilians. Release the hostages and surrender at this point. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 19, 2023

That. ^

This is literally disinformation. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 19, 2023

Literally.

But that's never stopped them before.

***

Related:

FAFO --> Dan Bongino Just UNLEASHES on 'Enemy of the U.S.' Rashida Tlaib in SPECTACULARLY Vicious Tweet

WHAT in the Kentucky Fried EFF?! Biden Gives Palestinians THIS Advice And People Have Thoughts (watch)

Ilhan Omar Kinda TRIES Backpedaling on Pushing Gaza Hospital Lies BUT Only Makes Things WORSE (For Her)

Brian Kilmeade Caught on Hot Mic Saying What MANY of us Wanted to After Bacon Voted No on Jordan (listen)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.