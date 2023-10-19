Our Minds Are BLOWN. Did Mitt Romney Accidentally Endorse Trump While Trying to...
SUCKAGE: CBS News Reminds Us We Don't Hate the Media ENOUGH With Gaza 'Hospital Explosion' Headline

October 19, 2023
Meme screenshot

It wasn't just Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib who were pushing misinformation about the Gazan Hospital being 'hit' by Israel, it was of course our good friends in the media as well. Hardly surprising from the same people who insisted there was a Trump pee tape AND called the Hunter Biden laptop story Russian misinformation but still.

Considering the riots that have broken out AROUND THE WORLD (and sorry, CNN, they are not 'mostly peaceful), there really should be consequences for this last bit where they're blaming Israel for something Hamas did.

Heck, they're still not really telling the truth - while focusing on how they can make Gaza the victim in all of this.

No, we're not even kidding.

... following a hospital explosion ...

Are they effing kidding us right now? 

There's a lovely Community Note on the post reminding them that even Biden has said it was not Israel.

Hacks.

What he said.

Gaza Ministry of Not Lying or something ... yeah, that's it.

That. ^

Literally.

But that's never stopped them before.

***

***

