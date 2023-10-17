Brian Kilmeade Caught on Hot Mic Saying What MANY of us Wanted to After Bacon Voted No on Jordan (listen)

Reporter Gets Schooled by Polish Official on Immigration
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on October 17, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

Brian Kilmeade likely didn't mean to say what he was caught saying on a hot mic for the whole country and world to hear ... but that doesn't mean he was wrong to say it. Like many of us who are more than a little irritated with Republicans like Don Bacon who are seemingly working to block a new Speaker out of spite for Gaetz, Kilmeade was very blunt.

Watch.

Actually, no, listen.

There it is.

Admit it. You said something similar when you heard and saw the vote. What a ridiculous clown show the House has become.

Not even a little bit.

Think it's safe to say Kilmeade speaks for many of us today.

Not a single one.

We imagine all of this will only get dumber as the vote goes on ... eat your Wheaties.

***

