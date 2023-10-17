HA! Mary Katharine Ham Just Needs One Post to Nuke Biden's 'Help Gazans/Scare...
WTF Look on CNN Host's Face as AOC Babbles About Why She Called for a Ceasefire is PERFECTION (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on October 17, 2023
RNC Research

There are a few guarantees in this life.

Death.

Taxes.

And AOC making a complete fool of herself any and every time she tries to pretend she knows what the Hell she's talking about. Years ago, when asked about Israel and the Middle East, Sandy admitted she was no expert on the subject.

We're thinking she should have stuck with that talking point because this ... even CNN's Abby Phillip couldn't keep herself from making a WTF look.

Watch:

It's obvious AOC memorized a bunch of talking points because she kept trying to stick with them, even when they didn't answer the question she was being answered. What a train wreck.

And we thought Kamala Harris was the word salad expert.

This was impressive and not in a good way.

Circular nonsense is such a perfect description of what she's doing in this interview.

HA! Mary Katharine Ham Just Needs One Post to Nuke Biden's 'Help Gazans/Scare Hamas' Plan From Orbit
Sam J.
She wants to have a conversation about things she has ZERO CLUE about in the first place.

Typical.

Annnd fin.

***

