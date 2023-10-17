WTF Look on CNN Host's Face as AOC Babbles About Why She Called for a Ceasefire is PERFECTION (watch)

There are a few guarantees in this life.

Death.

Taxes.

And AOC making a complete fool of herself any and every time she tries to pretend she knows what the Hell she's talking about. Years ago, when asked about Israel and the Middle East, Sandy admitted she was no expert on the subject.

We're thinking she should have stuck with that talking point because this ... even CNN's Abby Phillip couldn't keep herself from making a WTF look.

Watch:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spends almost three minutes trying to explain her calls for a "ceasefire" after Hamas terrorists brutally massacred innocent Israelis and it does not go well pic.twitter.com/qkQ30jSIuG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 17, 2023

It's obvious AOC memorized a bunch of talking points because she kept trying to stick with them, even when they didn't answer the question she was being answered. What a train wreck.

Speaking on something she has absolutely zero experience with and it’s obvious. — 🇺🇸Christopher Graham🇺🇸 (@infantryman0304) October 17, 2023

Nothing she said was of any value. — AnHonest_ConMan (@AnhonestR) October 17, 2023

And we thought Kamala Harris was the word salad expert.

This was impressive and not in a good way.

She offers nothing in the way of solutions and says nothing about release of hostages to cool tensions. Typical circular nonsense spewing out of her mouth — TheSkepticalPatriot (@TSPcorner) October 17, 2023

Circular nonsense is such a perfect description of what she's doing in this interview.

Every one of her interviews are the same. She always says “We need to have a conversation..”



She never has any solutions to the problems. — Greg Bronniman (@gbronniman) October 17, 2023

She wants to have a conversation about things she has ZERO CLUE about in the first place.

Typical.

Annnd fin.

***

