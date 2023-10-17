WATCH: Tech Billionaires Realize They Were Wrong About Donald Trump
Mike Lee EMBARRASSES Republicans Refusing to Vote for Jim Jordan with Hilariously BRUTAL 'List' and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on October 17, 2023
From gif

As Twitchy readers know, there are some holdouts in the Republican House Majority who are very openly refusing to support Jim Jordan. While a few of them have come around (that toupee guy even said he was supporting Jordan), there are unfortunately still a few left. We get it, for whatever reason pandering to people who hate Republicans and won't vote for them anyway makes them feel super EDGY or whatnot, but it's time to stop effing around and get the job done.

Especially when the people these Republicans are siding with are like AOC, Ilhan Omar, and even NICKELBACK.

Not our joke, dangit.

Nope, this one came from 'Based' Mike Lee:

NICKELBACK?! NOOOOOOOO.

Why, Gawd. WHY?!

The Hunter Biden thing is pretty funny too.

And while it's a joke, it's also likely very true. Willing to bet Hunter does not want Jordan as Speaker because he knows what Jordan will do next ... 

They were monsters.

Good point.

It does indeed.

Kidding aside, House Republicans need to get this done, and the ones making the biggest horses' a**es of themselves need to be primaried POST HASTE!

