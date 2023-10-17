Mike Lee EMBARRASSES Republicans Refusing to Vote for Jim Jordan with Hilariously BRUTAL 'List' and LOL

As Twitchy readers know, there are some holdouts in the Republican House Majority who are very openly refusing to support Jim Jordan. While a few of them have come around (that toupee guy even said he was supporting Jordan), there are unfortunately still a few left. We get it, for whatever reason pandering to people who hate Republicans and won't vote for them anyway makes them feel super EDGY or whatnot, but it's time to stop effing around and get the job done.

Especially when the people these Republicans are siding with are like AOC, Ilhan Omar, and even NICKELBACK.

Not our joke, dangit.

Nope, this one came from 'Based' Mike Lee:

These are the only people still opposing Jim Jordan’s bid to become Speaker of the House:



1. AOC

2. Charles Manson

3. George Soros

4. Voldemort

5. Nickelback

6. Klaus Schwab

7. Hunter Biden

8. Kim Jong Un

9. The bankers featured in Mary Poppins

10. Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán pic.twitter.com/rTiXgefgFu — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 17, 2023

NICKELBACK?! NOOOOOOOO.

Why, Gawd. WHY?!

I will have no slander of Nickelback! — M.C (@CommonYourSense) October 17, 2023

The Hunter Biden thing is pretty funny too.

And while it's a joke, it's also likely very true. Willing to bet Hunter does not want Jordan as Speaker because he knows what Jordan will do next ...

Nickleback? You are pulling all the stops on this one. — Noah Fencebutt (@Noah_Fencebutt) October 17, 2023

lol. I especially like the bankers in Mary Poppins. 🤣 — tasMAGADonian (@TASPatriot) October 17, 2023

They were monsters.

Good point.

It does indeed.

Kidding aside, House Republicans need to get this done, and the ones making the biggest horses' a**es of themselves need to be primaried POST HASTE!

Fancy, right?

