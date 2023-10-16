Socialist, Antifascist, 'Basic Gay' Guardian Columnist Defends the Way Gaza Treats Homosexuals and WOOF

We've seen a lot of stupid takes come from the Left defending Palestinians, Gaza, and Hamas because you know, Israel is the REAL villain in all of this (eye roll), but Owen Jones defending the way Gaza treats homosexuals?

REALLY?!?!

Nope, can't make this up ... and we got nothin'.

I'm being spammed with this sort of stuff, so:



1) There isn't the death penalty for homosexuality in Gaza. It's a prison sentence of up to 10 years: bad enough without exaggeration.



2) If 3% of Gazans are LGBTQ, Israel has killed around 90 LGBTQ Gazans in 9 days. https://t.co/cCiWDhW6Vd — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) October 16, 2023

They don't kill them, they just imprison them for 10 years.

And you know, jail is totally safe for homosexuals.

HA HA HA HA

Oh, and by the way, it wasn't actually Hamas who introduced the law banning homosexuality in Gaza.



Guess who it was?



The British Empire.



"Same-sex sexual activity is prohibited in Gaza under the British Mandate Criminal Code Ordinance 1936." — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) October 16, 2023

SO THERE.

That totally makes it better.

Homosexuality is legal in the West Bank, by the way, and has been since... 1951. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) October 16, 2023

Take that ... or something.

I want the liberation of LGBTQ+ people everywhere.



The point about opposition to injustice and oppression is that it's unconditional.



I'm not an oppression NIMBYist who only cares about my minority.



The biggest threat to LGBTQ+ Gazans comes from the Israeli onslaught. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) October 16, 2023

Reading this thread we are reminded of John Hayward's thread about why the Left stands with terrorists like Hamas.

I'm sure Hamas Jihadists who murdered and burned Jewish children and the elderly would only imprison gays as they have always so stringently followed the law of the land. https://t.co/crKbduG9qe — Lou (@lou_fish94) October 16, 2023

Totally.

***

