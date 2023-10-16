Julie Kelly puts DC Judge Chutkan's new order for Trump firmly into 'banana...
Larry Elder Calls Out BLM As the 'Morally Bankrupt' Organization That It Is

Socialist, Antifascist, 'Basic Gay' Guardian Columnist Defends the Way Gaza Treats Homosexuals and WOOF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on October 16, 2023
Sarah D.

We've seen a lot of stupid takes come from the Left defending Palestinians, Gaza, and Hamas because you know, Israel is the REAL villain in all of this (eye roll), but Owen Jones defending the way Gaza treats homosexuals?

REALLY?!?!

They don't kill them, they just imprison them for 10 years.

And you know, jail is totally safe for homosexuals.

Reading this thread we are reminded of John Hayward's thread about why the Left stands with terrorists like Hamas.

John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to side with Hamas
Sam J.
