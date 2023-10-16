Scott Presler OWNS Ronna McDaniel with 1 perfect emoji after she takes credit for Louisiana/Landry win

Republicans have successfully flipped the Governor's Office in Louisiana from a Democrat to a Republican, Jeff Landry. This is huge.

YUGE, even.

So of course, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is front and center on Twitter to take her victory lap. A victory lap many people believe she did not in any way, shape, or form earn.

Congratulations to @JeffLandry, the next Governor of Louisiana!



This is a historic victory – avoiding a runoff with his resounding vote total – and a flip of the governor’s office from Democrat to Republican! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 15, 2023

To think, we could have had Harmeet.

Or you know, the guy actually doing all of the work to make these Republican victories happen ... Scott Presler. Presler was good enough to take time out of his busy day ACTUALLY GETTING REPUBLICANS ELECTED to drop McDaniel.

In a very simple way.

Yes!

Sorry ... let's try that again ... YAAAAAAS.

Thank you @ScottPresler for working tirelessly in LA to help ensure the Republican success of @JeffLandry. The Republican Party owes a debt of gratitude to you. Congratulations to @JeffLandry. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 15, 2023

You could thank @ScottPresler .

He did FAR more than you to make it happen — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) October 15, 2023

True story.

While you were getting your hair and nails done, @ScottPresler was GOTV’ing. — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) October 16, 2023

Congratulations are definitely in order for @JeffLandry as well as Scott @ScottPresler



Without his efforts this would not have been possible.

You should do the honorable thing @GOPChairwoman and hand the Chair to him.

Thank you Scott! — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) October 15, 2023

Ronna sit this one out and learn from Scott. https://t.co/XNlEKRxuEq — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) October 15, 2023

Stop acting like you did anything at all. The credit goes to the Landry team as well as @ScottPresler.



You’re a disgrace. Resign. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 15, 2023

What he said.

All of his hard work and all of his success, and she won't even acknowledge him.

Probably because she's scared.

She should be - he should have her job and we all know it.

***

