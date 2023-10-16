Scott Presler OWNS Ronna McDaniel with 1 perfect emoji after she takes credit for Louisiana/Landry win

John Hayward's thread goes scorched EARTH on Leftists chirping about 'de-colonization' to...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on October 16, 2023
MEME Artist Angie

Republicans have successfully flipped the Governor's Office in Louisiana from a Democrat to a Republican, Jeff Landry. This is huge.

YUGE, even.

So of course, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is front and center on Twitter to take her victory lap. A victory lap many people believe she did not in any way, shape, or form earn.

To think, we could have had Harmeet.

Or you know, the guy actually doing all of the work to make these Republican victories happen ... Scott Presler. Presler was good enough to take time out of his busy day ACTUALLY GETTING REPUBLICANS ELECTED to drop McDaniel.

In a very simple way.

Yes!

Sorry ... let's try that again ... YAAAAAAS.

True story.

What he said.

All of his hard work and all of his success, and she won't even acknowledge him.

Probably because she's scared.

She should be - he should have her job and we all know it.

***

***

