Megyn Kelly is straight-FIRE in nuke-level back and forth with Candace Owens on students praising Hamas

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on October 16, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, Megyn Kelly had a busy day not only debating Vivek Ramaswamy ... but Candace Owens as well. Seems neither Ramaswamy nor Owens believes students who celebrated dead Israeli babies should be held accountable.

Kelly apparently disagrees. 

Vehemently.

Her back and forth with Owens started on the tail end of her debate with Ramaswamy:

We're not entirely sure why Owens thought it was smart to jump in here but, she did.

Thinking supporting dead babies is more than being stupid. 

Just sayin'. 

So did Kelly.

And here we go.

Why defend these privileged, self-centered, ignorant college kids who hate Jews? Makes zero sense to this editor.

Suppose if Owens is ok with these college kids she could well bring them on as interns.

Not something WE'd do.

Hoo boy.

Claws are really out now.

A thread Candace chose to jump into ... 

And fin.

