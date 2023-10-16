Megyn Kelly is straight-FIRE in nuke-level back and forth with Candace Owens on students praising Hamas

As Twitchy readers know, Megyn Kelly had a busy day not only debating Vivek Ramaswamy ... but Candace Owens as well. Seems neither Ramaswamy nor Owens believes students who celebrated dead Israeli babies should be held accountable.

Kelly apparently disagrees.

Vehemently.

Her back and forth with Owens started on the tail end of her debate with Ramaswamy:

If they are not “persuaded” that murdering babies is wrong, there is no “persuading” them. We don’t hire those who do the killing & we don’t hire those who applaud the killers while the savagery is underway. If you are open to hiring one of these lunatics, tho, good to know! — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 15, 2023

We're not entirely sure why Owens thought it was smart to jump in here but, she did.

Oh stop it. This is incredibly disingenuous, Megyn.

You know that many of those students are not out there because they want babies to be murdered.

College kids are stupid. I used to be radically pro-choice. Glad I didn’t get put on a “conservative” black list for wanting… https://t.co/fxvnxUmSZY — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 15, 2023

Thinking supporting dead babies is more than being stupid.

Just sayin'.

So did Kelly.

Being liberal is not the same as taking to the streets to cheer murdered babies and blame said murders on the victims. But you go ahead and hire as many of them as you want Candace. I’m sure the @realDailyWire will love that. https://t.co/h941kGzaBw — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 15, 2023

And here we go.

I will again restate that is unlikely that the majority of the college kids were taking to the streets to explicitly “cheer murdered babies”. They instead believe they are fighting for some other righteous cause. While misguided, they are in need of education, not black lists.… https://t.co/Hq307mLAww — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 15, 2023

Why defend these privileged, self-centered, ignorant college kids who hate Jews? Makes zero sense to this editor.

Also I hate to tell you this but my tagging @realDailyWire didn’t out your position. You did that all on your own. Good luck with your future intern program! https://t.co/V6RihyXsx6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 15, 2023

Suppose if Owens is ok with these college kids she could well bring them on as interns.

Not something WE'd do.

So why exactly are you tagging them-

LOL. Would you like a direct contact to management? Help me help you. https://t.co/gPUBcKLYKt — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 15, 2023

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Oh no, I have it. I talked to them just two weeks ago when they asked me to put you on my show to promote your crime series and I said sure I will do you and Candace that favor. ‘Member? https://t.co/9gFJ8F1sCP — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 15, 2023

Hoo boy.

Claws are really out now.

Yes I do remember. Sorry I couldn’t actually make your show in the end.



I’m not sure what obscure point you’re trying to prove so I’ll just continue being the mature one in this thread by thanking you for your willingness to help us promote a new series. https://t.co/O7YA1qreEn — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 15, 2023

A thread Candace chose to jump into ...

This is how it works you see. You attack someone who has been nothing but nice to and supportive of you. Then when that person calls you out, you just keep saying “I am the mature one!”

Take care Candace. I wish you well. https://t.co/iJ0Stp4h2e — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 15, 2023

And fin.

***

***

