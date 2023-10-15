AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for...
Men. Don't. Have. PERIODS. PERIOD! Clemson students protest after tampons removed from the...
Of COURSE: AP News shows true colors using Hamas as their source SHAMING...
Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group...
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY...
Pete Davidson pulls an 'All Lives Matter' during SNL opener on Israel/Palestine and...
Shocking pictures of Hamas blockading roads to stop civilians from fleeing to safety...
All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly
LOL What? Biden thinks gays need to 'stand up and holler' over ......
Another 'embellishment' from President Biden: this time he's lying about his support of...
Team Trump's Laura Loomer rooting for massive GOP losses in Virginia
Free tampons for men? Clemson students demand access to period products in the...
WaPo's Karen Attiah warns libs not to fall for Christopher Rufo's playbook
Too soon! Joe Biden attempts to push gun control and Twitter quickly reminds...

CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on October 15, 2023
Twitter

Sorry Tim, but this is what's called, 'too little, too late.'

As Twitchy readers know, Colorado Democrat Tim Hernández had a very ugly and strange reaction when he was called out about murders, rapes, kidnappings, and dead babies in Israel. At the time, Hernández was at a pro-Palestinian rally ... 

Advertisement

Welp, seems his constituents were none too happy with him or his comments and now he's trying really hard to walk them back.

Watch:

Would you look at that? He condemned Hamas.

Color us shocked.

Granted, he still tried to pull the 'all lives matter' nonsense that seems like a copout for people on the Left but hey ... he tried. Sorta.

But nobody's buyin' it:

Truth hurts.

Recommended

'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY brutal post
Sam J.
Advertisement

But hey, nice try, Tim.

***

Related:

Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group in epic video (watch)

'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY brutal post

Pete Davidson's SNL Israel/Palestine opening - 'All Lives Matter' copout OR meaningful bit? You decide

Iowahawk just needs 1 perfect tweet to sum up REPUGNANT behavior of college students supporting Hamas

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: COLORADO DEMOCRAT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY brutal post
Sam J.
AOC trips over OBVIOUS solution while shaming Israel as 'unjust and cruel' for turning water off to Gaza
Sam J.
Former Hamas member (son of the co-founder!) goes OFF on the terrorist group in epic video (watch)
Sam J.
Of COURSE: AP News shows true colors using Hamas as their source SHAMING Israel over dead Palestinians
Sam J.
Pete Davidson pulls an 'All Lives Matter' during SNL opener on Israel/Palestine and people have thoughts
Sam J.
All Lives Matter? Rashida Tlaib's Gaza gaslighting backfires spectacularly
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Reprehensible': CFO DRAAAGS the Left with their own hypocritical rhetoric in 1 GLORIOUSLY brutal post Sam J.
Advertisement