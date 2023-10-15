CO Democrat who laughed about dead Israeli babies tries BACKPEDALING and it goes REALLY wrong (watch)

Sorry Tim, but this is what's called, 'too little, too late.'

As Twitchy readers know, Colorado Democrat Tim Hernández had a very ugly and strange reaction when he was called out about murders, rapes, kidnappings, and dead babies in Israel. At the time, Hernández was at a pro-Palestinian rally ...

Welp, seems his constituents were none too happy with him or his comments and now he's trying really hard to walk them back.

Watch:

I condemn Hamas, and I condemn-- in the strongest ways possible-- all violence against civilians. My heart is heavy for the innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives lost. And I am sorry for the harm I have caused to many in the Jewish community and the Israeli community this week. pic.twitter.com/ih6ReMdeh4 — TIM HERNÁNDEZ (@_timhernandez) October 13, 2023

Would you look at that? He condemned Hamas.

Color us shocked.

Granted, he still tried to pull the 'all lives matter' nonsense that seems like a copout for people on the Left but hey ... he tried. Sorta.

But nobody's buyin' it:

You’ve already made it pretty clear what’s in your heart Tim. You just thought only three people were going to see it. pic.twitter.com/GwzVw50dEP — Meg Brock (@MegEBrock) October 14, 2023

You're a lying, Terrorist-loving POS.



You're gaslighting to save face. pic.twitter.com/X3VKxDATs0 — Shamika Teller (@ShaMikaWhoSeeks) October 14, 2023

Truth hurts.

You have been seen. You have been heard.

The chips will fall. — Jautry (@JautryTX) October 14, 2023

We’ve already seen your true colors. The upside is it’ll be easy to count the three votes you get in the next election. — filius libertate (@jasoncharles83) October 14, 2023

We know who you really are. A bullshit apology means nothing. — Taylor D. Rhodes (@TDRColorado) October 14, 2023

How many meetings did you have to get pummeled in to come up with this paltry excuse of an apology looking like a highschooler forced to apologize for jumping and beating up a consistently victimized peer, in order to avoid getting hit with charges. We see you for whoyou are. — 🇺🇦 Jonathan Michelangelo Lockwood (@JNTHN_LCKWD) October 14, 2023

But hey, nice try, Tim.

***

