Biden ignored all questions about US hostages in Gaza on way to Philly...
'You Should Be Ashamed': Reporter Calls Out Karine Jean-Pierre for Having a Secret...
Horrific! China confirms Israeli diplomat working in Beijing stabbed during advertised 'Da...
The View's Sonny Hostin says the US has its own version of Hamas
WOW: Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish opposes moment of silence for...
Sarah Silverman takes time out of her busy schedule to CRAP all over...
Receipt-filled thread takes TROLLS accusing Ben Shapiro of posting fake pic of 'charred...
Here's the current status of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (what could POSSIBLY...
Perfect, hilariously SPECTACULAR thread shows the 72 virgins terrorists are gifted after d...
One University President Puts the Rest of Them to Absolute Shame
PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART...
Megyn Kelly NOT having much sympathy for 'vile Jew-hater' Prof. Nina Farnia whining...
Let's add some disclaimers to NBC News' puff piece about Biden's 'emotional bond...
Bro, take the L! WaPo columnist DRAGGED for claiming Hamas-supporting college students sho...

Iowahawk just needs 1 perfect tweet to sum up REPUGNANT behavior of college students supporting Hamas

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on October 13, 2023
meme

Leave it to Iowahawk, to sum up all of the 'whacky' insanity we're seeing on far too many college campuses all across this country when it comes to supporting terrorists like Hamas in one perfect and funny tweet.

Advertisement

We don't know about you guys but we could use a small laugh in all of this.

How times change.

Heh.

Sorry, if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

So TRULY the good ol' days.

That would have been cool.

It did indeed.

And far less hateful, divisive, and dangerous.

Because they're constantly told the world is ending and everything wrong with it in the meantime is their fault. Our colleges had sadly become nothing more than anti-American hate machines churning out hate-filled young adults.

Recommended

PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Seriously.

***

Related:

WOW: Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish opposes moment of silence for dead Israelis (watch)

Receipt-filled thread takes TROLLS accusing Ben Shapiro of posting fake pic of 'charred babies' APART

Perfect, hilariously SPECTACULAR thread shows the 72 virgins terrorists are gifted after dying in Jihad

PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: COLLEGE HAMAS HARVARD IOWAHAWK ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread
Sam J.
WOW: Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish opposes moment of silence for dead Israelis (watch)
Sam J.
Receipt-filled thread takes TROLLS accusing Ben Shapiro of posting fake pic of 'charred babies' APART
Sam J.
Perfect, hilariously SPECTACULAR thread shows the 72 virgins terrorists are gifted after dying in Jihad
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly NOT having much sympathy for 'vile Jew-hater' Prof. Nina Farnia whining about death threats
Sam J.
'Come get some': Max Blumenthal tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and YIKES ... he's DEAD Jim, dead
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread Sam J.
Advertisement