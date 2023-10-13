Iowahawk just needs 1 perfect tweet to sum up REPUGNANT behavior of college students supporting Hamas

Leave it to Iowahawk, to sum up all of the 'whacky' insanity we're seeing on far too many college campuses all across this country when it comes to supporting terrorists like Hamas in one perfect and funny tweet.

Advertisement

We don't know about you guys but we could use a small laugh in all of this.

Wacky college fads thru the years:



1930s: swallowing goldfish

1950s: panty raids and stuffing phone booths

1970s: streaking

2020s: Nuremberg-style pro-Holocaust pep rallies — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 13, 2023

How times change.

Heh.

Sorry, if we don't laugh we'll never stop throwing up.

pic.twitter.com/RBZvT83Fcs — Angry Sumo brining Sexy Back (@seantlittle1) October 13, 2023

They could have at least brought back raccoon coats and ukuleles — Paperwork Ninja (@PaperworkNinja) October 13, 2023

So TRULY the good ol' days.

That would have been cool.

“Man, the new Animal House reboot got dark…” — Tyler HECKel 🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃 (@AntiSocialCriti) October 13, 2023

It did indeed.

Streaking is timeless. — Judge Smails (@JSmails) October 13, 2023

And far less hateful, divisive, and dangerous.

Why is Gen Z so mental? Collectively, they’ve got to be the most unhappy generation of youth in the history of this country. https://t.co/AC6adJb6EP — oldhouselover (@oldhouselover1) October 13, 2023

Because they're constantly told the world is ending and everything wrong with it in the meantime is their fault. Our colleges had sadly become nothing more than anti-American hate machines churning out hate-filled young adults.

Seriously.

***

Related:

WOW: Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish opposes moment of silence for dead Israelis (watch)

Receipt-filled thread takes TROLLS accusing Ben Shapiro of posting fake pic of 'charred babies' APART

Perfect, hilariously SPECTACULAR thread shows the 72 virgins terrorists are gifted after dying in Jihad

PoliMath takes Harvard students who celebrated dead Jews now begging for MERCY APART in BRUTAL thread

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.