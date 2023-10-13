Receipt-filled thread takes TROLLS accusing Ben Shapiro of posting fake pic of 'charred babies' APART

Sarah Silverman takes time out of her busy schedule to CRAP all over...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on October 13, 2023
gif

It is truly stunning (and not in a good way) how desperate some people sadly on both sides of the aisle are trying to somehow pretend Hamas didn't murder 40 babies. Forget how many outlets have confirmed it, forget that Israel has actually released images of these poor dead babies ... no no, none of that matters because for whatever reason, there are miserable toads out there trying to defend and protect Hamas.

Or hate on Israel.

They've especially been going after Ben Shapiro and the photo he shared of that poor baby who had been burned to death; they're accusing him of using an AI-generated picture.

Check out this thread from Ouriel Ohayon who actually investigated ... 

What do you know? The claim the pic is doctored came from 4chan.

Color us totally shocked.

Again, we keep going back to 4chan.

Really, people?

Whaddya know?

Sam J.
Community notes for the win!

***

