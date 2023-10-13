Receipt-filled thread takes TROLLS accusing Ben Shapiro of posting fake pic of 'charred babies' APART

It is truly stunning (and not in a good way) how desperate some people sadly on both sides of the aisle are trying to somehow pretend Hamas didn't murder 40 babies. Forget how many outlets have confirmed it, forget that Israel has actually released images of these poor dead babies ... no no, none of that matters because for whatever reason, there are miserable toads out there trying to defend and protect Hamas.

Or hate on Israel.

They've especially been going after Ben Shapiro and the photo he shared of that poor baby who had been burned to death; they're accusing him of using an AI-generated picture.

Check out this thread from Ouriel Ohayon who actually investigated ...

Wow. The story about the “dead charred babies” picture is getting even more crazy now. Fasten your seat belt.



A random NPC claiming one of the pictures is “doctored” and it is that of a “puppy”



I investigated. It comes from an anon post in 4chan with zero clout or proof which… pic.twitter.com/CmaoxOX2bM — Ouriel 🇮🇱 (@OurielOhayon) October 13, 2023

What do you know? The claim the pic is doctored came from 4chan.

Color us totally shocked.

A complementary bonus



This account did some “AI research”



If AI detection is your angle think twice



Now, if after all of that, your best friend is an An AI detection tool built in beta built a few months ago, with zero track record and use *that* as your ultimate “fact… https://t.co/CtQ0KKobNq — Ouriel 🇮🇱 (@OurielOhayon) October 13, 2023

Again, we keep going back to 4chan.

Really, people?

A full image forensic showing the puppet is likely doctored and that @benshapiro was in the green https://t.co/8VPHsiVIwp — Ouriel 🇮🇱 (@OurielOhayon) October 13, 2023

Whaddya know?

Community notes for the win!

