AP's garbage 'Hamas says' headline literally shaming Israel a reminder we DON'T hate the media enough

Maybe it's just our imagination but it seems like the AP is basically blaming Israel for dead hostages Hamas took while they were attacking their country and killing thousands of innocent people. They do realize there would be no hostages to die in the 'heavy bombardment' if Hamas hadn't, you know, been rapist, murderous terrorists in the first place.

But somehow, this is their take on what's happening.

They're shaming Israel for defending itself.

BREAKING: Hamas says Israel’s heavy bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed 13 hostages, including foreigners, held by the group. Hamas’ military wing says that the 13 were killed in various locations. There was no confirmation from Israel. https://t.co/5aDXBvO9Zw — The Associated Press (@AP) October 13, 2023

Why would they ever use Hamas as a reliable source?

That's a facetious question, by the way, we know why.

What is the Hamas military wing, they're a terrorist organization? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 13, 2023

Right?

If this is true, then HAMAS got them killed. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 13, 2023

Wtf AP this sounds awfully like you’re siding with terrorists here. The real story might be the taking of hostages in the first place?



“Hamas says” is a really really bad look. — Florida Freedom 🇺🇸 (@stephennagy) October 13, 2023

Just sayin'.

What if they're lying? Do you have proof this isn't staged? Pravda much. — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) October 13, 2023

Now now, why would Hamas lie? It's not like they're terrorists or anything. *so many eye rolls*

Hostages Held By Hamas. — the Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) October 13, 2023

THAT'S the story. The story is not, 'Israel is killing hostages because they're bombing Gaza into glass.' Those hostages wouldn't be there AND THEY WOULDN'T BE BOMBING them again, if Hamas had not attacked them in the first place.

C'mon AP, get your shiznit together.

***

***

