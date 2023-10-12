John Fetterman Makes His Late-Night Debut
'I'm ready to stab a Jew': WATCH shocking video of Palestinian children joyfully discussing killing Jews

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:05 PM on October 12, 2023
Kyle Becker

Just.

Wow.

But you know, Palestinians are nothing like Hamas ... not at all.

Keep in mind, these are CHILDREN and someone is teaching them this hate - kids aren't born with a desire to be a suicide bomber or run other people over based on whether or not they're Jewish.

This is something else, you guys.

No words.

Speechless. This is just wicked and evil.

About that though ... 

They voted for this.

Scary times right now.

Touché.

How do you fight back against a people or a group who clearly believes life has no value?

***

