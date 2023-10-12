'I'm ready to stab a Jew': WATCH shocking video of Palestinian children joyfully discussing killing Jews

Just.

Wow.

But you know, Palestinians are nothing like Hamas ... not at all.

Keep in mind, these are CHILDREN and someone is teaching them this hate - kids aren't born with a desire to be a suicide bomber or run other people over based on whether or not they're Jewish.

This is something else, you guys.

No words.

"Right now, I am prepared to be a suicide bomber."



"With Allah's help, I will fight for ISIS, the Islamic State."



"I am ready to stab a Jew and drive a car over them."



"We have to constantly stab them, drive over them, and shoot them."



"Stabbing and running over Jews brings… pic.twitter.com/TSqNMK2L31 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 12, 2023

Speechless. This is just wicked and evil.

The Palestinians need to liberate themselves from the clutches of terrorist groups like Hamas.



They are not interested in the peace and prosperity of the Palestinians. They have been given territory and offered permanent settlements, but the Islamic extremist leadership wants… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 12, 2023

About that though ...

Hamas won the Last Parliamentary Elections held..... — Codified Likeness Utility (@parkerrm39) October 12, 2023

They voted for this.

This is what happens when America is RUDDERLESS. — *****jerZboyMediaUSA**** (@jerZboyUSA) October 12, 2023

Scary times right now.

Is this Hamas or a K-12 in California? — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) October 12, 2023

Touché.

Sadly, these same children will be used by Hamas, as ‘human shields’ 🛡️



They will never know what hit them. Then, videos of their little charred bodies will be widely distributed. And, Israel will be blamed✔️😣 — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) October 12, 2023

How do you fight back against a people or a group who clearly believes life has no value?

