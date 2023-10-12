'DISGRACED yourselves again': Megyn Kelly LEVELS BLM for trying to backpedal on being...
RUH-ROH: NEW indictment charges dropped annnd it just got SO MUCH WORSE for Bob Menendez and his wife

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on October 12, 2023
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Gosh, this isn't good for Bob Menendez.

Wonder where that bar of gold really came from? Ahem.

Whoa.

From the AP:

Federal prosecutors in New York City have rewritten their indictment against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife to charge them with conspiring to have him act as an agent of Egypt and Egyptian officials.

The indictment says the conspiracy occurred from January 2018 to June 2022. It alleges that in May 2019, Menendez, his wife and a business associate, Wael Hana, met with an Egyptian intelligence official in Menendez’s Senate office in Washington. During the meeting, they discussed an American citizen who was seriously injured in a 2015 airstrike by the Egyptian military using a U.S.-made Apache helicopter, the indictment says.

Ruh roh.

It's certainly starting to look that way.

Heh.

Wow.

Not holding our breath for a resignation ... but we suppose anything is possible.

We'll keep an eye on this one.

***

***

