RUH-ROH: NEW indictment charges dropped annnd it just got SO MUCH WORSE for Bob Menendez and his wife

Gosh, this isn't good for Bob Menendez.

Wonder where that bar of gold really came from? Ahem.

BREAKING: A new indictment charges US Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government. https://t.co/LLqCr3LkD5 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 12, 2023

Advertisement

Whoa.

From the AP:

Federal prosecutors in New York City have rewritten their indictment against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife to charge them with conspiring to have him act as an agent of Egypt and Egyptian officials. The indictment says the conspiracy occurred from January 2018 to June 2022. It alleges that in May 2019, Menendez, his wife and a business associate, Wael Hana, met with an Egyptian intelligence official in Menendez’s Senate office in Washington. During the meeting, they discussed an American citizen who was seriously injured in a 2015 airstrike by the Egyptian military using a U.S.-made Apache helicopter, the indictment says.

Ruh roh.

It's certainly starting to look that way.

Heh.

Wow.

Time for a resignation. — AJ (@AdamJoh88296279) October 12, 2023

Not holding our breath for a resignation ... but we suppose anything is possible.

We'll keep an eye on this one.

***

Related:

'Not sending their best ... ' John Fetterman's self-own on Colbert FUNNIEST self-own we've seen (watch)

Public health podcaster tries using mass shootings to dunk on white people and it BACKFIRES hilariously

'VERMIN': James Woods goes scored EARTH on Yale prof who made vile comments about Jews being 'settlers'

JK Rowling pulls ZERO punches DROPPING UK officials as Jewish children are told to hide their identities

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.