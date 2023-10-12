Bizarre update to murder investigation of Philly journalist Josh Kruger
Public health podcaster tries using mass shootings to dunk on white people and it BACKFIRES hilariously

Sam J.
October 12, 2023
AngieArtist

Full disclosure, we're not sure if this account is real or a parody BUT we know the tweet is real so we'll focus on that although, if we're being honest, the bio is pretty damn funny as is the avi.

So perhaps we are hopeful this is just a parody because otherwise, whoever this Frogan person is, is accidentally funny and that's never a good thing because people laugh AT you, not WITH you.

For whatever reason, Frogan thought white people wouldn't condemn every mass shooting that happens ... probably as a means to defend those who are not condemning Hamas' terror attacks on Israel. Yeah, this whole week has been gross and awful on Twitter but at least we can point and laugh at this one.

Ok. 

Done.

Next?

The replies are GOLD, Jerry.

Eep.

Fair question. 

'VERMIN': James Woods goes scored EARTH on Yale prof who made vile comments about Jews being 'settlers'
Sam J.
Whatever will we do?!

We'd be curious to see that as well.

Even Noah Smith.

For most of us, yes. For Frogan? Eh.

We're not sure she has one.

Good question.

We're going to say ... probably not.

Tags: GUNS MASS SHOOTINGS PARODY SHOOTINGS WHITE PEOPLE

