Public health podcaster tries using mass shootings to dunk on white people and it BACKFIRES hilariously

Full disclosure, we're not sure if this account is real or a parody BUT we know the tweet is real so we'll focus on that although, if we're being honest, the bio is pretty damn funny as is the avi.

So perhaps we are hopeful this is just a parody because otherwise, whoever this Frogan person is, is accidentally funny and that's never a good thing because people laugh AT you, not WITH you.

For whatever reason, Frogan thought white people wouldn't condemn every mass shooting that happens ... probably as a means to defend those who are not condemning Hamas' terror attacks on Israel. Yeah, this whole week has been gross and awful on Twitter but at least we can point and laugh at this one.

gonna start asking white people if they condemn every mass shooting that happens — frogan (@fr0gan) October 11, 2023

Ok.

Done.

Next?

The replies are GOLD, Jerry.

I'm sure you thought this sounded intelligent.



It's not. — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) October 11, 2023

Eep.

Yes! Now that that’s out of the way, do you condemn Hamas for attempting genocide and other war crimes? — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) October 11, 2023

Fair question.

Oh no, you got us! pic.twitter.com/e6OV5Ct2OS — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) October 11, 2023

Whatever will we do?!

You've heard of groups of whites rallying in favor of mass shootings, calling for more bloodshed? Show me. https://t.co/3S6GhnDPBx — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 11, 2023

We'd be curious to see that as well.

I condemn every mass shooting that happens https://t.co/OnOdG8PfFB pic.twitter.com/d1QUcf49g0 — Noah Smith 🐇🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Noahpinion) October 12, 2023

Even Noah Smith.

Condemning mass murder is pretty easy, actually. https://t.co/S49knJXzYF — John Markley (@johndrewmarkley) October 11, 2023

For most of us, yes. For Frogan? Eh.

Yep… I condemn every mass shooter, regardless of their motivation.

Your point is? https://t.co/RLdXuYg25X — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) October 11, 2023

We're not sure she has one.

Unequivocally, yes.



Do you condemn Hamas? https://t.co/L0y8DXZg6V — The Mrs (@igarglewithfire) October 11, 2023

Good question.

It goes without saying murdering civilians is horrible - that's at the heart of my criticisms against Israel. It's disingenous to assume it wouldn't apply to the murder of Israeli citizens too — frogan (@fr0gan) October 11, 2023

We're going to say ... probably not.

