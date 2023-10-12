JK Rowling pulls ZERO punches DROPPING UK officials as Jewish children are told to hide their identities

Glenn Greenwald spotlights the WaPo 'journalism' that led to big job cuts &...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on October 12, 2023
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

J.K. Rowling has really and truly become a very powerful voice for good in many circles, but her advocacy and voice defending Jewish people after the horrific attacks last weekend has really been something else.

For example, she's holding nothing back slamming UK officials as Jewish children are told in her country to hide their identity for their own safety.

Yeah ... awful.

There should be.

We're still waiting to see it, unfortunately.

So much for, 'Never again'.

We see what Gad did there.

People's brains have sadly always been mush, we're just seeing more of it because social media 

How about dealing with the monsters who make it necessary to hide in the first place?

Just spitballin'.

Because of racism or xenophobia or something.

Indeed he would.

Turns out diversity for diversity's sake is dangerous.

