JK Rowling pulls ZERO punches DROPPING UK officials as Jewish children are told to hide their identities

J.K. Rowling has really and truly become a very powerful voice for good in many circles, but her advocacy and voice defending Jewish people after the horrific attacks last weekend has really been something else.

Advertisement

For example, she's holding nothing back slamming UK officials as Jewish children are told in her country to hide their identity for their own safety.

Yeah ... awful.

We said ‘never again.’ The UK was a safe haven. Now, after the biggest massacre of Jews since the holocaust, British Jewish children are being advised to hide their identities as they walk to school, for their own safety. There should be mass outrage that this is necessary. pic.twitter.com/T8J4B6MSGe — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 12, 2023

There should be.

We're still waiting to see it, unfortunately.

So much for, 'Never again'.

If only a Jewish professor in Canada who escaped the Lebanese civil war had spent nearly two decades warning the West about this eventuality. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) October 12, 2023

We see what Gad did there.

Should be!!! But people’s brains seem to have turned to mush and a bunch of spimelsss eunuchs won’t do what needs to be done. Western leaders are corrupt imbeciles. — Emmy Wolfe (@emmywolfe) October 12, 2023

People's brains have sadly always been mush, we're just seeing more of it because social media

100%! Nobody tells anyone else to hide their identity but Jews are expected to do just that. No, we will not hide. We will not cower and be led to slaughter. Not now. Never, ever again. Thank you, @jk_rowling. 🙏 — גי דוד - Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) October 12, 2023

How about dealing with the monsters who make it necessary to hide in the first place?

Just spitballin'.

The sound is nice but the execution of NEVER AGAIN requires certain conclusions and actions the left was never going to take. — You're wrong (@mpceddington) October 12, 2023

Because of racism or xenophobia or something.

Churchill weeps. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) October 12, 2023

Indeed he would.

Turns out diversity is not our strength — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) October 12, 2023

Turns out diversity for diversity's sake is dangerous.

***

Related:

Takes ONE terrorist group to know another: Black Lives Matter Chicago comes out in support of Hamas

Dude, delete your account: LA Times journo comes out on the side that just beheaded 40 innocent babies

How 'bout NO? Adam Kinzinger pushing to hold Israeli aid HOSTAGE to benefit Ukraine goes so VERY wrong

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.