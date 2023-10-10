Takes ONE terrorist group to know another: Black Lives Matter Chicago comes out in support of Hamas

Would you look at that? The Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter has come out in full support of Hamas. Look at the artwork even ...

That is all that is it! pic.twitter.com/7DhTIeJ0yl — BLMChicago (@BLMChi) October 10, 2023

Gosh, we're shocked one terrorist group would be supporting of another terrorist group.

Oh, wait.

Guess not.

Think our pals in the Democratic Party who have been pandering to and supporting these a-holes who have claimed they stand with Israel will disavow BLM? KIDDING, we totally know they won't.

We know you know because we say it all of the time but IT HAS TO BE SAID AGAIN.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

The BLM chapter in Chicago just posted this in support of Hamas. pic.twitter.com/oLA1MwzoVO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 10, 2023

What a bunch of sweethearts.

In case anyone had any doubt you were a terrorist organization you do this to eliminate that doubt. — Jael’s Mallet (@TentSpike) October 10, 2023

Hopefully this puts an end to corporate donations to BLM forever. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) October 10, 2023

Unfortunately, it will not. These groups destroyed cities, neighborhoods, statues, and terrorized communities and there are still dummies out there who support them.

Wow. — Pam D (@soirchick) October 10, 2023

And that's definitely NOT a good wow.

Good to know you support the massacre of innocents. Very nice. — Carlos (@txiokatu) October 10, 2023

C'mon, we've known that for a while.

Commies stick with commies — Gusano (@mistergusano) October 10, 2023

Ain't that the truth?

Yeah it's no big shock you're standing with the real Nazis. — Regs (@r3gulations) October 10, 2023

Indeed they are.

***

***

