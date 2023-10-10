'Sheer evil': President Joe Biden delivers a powerful speech condemning Hamas
Takes ONE terrorist group to know another: Black Lives Matter Chicago comes out in support of Hamas

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:50 PM on October 10, 2023
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Would you look at that? The Chicago chapter of Black Lives Matter has come out in full support of Hamas. Look at the artwork even ... 

Gosh, we're shocked one terrorist group would be supporting of another terrorist group.

Oh, wait.

Guess not.

Think our pals in the Democratic Party who have been pandering to and supporting these a-holes who have claimed they stand with Israel will disavow BLM? KIDDING, we totally know they won't. 

We know you know because we say it all of the time but IT HAS TO BE SAID AGAIN.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

What a bunch of sweethearts.

Unfortunately, it will not. These groups destroyed cities, neighborhoods, statues, and terrorized communities and there are still dummies out there who support them.

And that's definitely NOT a good wow.

C'mon, we've known that for a while.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BLACK LIVES MATTER HAMAS ISRAEL TERRORISTS BLM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

